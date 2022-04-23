Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says he has a "lot of respect" for his Leeds United counterpart Jesse Marsch

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise will be assessed after he was withdrawn in the first half of Wednesday's defeat at Newcastle.

Luka Milivojevic has returned to training following a hamstring issue, while Nathan Ferguson remains out.

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw is out for the remainder of the season after fracturing his knee cap in training.

Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts are both nearing a return but this game comes too soon for them.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds are not quite safe yet, but it is really only a matter of time until they can relax.

Crystal Palace have suffered a little drop in form, losing their past two league games as well as that FA Cup semi-final and I just fancy Leeds to edge this one.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Parquet Courts singer Austin Brown.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in five home league games against Leeds (W3, D2).

Leeds are aiming to win three consecutive league matches against Palace for the first time.

The Whites could complete a league double over the Eagles for just the third time and first since 1994-95.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their past five outings at Selhurst Park (W3, D2).

The Eagles have lost three matches in a row in all competitions.

Wilfried Zaha is seeking to score in three successive home games for Crystal Palace in all competitions for the first time since May 2018.

Zaha has failed to find the net in all eight of his matches against Leeds.

Joel Ward could make his 250th Premier League appearance in this game.

Leeds United

Leeds have won three of their last four Premier League games, as many victories as they had in their previous 18 (D4, L11).

The Whites are aiming to win three consecutive top-flight away fixtues for the first time since August 2002.

Jack Harrison is aiming to become the first Leeds player to score in four successive Premier League matches since Mark Viduka from March to April 2004.

My Crystal Palace XI Choose your Crystal Palace starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Leeds United XI Choose your Leeds United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team