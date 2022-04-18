Steve Morison is under contract as Cardiff City boss until the summer of 2023

Steve Morison said he needs more players who "understand the game" following Cardiff City's defeat to Luton Town on Easter Monday.

Harry Cornick's header condemned the Bluebirds to a 12th home league defeat of the season, the joint highest tally in the Championship.

Morison says Cardiff, who have 10 senior players out of contract this summer, must reshuffle their squad.

"We are driving them every day," said the Cardiff manager.

"We have to drive them a hell of a lot more than we should have to, but that's not going to change until we change the group and we get a more balanced group.

"Unfortunately, the world we are in nowadays, the young players don't say a word. They just play football. We need more players around them that can drive them and keep pushing it so it doesn't have to come from the staff every day."

Cardiff were in danger of relegation to League One when Morison took over from Mick McCarthy last October.

They have since pulled clear of the bottom three and are destined for a lower mid-table finish, but Morison concedes there is a danger of Cardiff's season fizzling out after three defeats in their last four games.

"It was very quiet out there today - I think you could hear us (Cardiff's managerial staff) more than you could hear anyone else," he added.

"We are just not stopping giving them information. When it's noisy, like I have just said to them in there, you need to pick yourself up.

"We are going to Bramall Lane at the weekend. That's not going to be so quiet and we won't be able to talk you through the game, so work it out yourselves.

"We need to keep driving them and hopefully once we change the group, we will have to do that less."

Morison says Cardiff must bring in "different personnel, different characters" as they look to progress next season.

When asked whether that meant adding leaders to his squad, he said: "No, just people who understand the game and know it well, who we don't have to keep organising from the side and keep telling them every single thing, because sometimes we can't do that and they have to work it out for themselves."