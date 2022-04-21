Jack Hamilton's goal gave Arbroath victory at Gayfield in February when the sides last met

Scottish Championship: Kilmarnock v Arbroath Venue: Rugby Park Date: Friday, 22 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & BBC Sport website & app; listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW

Redemption story v fairytale. The tightest title race in Scotland. And it could be decided on Friday at a raucous Rugby Park when Scottish Championship top two Kilmarnock and Arbroath collide.

Just a point separates the pair with two games remaining and fans of both sides have been flocking to snap up tickets in fevered anticipation.

Victory for current pacesetters Kilmarnock will clinch the title in front of an expected full house, while an Arbroath win will put Dick Campbell's upstarts in the driving seat.

It's a Friday night spectacular live on BBC Scotland and not to be missed...

In the blue corner sit Kilmarnock, the division's heavyweight. Bidding to bounce straight back up, they are the biggest team in the league, with the biggest budget, most high-profile manager and arguably the best squad.

In the maroon corner sit Arbroath. A part-time club, the David to Kilmarnock's Goliath. The underdog that insist they are happy to just be in the fight. Truthfully, though, they will be desperate to give this fantastic story a happy ending - top-flight football for the first time first since 1974-75.

The managerial adversaries are actually firm friends. "He's a good golfing mate", says Dick Campbell of his opposite number, Derek McInnes. For 90 minutes on Friday, that friendship will go out the window.

For both sides, it is now the hour between dog and wolf. Under pressure, who will prove they have what it takes to reach out and grasp the Championship trophy?

What do the stats say?

Kilmarnock have the upper hand form wise, picking up 13 points from their last six outings compared to 11 for Arbroath.

A 2-1 defeat by Inverness Caledonian Thistle last Friday was a first loss in 10 for McInnes' men. At home they have been dominant on their artificial pitch, where they are seeking a seventh consecutive win.

Arbroath aren't doing too badly either, with only one loss in 10 matches. However, five of those have been draws and on the road they've struggled recently - three goalless draws and a 1-0 loss preceded a vital 1-0 win at Hamilton.

The head-to-head record is much happier reading for Arbroath fans. The sides have met three times this season, with a 0-0 in September followed by 1-0 wins for the Angus side home and away. Enough to make them a bogey team, perhaps?

Arbroath 'phenomenon' & Killie pressure

Derek McInnes and Dick Campbell will put their friendship aside on Friday as they go head to head in a title showdown

There is no doubt Arbroath wouldn't be going for the title were it not for larger-than-life manager Campbell.

He's a character of Scottish football who has won fans around the country for his old-school, honest, charming approach to Arbroath's season to remember.

Only in the last few weeks has Campbell admitted his side are genuine contenders - despite having topped the table from December until March.

"I wasn't wanting to come across as a big-time Charlie," says the 68-year-old. "I changed my mind because we had confirmed our place in the league and the play-offs, no one could catch us. I couldn't keep saying we're not challengers.

"We are now serious contenders for the league. It's bigger than Leicester. A part-time club up there against all the big-time clubs. It's a phenomenon really."

Now, just two wins away from a remarkable triumph, Campbell has allowed himself to dream.

"Six thousand, our ground holds. Can you imagine this place against Celtic? It's a fascinating place to be for an atmosphere."

McInnes, meanwhile, accepts the pressure is all on his side, but believes Arbroath's part-time status has been overblown.

"There's been pressure on everyone at Kilmarnock from the first day of the season to get the club back into the Premiership," said the former Aberdeen boss, who took charge at Rugby Park in January.

"There's been a lot said about Arbroath and what I would say is that they have had three years building that team.

"I have such a high regard for the players there, they have been so consistent. There are players who would be full-time in any other situation but they have chosen to be part-time for their own personal reasons.

"They have such a good level of player, it's no surprise to me that they have done so well. It's two good teams who have been the two best in the league over 34 games and it's perfectly poised."