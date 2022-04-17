Close menu
Spanish La Liga
SevillaSevilla2Real MadridReal Madrid3

Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores as La Liga leaders stage remarkable comeback

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema, far right, scores the winner for Real Madrid
Karim Benzema, third from the left, scored the winner for Real Madrid in the 92nd minute

Karim Benzema scored a late winner as Real Madrid fought back from two goals down to beat Sevilla and close in on the La Liga title.

The hosts stunned Real in the first half through Ivan Rakitic's free-kick and Erik Lamela's close-range strike.

The visitors pulled one back early in the second half through Rodrygo before substitute Nacho drove in an equaliser late on.

Benzema then completed the remarkable turnaround in stoppage time.

The striker squeezed a shot past Bono from a cut-back to make sure the visitors took a huge win that moves them 15 points clear at the top of the table with six games remaining.

The goal continued Benzema's excellent form this season and added to his recent match-winning heroics.

The France international scored a hat-trick against Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final before his goal in the second leg last week sealed an aggregate 5-4 win.

Sevilla, who would have gone second with a win and cut the gap at the top to nine points, remain third, level on 60 points with second-placed Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in fourth.

Barcelona have two games in hand on Real but it would still take an incredible collapse from Carlo Ancelotti's side to be caught in the closing stages.

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 23Koundé
  • 20Santos SilvaBooked at 80mins
  • 19AcuñaSubstituted forGudeljat 62'minutes
  • 8Jordán
  • 10Rakitic
  • 17LamelaSubstituted forOcamposat 72'minutes
  • 24GómezSubstituted forTorresat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 9JM CoronaSubstituted forAugustinssonat 62'minutes
  • 22MartialBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMirat 41'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Montiel
  • 3Augustinsson
  • 5Ocampos
  • 6Gudelj
  • 11El-Haddadi
  • 12Mir
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 18Delaney
  • 21Torres
  • 31Díaz
  • 45Salas Valiente

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forNachoat 81'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 2Carvajal
  • 10ModricSubstituted forAsensioat 81'minutes
  • 8KroosBooked at 90mins
  • 25CamavingaBooked at 31minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 45'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 90+5'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 18Bale
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 41Marín Zamora
  • 45Piñeiro del Álamo
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Attendance:
40,629

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sevilla 2, Real Madrid 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sevilla 2, Real Madrid 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Mariano.

  4. Booking

    Mariano (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Nacho tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.

  7. Booking

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.

  9. Post update

    David Alaba (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Sevilla 2, Real Madrid 3. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  16. Booking

    Óliver Torres (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Sevilla 2, Real Madrid 2. Nacho (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ivan Rakitic.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Lucas Vázquez.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Luka Modric.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32236366283875
2Barcelona30179460312960
3Sevilla321612446252160
4Atl Madrid32186859392060
5Real Betis32176956371957
6Real Sociedad32151073230255
7Villarreal321310951312049
8Ath Bilbao32111293632445
9Osasuna32128123341-844
10Valencia321012104446-242
11Celta Vigo32109133635139
12Espanyol32109133744-739
13Elche3298153544-935
14Rayo Vallecano3197153238-634
15Getafe32711142937-832
16Granada32611153656-2029
17Mallorca3278172753-2629
18Cádiz31513132643-1728
19Levante32510173962-2325
20Alavés3267192553-2825
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories