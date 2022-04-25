Close menu
Championship
PrestonPreston North End1BlackburnBlackburn Rovers4

Preston North End 1-4 Blackburn Rovers: Tony Mowbray's side win Lancashire derby

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Lewis Travis scores for Blackburn
Lewis Travis' goal was his first for Blackburn since February 2020

Blackburn Rovers thrashed Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Deepdale to end their five-game winless run and move to within three points of the Championship play-offs.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead, Sam Gallagher reacting quickest to scramble home after Ben Brereton Diaz's looping header came back off the post, before John Buckley's low shot flew into the bottom corner.

Mid-table Preston pulled one back when returning skipper Alan Browne cut inside his marker and saw his strike deflect past goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, but Rovers restored their cushion before half-time through Darragh Lenihan's towering header.

A cool Lewis Travis finish from just inside the box ended the derby as a contest, with Chile striker Brereton Diaz hitting the top of the bar as Blackburn went in search of more goals.

Victory moves Tony Mowbray's side up to seventh with two games left as they chase sixth-placed Sheffield United, though Middlesbrough will move back above them if they beat Cardiff on Wednesday.

It was a resounding third win in 16 Championship matches for Rovers and a first in 10 attempts away from Ewood Park, for a side who had been the lowest scoring in the division in 2022 prior to kick-off.

The hosts backed off Buckley for the second goal, though they were slightly unfortunate that his speculative effort took a slight nick off a defender.

Preston's consolation came against the run of play and involved a bigger deflection, off the head of Blackburn defender Scott Wharton, with Rovers skipper Lenihan showing desire to leap above his marker to meet Joe Rothwell's clipped free-kick and make it 3-1.

Travis almost unknowingly scored an own goal to give Preston another lifeline, forcing a smart save from his keeper Kaminski, but the holding midfielder showed impressive composure to control and finish from Brereton Diaz's fine through-ball at the other end.

The tempo then dropped, Emil Riis Jacobsen's snapshot excellently stopped by Kaminski as Preston looked to reduce their arrears. Home keeper Daniel Iversen then saved well with his legs from Gallagher's effort before Brereton Diaz's close-range header hit the woodwork.

Blackburn have completed a league double over their near neighbours for the first time since the 2000-01 season, when they won promotion to the Premier League, while it was only a second home defeat in 12 for Preston under Ryan Lowe.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It definitely wasn't the night I was looking for, I didn't really see that coming.

"We can't give two goals away in 12 or 13 minutes - with all due respect Blackburn weren't in great form and we felt we could get on to them early, especially being at home, but it was the opposite way round.

"Ultimately we just weren't at the races and we've have been punished for it.

"We were passive in so many ways - the passing wasn't great, the aggression in getting the ball back wasn't great."

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"What pleases me most is the control in the game. I don't think at any stage we were in danger of losing. They applied themselves really well today.

"It was almost as if the pressure was lifted off them and they could play. They looked like the Blackburn Rovers team that we know that we've got.

"It was good to see two midfield players score tonight, which has been a huge issue, that we don't score enough goals from midfield."

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den Berg
  • 5Bauer
  • 16HughesSubstituted forRaffertyat 71'minutes
  • 4WhitemanBooked at 62minsSubstituted forMcCannat 82'minutes
  • 44Potts
  • 8BrowneBooked at 38mins
  • 11Johnson
  • 3CunninghamSubstituted forMaguireat 45'minutes
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 21Archer

Substitutes

  • 6Lindsay
  • 13McCann
  • 15Rafferty
  • 24Maguire
  • 25Ripley
  • 31Sinclair
  • 39O'Neill

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 3PickeringBooked at 1mins
  • 27Travis
  • 8RothwellSubstituted forEdunat 87'minutes
  • 19Hedges
  • 21BuckleyBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDackat 87'minutes
  • 22Brereton Díaz
  • 9GallagherBooked at 21minsSubstituted forPoveda-Ocampoat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ayala
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 20Edun
  • 23Dack
  • 30Poveda-Ocampo
  • 42Zeefuik
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
15,229

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Preston North End 1, Blackburn Rovers 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Blackburn Rovers 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Darragh Lenihan.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Emil Riis Jakobsen (Preston North End).

  5. Post update

    Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Darragh Lenihan tries a through ball, but Ben Brereton Díaz is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Joseph Rafferty (Preston North End).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Tayo Edun replaces Joe Rothwell.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Bradley Dack replaces John Buckley.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alistair McCann (Preston North End).

  12. Post update

    Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sean Maguire (Preston North End).

  14. Post update

    John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Alistair McCann replaces Benjamin Whiteman.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ian Poveda-Ocampo replaces Sam Gallagher because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End).

  18. Post update

    John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Daniel Johnson tries a through ball, but Emil Riis Jakobsen is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Ben Brereton Díaz (Blackburn Rovers) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Darragh Lenihan with a cross.

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by Press on, today at 22:38

    Such a shame the blackburn fans could not see fit to clap a bunch of 19 year olds during half time. To actually boo them was poorer than our first team display. You must be so proud of yourselves

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 22:36

    blackburn have won the premier league( 1)
    the same as varpool( 1)

  • Comment posted by Wakeywakey, today at 22:34

    think it's too little too late for playoffs, but rather typical for Blackburn...1st half of season we kill it, then 2nd half filter away. Been like that past few seasons

  • Comment posted by Jim Morrison, today at 22:20

    Chicken dinner Vencky winner. I feel like chicken tonight, like chicken tonight. And repeat.

  • Comment posted by Shibboleth, today at 22:19

    Well done Rovers, you totally outplayed us and outsung us too on the night. It's time now for Ryan Lowe to give the youngsters chance to prove themselves. I feel sorry for Frankie who lost his job after Rovers beat us at Ewood in very trying conditions due to the deluge. His team played with much more passion and feeling than what we played like tonight.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 22:14

    Blackburn aren't going anywhere anytime soon..shoddy club with shoddy fans and a shoddy bank balance

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 22:10

    Shambles,enough said Lowe has inherited a squad which risdale selected,it will be interesting to see who stays the longest

    • Reply posted by leeroy221, today at 22:42

      leeroy221 replied:
      Don't expect Lowe' selected team of players to be any better. He is just a mouthpiece and says what fans want to hear.

  • Comment posted by TheRovers, today at 22:08

    Fantastic and much needed performance. The difference in our attacking threat when everyone's fit versus when even 1-2 are missing is vast.

    Just shows how thin the squad is. Mowbray got no money for Armstrong, or any other players we've sold in recent seasons. Again shows what a brilliant job he's doing.

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 22:06

    Preston get battered, when they play at home; Preston get battered when they play at home- when they play at home.

  • Comment posted by Kat, today at 21:59

    The BBC once again excelling in its coverage of the EFL. On their summary earlier, they said Preston were ensured of safety. Surely, they meant "assured'. But what a pointless thing to say when the 3 relegation spots are settled and Preston are 24 points clear.

    It's like saying West Ham are ensured [sic] of Premier League safety.

    Utter nonsense.

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 22:02

      Peter replied:
      Millennials and auto correct!

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 21:51

    Too late to get into the playoffs I think. Looking at the fixtures my money would be on Middlesbrough making it.

    Anyway I doubt Rovers even if they did get to the playoffs would win promotion and even if they did would get relegated straight away since I they have no money.

    Football eh !!

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 21:55

      Peter replied:
      " I they have no money" whoops Freudian typo !

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 21:49

    Another thoroughly dismal performance from Potts who simply cannot pass the ball to his fellow players, and Riis was not far behind him, unable to control the ball or hold it up. A massive clear-out at Deepdale is required and the following should leave: Ripley, Lindsay, Sinclair, Potts, Bayliss, Harrop, Izzy Brown, Olosunde (worst player I have seen at the club in 60 years) Earl and Diaby.

    • Reply posted by Stewart52, today at 21:58

      Stewart52 replied:
      And all this after these players were world beaters when you beat blackpool.

  • Comment posted by AFCB Si, today at 21:49

    We definitely caught Preston at a bad time for us. Lost 2-1 and we weren't THAT bad. Going to be a tough match on Saturday.

  • Comment posted by football1st, today at 21:46

    Congratulations on a good performance tonight from a Forest Fan, PLEASE PLEASE can you do it to the Cherries on Saturday too. We need all the help we can get

    • Reply posted by AFCB Si, today at 21:50

      AFCB Si replied:
      Be quiet ;) Yep looking like a tough one Saturday for us!

  • Comment posted by garry Fensom , today at 21:46

    They are 👍

  • Comment posted by Steve Duck, today at 21:45

    Van De Berg must be on drugs if he thinks he’s anywhere near Liverpool reserve squad never mind 1st team, gets worse by the week.

    • Reply posted by James_Autar, today at 22:20

      James_Autar replied:
      His sudden loss of form is worrying but the whole team seem to be playing as if they are already packing their bags for their summer holidays in sunnier climes. Too many players have been at the club for far too long and have become complacent. A clear-out is required.

  • Comment posted by CLARETMOV , today at 21:38

    WOW Pne must be terrible

    • Reply posted by TangerineWizzard, today at 21:44

      TangerineWizzard replied:
      Oh, they are!!!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham43269899386187
2Bournemouth422212866363078
3Huddersfield4421131060461476
4Nottm Forest4221101166372973
5Luton4420121262481472
6Sheff Utd4419121356441269
7Blackburn4418121457461166
8Millwall441715125044666
9Middlesbrough431810155345864
10QPR44189175856263
11Coventry441712155856263
12Stoke441710175548761
13West Brom441613154745261
14Swansea431612155459-560
15Preston441416144554-958
16Blackpool431512165251157
17Bristol City441410205775-1852
18Hull44148224048-850
19Cardiff43147224865-1749
20Birmingham441113204872-2446
21Reading44138235485-3141
22Peterborough44810263884-4634
23Derby441313184352-931
24Barnsley43612253264-3230
View full Championship table

