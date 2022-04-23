Close menu
Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace20:00LeedsLeeds United
Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira sat smiling in the dugout
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says he has a "lot of respect" for his Leeds United counterpart Jesse Marsch

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise will be assessed after he was withdrawn in the first half of Wednesday's defeat at Newcastle.

Luka Milivojevic has returned to training following a hamstring issue, while Nathan Ferguson remains out.

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw is out for the remainder of the season after fracturing his knee cap in training.

Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts are both nearing a return but this game comes too soon for them.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds are not quite safe yet, but it is really only a matter of time until they can relax.

Crystal Palace have suffered a little drop in form, losing their past two league games as well as that FA Cup semi-final and I just fancy Leeds to edge this one.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Parquet Courts singer Austin Brown.

Cautionary tale: Leeds United have received 90 yellow cards so far this season, four short of the overall Premier League record

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten in five home league games against Leeds (W3, D2).
  • Leeds are aiming to win three consecutive league matches against Palace for the first time.
  • The Whites could complete a league double over the Eagles for just the third time and first since 1994-95.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their past five outings at Selhurst Park (W3, D2).
  • The Eagles have lost three matches in a row in all competitions.
  • Wilfried Zaha is seeking to score in three successive home games for Crystal Palace in all competitions for the first time since May 2018.
  • Zaha has failed to find the net in all eight of his matches against Leeds.
  • Joel Ward could make his 250th Premier League appearance in this game.

Leeds United

  • Leeds have won three of their last four Premier League games, as many victories as they had in their previous 18 (D4, L11).
  • The Whites are aiming to win three consecutive top-flight away fixtues for the first time since August 2002.
  • Jack Harrison is aiming to become the first Leeds player to score in four successive Premier League matches since Mark Viduka from March to April 2004.

My Crystal Palace XI

Choose your Crystal Palace starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Leeds United XI

Choose your Leeds United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33255380215980
2Liverpool32237283226176
3Chelsea31188566273962
4Arsenal331931152401260
5Tottenham331841156381858
6Man Utd34159105351254
7West Ham33157115243952
8Wolves32154133328549
9Newcastle341110134055-1543
10Leicester32119124751-442
11Brentford34117164149-840
12Brighton33913112940-1140
13Southampton33912123854-1639
14Crystal Palace32813114341237
15Aston Villa32114174246-437
16Leeds3289153868-3033
17Everton3185183453-1929
18Burnley32513142845-1728
19Watford3364233167-3622
20Norwich3356222269-4721
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport