Match ends, Sevilla 2, Real Madrid 3.
Karim Benzema scored a late winner as Real Madrid fought back from two goals down to beat Sevilla and close in on the La Liga title.
The hosts stunned Real in the first half through Ivan Rakitic's free-kick and Erik Lamela's close-range strike.
The visitors pulled one back early in the second half through Rodrygo before substitute Nacho drove in an equaliser late on.
Benzema then completed the remarkable turnaround in stoppage time.
The striker squeezed a shot past Bono from a cut-back to make sure the visitors took a huge win that moves them 15 points clear at the top of the table with six games remaining.
The goal continued Benzema's excellent form this season and added to his recent match-winning heroics.
The France international scored a hat-trick against Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final before his goal in the second leg last week sealed an aggregate 5-4 win.
Sevilla, who would have gone second with a win and cut the gap at the top to nine points, remain third, level on 60 points with second-placed Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in fourth.
Barcelona have two games in hand on Real but it would still take an incredible collapse from Carlo Ancelotti's side to be caught in the closing stages.
Line-ups
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 23Koundé
- 20Santos SilvaBooked at 80mins
- 19AcuñaSubstituted forGudeljat 62'minutes
- 8Jordán
- 10Rakitic
- 17LamelaSubstituted forOcamposat 72'minutes
- 24GómezSubstituted forTorresat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 9JM CoronaSubstituted forAugustinssonat 62'minutes
- 22MartialBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMirat 41'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Montiel
- 3Augustinsson
- 5Ocampos
- 6Gudelj
- 11El-Haddadi
- 12Mir
- 15En-Nesyri
- 18Delaney
- 21Torres
- 31Díaz
- 45Salas Valiente
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezSubstituted forNachoat 81'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 2Carvajal
- 10ModricSubstituted forAsensioat 81'minutes
- 8KroosBooked at 90mins
- 25CamavingaBooked at 31minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 45'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 90+5'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 18Bale
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 41Marín Zamora
- 45Piñeiro del Álamo
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 40,629
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 2, Real Madrid 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Mariano.
Booking
Mariano (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Nacho tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.
Booking
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.
Post update
David Alaba (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 2, Real Madrid 3. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Post update
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Booking
Óliver Torres (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 2, Real Madrid 2. Nacho (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ivan Rakitic.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Luka Modric.