Erik ten Hag has been Ajax manager since 2017 and has led them to two league titles

Ajax have done "everything possible" to keep Manchester United managerial target Erik ten Hag at the club, says technical manager Gerry Hamstra.

Man Utd are on the verge of confirming Ten Hag's appointment on an expected three-year deal.

Ajax lost the Dutch Cup final 2-1 to PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.

"We hope he stays. We have to stick with the facts, he has not left yet," Hamstra told ESPN before the defeat.

Ten Hag was not expected to be confirmed as United's new boss before Sunday's final.

His side lead the Eredivisie by four points from PSV as they aim to win their third Dutch league title under Ten Hag.

"There is interest for Erik ten Hag, that is normal. He has done fantastic," Hamstra said earlier on Sunday.

"We did everything possible [to keep him at Ajax]. We were very busy with that.

"He reacted that he is focusing on Ajax now. We are preparing for two scenarios: Ten Hag might stay or might leave."

Ajax took the lead after 23 minutes in the Dutch Cup final when Ryan Gravenberch scored from outside the box.

However, a goal from Noussair Mazraoui was overturned by VAR before Erick Gutierrez and Cody Gakpo struck for PSV inside the first three minutes of the second half.

Davy Klaassen seemed to have levelled the scores before it was ruled out through VAR once again.