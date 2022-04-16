Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ibrox captain James Tavernier insists it's time for Rangers to win a cup as the 11-year wait has been far too long. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou drops the strongest hint yet that Kyogo Furuhashi will lead his attack in today's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers midfielder Derek McInnes insists emotions will offset weary legs from Thursday's extra-time heroics against Braga in today's derby showdown at Hampden. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Spain international Dani Olmo says RB Leipzig won't be fazed by the electric Ibrox atmosphere in their Europa League semi-final but admits he rather not be facing Rangers in the last four. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday admits he pushed himself to the limit to face Hibs after he hobbled off with an ankle injury in Saturday's Scottish Cup semi final victory. (Daily Record) external-link

Medical and coaching staff are concerned that the ankle injury sustained by Hearts defender Craig Halkett might end the player's season prematurely. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney is disappointed but proud of his losing side at Hampden and says they will continue to work hard "to make sure we're a different team come the summer". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Full-back Greg Taylor vows to continue his Celtic improvement under manager Ange Postecoglou. (Herald - subscription required) external-link