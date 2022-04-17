Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers remain five points clear at the top of SWPL1 after beating visitors Hibernian 5-0.

Defending champions Glasgow City kept in touch with the leaders with a 4-0 win away to Spartans.

Celtic, who are third, recorded a 2-0 victory away to Partick Thistle while Hearts secured a 1-0 win at Aberdeen.

On Saturday, Motherwell lost 1-0 at home to Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton Academical.

Chloe Muir scored the only goal in the second half at Fir Park.

Hearts' solitary goal came in the first half through Aimee Anderson.

Charlie Wellings scored both of Celtic's goals - her 19th and 20th of the campaign.

Glasgow City were 3-0 up at half-time against Spartans with Ode Fulutudilu and Lauren Davidson on target before Robyn McCafferty's own goal. Davidson got her second after the break.

Rangers and Hibs were goal-less until half-time but Kirsty Howat scored twice to put Rangers on their way to victory and Chantelle Swaby made it three. Megan Bell got Rangers' final two goals.