The incident took place as fans tried to leave Fir Park's John Hunter Stand, said CEO Alan Burrows

Motherwell are looking into an "utterly disgraceful" incident following Saturday's SWPL 1 match with Hamilton Academical.

A disturbance occurred minutes after full-time as supporters tried to leave Fir Park's John Hunter stand.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows wrote on Twitter that CCTV was being used to "identify culprits".

A crowd of around 700 attended for the women's side's first ever match at the club's home stadium.

"It was an almost 700 strong crowd made up with lots of women, children and families," Burrows told one supporter. "It's hard to believe what happened, but we'll now work with the police to try and identify culprits."

Replying to another post, he added: "We're working with various bodies, including the police, to try and identify the culprits using the footage we have. Other than to say it was utterly disgraceful and apologise to those caught up, I can't say too much more at this stage."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in the Fir Park Street area of Motherwell around 5pm on Saturday, 16 April, 2022.

"Officers attended and there were no reports of any injuries.

"Following enquiries no criminality was established."