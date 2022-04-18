Llantwit Major claim Cymru South title

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Llantwit Major's Ben Cripps celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Undy.

Llantwit Major secured the Cymru South title following a 3-1 win at Undy Athletic on Easter Monday.

Ben Cripps, Rob Jones and Cullen Kinsella scored for the Vale of Glamorgan side.

However, the club's hopes of promotion to the Cymru Premier are subject to an appeal after they were refused a Tier 1 licence.

Second place Pontypridd Town beat Cambrian 2-1 to keep up the pressure but their efforts were not enough.

Llantwit and Pontypridd will now await the outcome of their appeals, with a Football Association of Wales decision expected on Thursday.

Should neither of them be successful then the team that finishes 11th in the Cymru Premier would receive a reprieve from relegation.