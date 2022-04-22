Close menu

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons takes on Jonathan Sutherland in guessing the scores

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Amy Irons is up against Sportscene's very own Jonathan Sutherland in the weekend's predictions.

As the top flight enters its end-of-season split, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter is more than 300 points behind the pundits in the leaderboard. Can she make up the difference?

A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.

Amy IronsJonathan Sutherland
Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)1-31-3
Aberdeen v Livingston1-21-1
Dundee v St Johnstone1-12-1
St Mirren v Hibernian1-00-1
Ross County v Celtic (Sun)1-21-2
Dundee Utd v Hearts (Sun)2-20-1

All games kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, unless stated

Motherwell v Rangers (12:00)

Motherwell v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Jonathan's prediction: 1-3

Aberdeen v Livingston

Aberdeen v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Jonathan's prediction: 1-1

Dundee v St Johnstone

Dundee v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Jonathan's prediction: 2-1

St Mirren v Hibernian

St Mirren v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Jonathan's prediction: 0-1

Ross County v Celtic (Sun, 14:30)

Ross County v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Jonathan's prediction: 1-2

Dundee United v Hearts

Dundee United v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Jonathan's prediction: 0-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170 & 50
Steven Thompson100 & 40
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70 & 60
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Allan Preston60 & 30
Stuart Cosgrove50
Mark Hateley50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Kenny Miller40 & 20
Rachel Corsie30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy1400
Pundits1710
Amy v Pundits
P31W13D3L15

