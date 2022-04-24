Match ends, Chelsea 1, West Ham United 0.
Christian Pulisic's 90th-minute winner helped save team-mate Jorginho's blushes as Chelsea boosted their top-four hopes with a late win over an understrength West Ham.
David Moyes rested six players before their Europa League semi-final on Thursday and it looked like they might hold for a precious point when Jorginho's woeful effort from the spot was saved by Lukasz Fabianski after 87 minutes.
But after Craig Dawson was sent off after a video assistant review for fouling Romelu Lukaku in the build-up to the penalty, Pulisic turned the saviour as he tucked in Marcos Alonso's low cross.
It sent Stamford Bridge into raptures after a frustrating afternoon that looked set to continue manager Thomas Tuchel's poor form at home, with his side having lost their last three games.
But the victory sparked relief for him and his players as they recovered from their midweek defeat by Arsenal to move five points clear of the fourth-placed Gunners.
West Ham will be distraught they did not get anything from the game after a sterling display, with Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio all starting on the bench.
Dawson, who was otherwise excellent, will also feel aggrieved as West Ham remain seventh, eight points behind Arsenal.
More to follow.
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number11Player nameWernerAverage rating
6.21
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
5.91
West Ham United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number16Player nameNobleAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number26Player nameMasuakuAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number7Player nameYarmolenkoAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
6.09
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
6.33
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Mendy
- 14Chalobah
- 6Thiago Silva
- 28Azpilicueta
- 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forZiyechat 76'minutes
- 7Kanté
- 5Jorginho
- 3AlonsoBooked at 82mins
- 19Mount
- 29HavertzSubstituted forLukakuat 76'minutes
- 11WernerSubstituted forPulisicat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 9Lukaku
- 10Pulisic
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 22Ziyech
- 23Kenedy
- 31Sarr
West Ham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Fabianski
- 31Johnson
- 15DawsonBooked at 86mins
- 3Cresswell
- 5Coufal
- 28Soucek
- 16NobleSubstituted forRiceat 62'minutes
- 26Masuaku
- 7YarmolenkoSubstituted forBowenat 73'minutes
- 8Fornals
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Antonio
- 10Lanzini
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 20Bowen
- 24Fredericks
- 33Král
- 41Rice
- 42Alese
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 32,231
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, West Ham United 0.
Post update
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 1, West Ham United 0. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Post update
Penalty saved! Jorginho (Chelsea) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Craig Dawson (West Ham United) is shown the red card.
Post update
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Craig Dawson (West Ham United).
Post update
Penalty Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Craig Dawson (West Ham United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta with a cross.
Post update
Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Ham United).
Booking
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).
Post update
Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini replaces Saïd Benrahma.
