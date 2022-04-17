Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek says Chelsea want to 'get Liverpool back' when they meet in the FA Cup final next month.

The Blues saw off Crystal Palace on Sunday to set up the Wembley fixture against the Reds, who beat Manchester City a day earlier, on 14 May.

It will be a repeat of a dramatic Carabao Cup final in February, which Liverpool won on penalties against Chelsea after a goalless draw.

"We want to get them back, simple as that," Loftus-Cheek said.

England midfielder Loftus-Cheek came off the bench to score Chelsea's 65th-minute opener against Palace, with Mason Mount adding the second 11 minutes later.

He added: "I felt it was a fantastic game last time in the [Carabao Cup] final. It could have gone either way. So we'll look forward to that and we'll look forward to getting our revenge."

Loftus-Cheek's goal was his first of the season - and first for Chelsea since scoring in a 1-1 Europa League draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in May 2019.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is hopeful it will provide the 26-year-old with a confidence boost to display his talent on a more regular basis.

"Hopefully it is a big moment for Ruben," he said.

"It was nice because he is normally a very calm, quiet guy and to see him like this and jumping and celebrating a goal was good.

"He is the opposite of overconfident, we need to instil this confidence into his body and into his game. These are the next steps for him."

Loftus-Cheek happy to play a part after injury struggles

Loftus-Cheek's time at Stamford Bridge has been blighted by injuries.

He had spells out on loan at Palace and Fulham to regain his form and fitness, but has been an important part of Chelsea's squad this season.

Now Loftus-Cheek, capped 10 times by England, is determined to remain part of Tuchel's plans.

"It's been a tough road with injuries and going out on loan to find my form again," he added.

"I always believed in myself and I've played quite a lot this season. I'm happy."

Mount to finally end Wembley wait?

Mason Mount has played in five finals at Wembley but has lost them all

Chelsea are into the FA Cup final for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

They last won the competition in 2018, but lost to Arsenal in 2020 and Leicester in 2021.

Mount was part of the Chelsea squad for the two recent final defeats and has also been on the losing side at Wembley in the League Cup final - and with England in the Euro 2020 showpiece.

The 23-year-old also lost at the stadium when on loan at Derby County as they were beaten in the Championship play-off final by Aston Villa in 2018-19.

"It is time for us to win a final at Wembley," said Mount.

"It is five finals I have lost so we have to put the pressure on us to step up."