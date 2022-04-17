Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Marseille 1.
Paris St-Germain remain on course for a record-equalling 10th French title after hanging on for victory over bitter rivals Marseille.
Neymar's early opener for PSG was cancelled out as Duje Caleta-Car bundled the ball in from a corner.
And Kylian Mbappe's penalty in first-half stoppage time proved enough to give the hosts a third straight win.
PSG are now 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille with six games left and can clinch the title next weekend.
Neymar produced an acrobatic finish to hook the ball in from Marco Verratti's chipped ball into the Marseille box to score his 11th goal of the season for PSG - and sixth in three games.
Their penalty was awarded for handball after the referee viewed the pitchside monitor.
Lionel Messi and Mbappe each had a goal disallowed by VAR for offside.
And Marseille then had a late equaliser chalked off by VAR for a marginal offside decision against William Saliba after the on-loan Arsenal defender turned in a free-kick by former West Ham forward Dmitri Payet.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G DonnarummaBooked at 90mins
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Tavares MendesBooked at 37mins
- 15Danilo
- 6VerrattiBooked at 17minsSubstituted forRamosat 88'minutes
- 27GueyeBooked at 46minsSubstituted forWijnaldumat 81'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7MbappéBooked at 90minsSubstituted forIcardiat 90+2'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 55mins
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 4Ramos
- 9Icardi
- 11Di María
- 14Bernat
- 18Wijnaldum
- 24Kehrer
- 28Ebimbe
- 34Simons
Marseille
Formation 4-3-3
- 16López
- 21RongierSubstituted forLirolaat 77'minutes
- 2Saliba
- 15Caleta-CarSubstituted forBakambuat 90+3'minutes
- 14Peres Petroni
- 6Guendouzi
- 4Kamara
- 22GueyeSubstituted forDiengat 81'minutes
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forHaritat 45'minutes
- 10Payet
- 8Santos da SilvaBooked at 21mins
Substitutes
- 7Harit
- 11de Lima
- 12Dieng
- 13Bakambu
- 23Kolasinac
- 26Targhalline
- 29Lirola
- 30Mandanda
- 32Ben Seghir
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Marseille 1.
Post update
Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cédric Bakambu.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Cédric Bakambu replaces Duje Caleta-Car.
Booking
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Booking
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).
Post update
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Sergio Ramos replaces Marco Verratti.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Paris Saint Germain 2-1 Marseille.
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: William Saliba (Marseille) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Post update
Offside, Marseille. Dimitri Payet tries a through ball, but William Saliba is caught offside.
Post update
Bamba Dieng (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).