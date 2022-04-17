Windsor Park stalemate throws Premiership title race wide open

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott says the impressive 1-1 draw with Linfield on Friday was the perfect response to a small section of the club's fans.

The performance was greatly improved from a 4-0 defeat by Crusaders a week before which was greeted by boos by a number of supporters at the Oval.

"I call them the 'orchestra of the shadows' and they only play when something happens," said McDermott.

"But when we have great performances their instruments are put away."

Jordan Stewart put the Blues in front in the first half before the outstanding Conor McMenamin levelled six minutes later with a superb strike.

The display by the visitors was in contrast to the poor showing against the Crues six days earlier and one which left their title hopes hanging by a thread.

Out of order

"It's a minority, very few fans - they can be critical of me, no problem but to call players gutless and having no bottle is unfair and the reaction was a bit out of order," added McDermott.

"Their music starts when something happens and the orchestra is always there, but they don't play when we're sitting in joint first or second place. It's the same people and we know who they are.

Glentoran fans come out to support their side in an away game against Larne

"It's not a big section of our fans. There were probably 3,000 fans at Windsor and they clapped the players off - that's the difference."

McDermott believes his team should have left Windsor Park with all three points and he has not given up hope of winning the Premiership title despite lying third and six points off the pace with just three games left.

"We had 11 shots in the first half, they had two. Probably a fair first-half outcome would have been 2-1 or 3-1. If you're on top like that you have to take advantage of it but we didn't.

"So come the second half it's still tight. They had good spells but we also got into good areas. Overall people will say 1-1 was a fair result because of the chances they had in the second half but we should have done our business in the first half and it would have been a different game.

"I thought the boys were superb and the atmosphere at the club is brilliant. You just have to keep believing that something will happen. Mayhem can happen and we'll never concede. I don't think I've ever done that and I don't think we'll start now.

"We just have to keep playing and perform like that with three more cup finals left - if we end up in the play-offs then we've two more."