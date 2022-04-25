Close menu
Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0LeedsLeeds United0

Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds: Jesse Marsch's side five points clear of relegation zone after draw

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments207

Leeds
Leeds' Daniel James and Crystal Palace's Joel Ward were both booked following this altercation in the second half

Leeds United moved five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone following a fiercely contested goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

In a scrappy, sometimes bad-tempered clash Wilfried Zaha came closest to scoring but saw his powerful shot well held by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

England midfielder Conor Gallagher also fired a half-volley narrowly over the crossbar from the edge of the area as Leeds secured their second successive clean sheet.

The visitors offered little as an attacking threat with a Liam Cooper header straight at home goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and a shot from substitute Joe Gelhardt their only efforts on target.

In the last 10 minutes Zaha twice had attempts blocked by the legs of Meslier as Leeds held on for what could prove to be a valuable point.

The result leaves Leeds - who play Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in their next three games before ending the season with matches against Brighton and Brentford - in 16th place on 34 points, although 18th-placed Everton, on 29 points, have a game in hand.

Hard-to-beat Leeds get the point their fight deserves

Only bottom-of-the-table Norwich City (69) have conceded more Premier League goals this season than Leeds' 68 but in the six games since Jesse Marsch replaced the sacked Marcelo Bielsa in February, the American has turned Leeds into a team that is hard to beat.

Aided by superb defending, with Cooper and Diego Llorente repeatedly making crucial blocks, tackles or interceptions, Leeds will feel they got the point their hard work merited, and, with a tough run of fixtures coming up, will be happy with the result.

For Palace, who lost in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley earlier this month, the draw takes them on to 38 points and surely secures what will be a 10th successive season in the top flight.

The match at a packed and passionate Selhurst Park was played at a frenetic pace throughout, but with both sides repeatedly lacking quality in the final areas.

The hosts had an early chance when Leeds failed to deal with a ball forward and Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta got to it before the advancing Meslier but did not get enough power on the shot and Llorente was able to clear.

Mateta also headed at Meslier and another opportunity saw him unable to get a clean connection on Jordan Ayew's superb cross from the right wing.

For Leeds, who handed a first start in 2022 to England midfielder Kalvin Phillips after a hamstring injury, Cooper's tame header at the back post from Jack Harrison's corner was their only attempt on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Things threatened to boil over in the last few minutes of the first half, with Leeds players incensed when the often-fouled Zaha pushed his hand into the face of Raphinha, but avoided a booking, before Palace defender Joachim Andersen was shown a yellow card when sliding in late on Rodrigo.

The bad-tempered nature of the match continued early in the second half with Leeds' Daniel James catching Joel Ward, with the defender reacting angrily and both players getting cautioned.

Palace ended the game strongly with Leeds forced to defend deep as they battled to secure the point.

But Leeds got the draw they deserved and have now picked up 10 points from the six games under Marsch.

Player of the match

MeslierIllan Meslier

with an average of 7.88

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.94

  2. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    5.40

  3. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    5.40

  4. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
    Average rating

    5.34

  5. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.32

  6. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    5.29

  7. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    5.27

  8. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.20

  9. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.20

  10. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    5.09

  11. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    5.04

  12. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    4.86

  13. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    4.85

  14. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    4.74

Leeds United

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    7.88

  2. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    7.45

  3. Squad number6Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    7.24

  4. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    7.06

  5. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    6.84

  6. Squad number23Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.83

  7. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    6.67

  8. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    6.63

  9. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    6.50

  10. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    6.47

  11. Squad number30Player nameGelhardt
    Average rating

    6.46

  12. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.36

  13. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    6.25

  14. Squad number42Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    6.21

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 17Clyne
  • 16AndersenBooked at 45mins
  • 6Guéhi
  • 2WardBooked at 51mins
  • 23Gallagher
  • 18McArthur
  • 10EzeSubstituted forSchluppat 79'minutes
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 67'minutes
  • 14MatetaSubstituted forBentekeat 84'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 5Tomkins
  • 7Olise
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 12Hughes
  • 15Schlupp
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 14LlorenteBooked at 77mins
  • 6Cooper
  • 15Dallas
  • 43KlichSubstituted forKochat 45'minutes
  • 23Phillips
  • 10Raphinha
  • 19RodrigoSubstituted forGelhardtat 74'minutes
  • 22Harrison
  • 20JamesBooked at 50minsSubstituted forGreenwoodat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Firpo
  • 5Koch
  • 13Klaesson
  • 21Struijk
  • 26Bate
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 35Cresswell
  • 42Greenwood
  • 54Kenneh
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
25,357

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leeds United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leeds United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Luke Ayling.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.

  6. Post update

    James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

  9. Post update

    Raphinha (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).

  16. Post update

    Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Illan Meslier.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Ayling.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

211 comments

  • Comment posted by leedsupooltic, today at 21:52

    Good intense game. Gallagher mate. Stop with the diving. Your a good player.

    • Reply posted by EIRELEEDS, today at 21:56

      EIRELEEDS replied:
      Totally agree, he's in the shop window, who's gonna buy a cheat??

  • Comment posted by Bernard_F1, today at 21:54

    Gallagher challenging Gordon for dive of the season.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:00

      Sport Report replied:
      Oh and that's clearly a dive... from Tom Daley

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 21:53

    Not so much dirty Leeds as dirty Palace.
    What a bunch of thugs and divers.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 21:55

      Metro1962 replied:
      Indeed I agree.

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 21:56

    Good, hard fought point for Leeds against a strong Palace side. Cooper returning has made a huge difference. If Zaha and Gallagher tried to stay in their feet instead of diving all the time, Palace could have been even more effective. Shame because they are both great talents. #MOT

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:03

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Professors at a major university have run hundreds of computer simulations and these simulations keep coming up with the same conclusion:

      If Leeds somehow manage to beat Man City on Saturday their chances of staying up are 98.27%
      If Leeds only draw with Man City on Saturday their chances of staying up are 64.18%
      If Leeds lose to Man City on Saturday their chances of staying up are just 31.13%

  • Comment posted by mitch, today at 21:58

    The amount of time Gallagher spends going down looking for a foul is embarrassing. That said, Vierra has got Palace playing some good football.

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 21:58

    Wow we earned that point. Tough watching but will take that. ALAW.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 21:53

    A point is a point in a very scrappy game but will take it MOT

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:58

      Sport Report replied:
      A point more than Everton got

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:58

    i'd take that point ALL DAY LONG for Leeds.
    very tight at the bottom, credit to Jesse for grinding the points out.
    SURVIVE this season, improve next season.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:07

    Always a bad tempered game when zaha plays. I think he starts every game in a bad mood and it goes downhill from there! Such a talented footballer and seldom a smile. And as for Gallagher, stand up son!! You're spending a lot of the game on the ground.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 21:56

    Listened to it on the radio. Chris Sutton hates Leeds, doesn't he.
    Sorry lad. ALAW

    • Reply posted by digital dg, today at 22:00

      digital dg replied:
      You’re not wrong. His comment on the live text saying he was disappointed in Raphina going down when Zaha pushed him in the face was just laughable.

  • Comment posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 21:59

    Still yet to see one match where zaha can make it to five seconds without whingeing about something. But two well supported clubs, all energy and effort from both but just not enough classy skills to win it. Neither looked like scoring before midnight. Leeds have some tough games coming up though.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:04

      the peoples poet replied:
      serial whingeing from Palace throughout.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 22:04

    Maybe refs should actually start penalising divers like Zaha

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 22:22

      tony replied:
      They have the tools to send them off, simulation, when did you last see a ref send off a prem player for that. You ought to watch the championship where players get sent off for nothing then get the card rescinded. Not a decent ref amongst them

  • Comment posted by Jimothy, today at 21:59

    That was a torrid 90 minutes. I’d take that against a top side, but really hoped for a bit more skill and creativity against Palace. I suspect many Palace fans will justifiably be saying the same thing about playing Leeds.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 22:07

      margaret replied:
      That's Burnley down, good riddance !

  • Comment posted by letsgetrealagain, today at 21:55

    A point better than Everton this weekend!

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 21:57

    Good draw for Leeds going to a really tough ground.

    JM seems to have them a lot more organised defensively and maybe they would have been in a better position if they got rid of MB sooner, lack of better striking options may still be their downfall.
    However seems like JM has stopped them shipping goals.

    Decent point for them.

    • Reply posted by paul n, today at 22:22

      paul n replied:
      Think you watched the wrong game mate, a decent side would have scored half a dozen

  • Comment posted by Robina2, today at 21:57

    Difficult, fast, often scrappy game. Leeds defence held off a lot of pressure. More needed upfront from Leeds and better passing. Vital point for Leeds.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 21:56

    Well where’s all the fluency gone? Still a useful point MOT. Just hope to see more accurate passing and better possession!

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 21:57

    Keep going Leeds, you are edging closer to safety.

  • Comment posted by davet, today at 21:58

    Never has so much effort provided so little quality. As a leeds fan it was a concern to see us play like excited schoolboys but a point away isn't too bad I suppose.

  • Comment posted by Charles G, today at 21:57

    Two wins needed for the mighty whites it looks like.

    Come on Leeds.

    MOT.

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 22:20

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      I think they'll get just one but grind out draws against the London teams, while Everton will lose all but one, Burnley and villa, not sure, the double header will decide their fates

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33255380215980
2Liverpool33247285226379
3Chelsea32198567274065
4Arsenal331931152401260
5Tottenham331841156381858
6Man Utd34159105351254
7West Ham34157125244852
8Wolves33154143329449
9Newcastle341110134055-1543
10Leicester32119124751-442
11Brighton34914113142-1141
12Brentford34117164149-840
13Southampton34913124056-1640
14Crystal Palace33814114341238
15Aston Villa32114174246-437
16Leeds33810153868-3034
17Burnley33613142945-1631
18Everton3285193455-2129
19Watford3364233167-3622
20Norwich3356222269-4721
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport