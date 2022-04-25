Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leeds United 0.
Leeds United moved five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone following a fiercely contested goalless draw at Crystal Palace.
In a scrappy, sometimes bad-tempered clash Wilfried Zaha came closest to scoring but saw his powerful shot well held by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.
England midfielder Conor Gallagher also fired a half-volley narrowly over the crossbar from the edge of the area as Leeds secured their second successive clean sheet.
The visitors offered little as an attacking threat with a Liam Cooper header straight at home goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and a shot from substitute Joe Gelhardt their only efforts on target.
In the last 10 minutes Zaha twice had attempts blocked by the legs of Meslier as Leeds held on for what could prove to be a valuable point.
The result leaves Leeds - who play Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in their next three games before ending the season with matches against Brighton and Brentford - in 16th place on 34 points, although 18th-placed Everton, on 29 points, have a game in hand.
Hard-to-beat Leeds get the point their fight deserves
Only bottom-of-the-table Norwich City (69) have conceded more Premier League goals this season than Leeds' 68 but in the six games since Jesse Marsch replaced the sacked Marcelo Bielsa in February, the American has turned Leeds into a team that is hard to beat.
Aided by superb defending, with Cooper and Diego Llorente repeatedly making crucial blocks, tackles or interceptions, Leeds will feel they got the point their hard work merited, and, with a tough run of fixtures coming up, will be happy with the result.
For Palace, who lost in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley earlier this month, the draw takes them on to 38 points and surely secures what will be a 10th successive season in the top flight.
The match at a packed and passionate Selhurst Park was played at a frenetic pace throughout, but with both sides repeatedly lacking quality in the final areas.
The hosts had an early chance when Leeds failed to deal with a ball forward and Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta got to it before the advancing Meslier but did not get enough power on the shot and Llorente was able to clear.
Mateta also headed at Meslier and another opportunity saw him unable to get a clean connection on Jordan Ayew's superb cross from the right wing.
For Leeds, who handed a first start in 2022 to England midfielder Kalvin Phillips after a hamstring injury, Cooper's tame header at the back post from Jack Harrison's corner was their only attempt on target in the opening 45 minutes.
Things threatened to boil over in the last few minutes of the first half, with Leeds players incensed when the often-fouled Zaha pushed his hand into the face of Raphinha, but avoided a booking, before Palace defender Joachim Andersen was shown a yellow card when sliding in late on Rodrigo.
The bad-tempered nature of the match continued early in the second half with Leeds' Daniel James catching Joel Ward, with the defender reacting angrily and both players getting cautioned.
Palace ended the game strongly with Leeds forced to defend deep as they battled to secure the point.
But Leeds got the draw they deserved and have now picked up 10 points from the six games under Marsch.
Player of the match
MeslierIllan Meslier
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number17Player nameClyneAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number20Player nameBentekeAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
4.74
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number23Player namePhillipsAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number42Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
6.21
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Guaita
- 17Clyne
- 16AndersenBooked at 45mins
- 6Guéhi
- 2WardBooked at 51mins
- 23Gallagher
- 18McArthur
- 10EzeSubstituted forSchluppat 79'minutes
- 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 67'minutes
- 14MatetaSubstituted forBentekeat 84'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 5Tomkins
- 7Olise
- 8Kouyaté
- 12Hughes
- 15Schlupp
- 20Benteke
- 22Édouard
- 34Kelly
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 14LlorenteBooked at 77mins
- 6Cooper
- 15Dallas
- 43KlichSubstituted forKochat 45'minutes
- 23Phillips
- 10Raphinha
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forGelhardtat 74'minutes
- 22Harrison
- 20JamesBooked at 50minsSubstituted forGreenwoodat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Firpo
- 5Koch
- 13Klaesson
- 21Struijk
- 26Bate
- 30Gelhardt
- 35Cresswell
- 42Greenwood
- 54Kenneh
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 25,357
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leeds United 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Post update
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).
Post update
Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Raphinha (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
Post update
Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Post update
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Illan Meslier.
Post update
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Ayling.
