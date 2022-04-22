Scottish Premiership: Dundee v St Johnstone Venue: Dens Park Date: Saturday, 23 April Time: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on Sportsound and follow on the BBC Sport website and app.

Mark McGhee is going hungry and cold this week, and the Dundee manager says he is dieting and refusing to use the heating in an attempt to focus his mind on earning a victory.

Gimmicky? Yes. Ridiculous? Possibly. But desperate times call for desperate measures and the Scottish Premiership's bottom side can see their top-flight future slipping away.

Six points behind Saturday's visitors St Johnstone with five games to go, their first fixture post-split will be pivotal.

Can Dundee salvage their status? Or will the Perth side win the Tayside derby and start thinking about escaping the play-off position?

Is anything other than a win enough for Dundee?

Should St Johnstone win at Dens Park on Saturday, Dundee would be eight points adrift with only four games left. Their survival hopes wouldn't be arithmetically over, but they wouldn't be far off it.

Not least given how grim their concluding sequence of fixtures look. Consecutive trips to Aberdeen and St Mirren come next, before Hibernian travel to Dens, followed by another away game on the final day at Livingston.

With Dundee having only claimed three wins in 15 matches against their bottom-six opponents this term, and a total of 15 points from a potential 45, it doesn't look good.

Former Dundee striker Rory Loy believes their performances against the teams around them in the league have cost them.

"I think their problem lies in when they need to go and win a game," he tells BBC Scotland. "They don't do enough, and they concede too many goals against teams in and around them.

"But they've performed well against some of the bigger teams. When they set up with a defensive structure and they're setting up to defend they can perform well at times."

Currently, nearest rivals St Johnstone are averaging a points-per-game (PPG) ratio of 0.91. Should that continue, Dundee would need at least 11 points to overtake them, a tall order for a side who have only one win and seven points in 10 matches.

What difference has McGhee made?

Prior to McGhee's appointment in mid-February, Dundee had just won 2-1 at Hearts to lift themselves two points above St Johnstone and off bottom spot.

However, they are yet to win in his seven Scottish Premiership matches, with four draws and three losses leaving them staring down an immediate return to the Scottish Championship after last season's play-off success.

So, has replacing James McPake with McGhee been a fruitful move? "It would be difficult to say that he's helped them," Loy concedes. "Whether he's hindered them or not, I'm not sure.

"When he came in obviously they were in a bit of a predicament anyway, but you wouldn't be able to confidently say that the appointment has worked."

Could St Johnstone still escape play-offs?

If Dundee are facing a monumental challenge to avoid automatic demotion, St Johnstone might just have a shaft of light despite a horrible opening few months of the campaign.

Granted, the Perth side are sitting in the relegation play-off spot, six points behind St Mirren and three goals worse off than the Paisley side.

But it's not all doom and gloom - in their last six matches, St Johnstone picked up seven points compared to St Mirren's three.

With three consecutive home games inside 11 days, the faltering Paisley side's run-in may be more favourable, but how might it play out if Callum Davidson's men can cut the gap to three this weekend, with the teams meeting in Perth next weekend?

And what if St Johnstone lose at Dens? Suddenly the whole picture shifts again.