Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jorginho missed a penalty in the 87th minute

Christian Pulisic's 90th-minute winner helped save team-mate Jorginho's blushes as Chelsea boosted their top-four hopes with a late win over an understrength West Ham.

David Moyes rested six players before their Europa League semi-final on Thursday and it looked like they might hold for a precious point when Jorginho's woeful effort from the spot was saved by Lukasz Fabianski after 87 minutes.

But after Craig Dawson was sent off after a video assistant review for fouling Romelu Lukaku in the build-up to the penalty, Pulisic turned the saviour as he tucked in Marcos Alonso's low cross.

It sent Stamford Bridge into raptures after a frustrating afternoon that looked set to continue manager Thomas Tuchel's poor form at home, with his side having lost their last three games.

But the victory sparked relief for him and his players as they recovered from their midweek defeat by Arsenal to move five points clear of the fourth-placed Gunners.

West Ham will be distraught they did not get anything from the game after a sterling display, with Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio all starting on the bench.

Dawson, who was otherwise excellent, will also feel aggrieved as West Ham remain seventh, eight points behind Arsenal.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Chelsea Starting XI Avg Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 5.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Chalobah Average rating 5.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 6.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 5.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 5.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 6.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 4.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Alonso Average rating 5.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 6.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 5.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Werner Average rating 6.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 5.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 6.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 5.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 West Ham United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 6.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Johnson Average rating 6.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 6.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 6.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 6.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Noble Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Masuaku Average rating 5.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Yarmolenko Average rating 6.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 6.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 6.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 5.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 6.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 6.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 3-4-1-2 16 Mendy 14 Chalobah 6 Thiago Silva 28 Azpilicueta 12 Loftus-Cheek 7 Kanté 5 Jorginho 3 Alonso 19 Mount 29 Havertz 11 Werner 16 Mendy

14 Chalobah

6 Thiago Silva

28 Azpilicueta

12 Loftus-Cheek Substituted for Ziyech at 76' minutes

7 Kanté

5 Jorginho

3 Alonso Booked at 82mins

19 Mount

29 Havertz Substituted for Lukaku at 76' minutes

11 Werner Substituted for Pulisic at 76' minutes Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

9 Lukaku

10 Pulisic

17 Saúl

18 Barkley

22 Ziyech

23 Kenedy

31 Sarr West Ham Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Fabianski 31 Johnson 15 Dawson 3 Cresswell 5 Coufal 28 Soucek 16 Noble 26 Masuaku 7 Yarmolenko 8 Fornals 22 Benrahma 1 Fabianski

31 Johnson

15 Dawson Booked at 86mins

3 Cresswell

5 Coufal

28 Soucek

16 Noble Substituted for Rice at 62' minutes

26 Masuaku

7 Yarmolenko Substituted for Bowen at 73' minutes

8 Fornals

22 Benrahma Substituted for Lanzini at 78' minutes Substitutes 9 Antonio

10 Lanzini

11 Vlasic

13 Areola

20 Bowen

24 Fredericks

33 Král

41 Rice

42 Alese Referee: Michael Oliver Attendance: 32,231 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 1, West Ham United 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, West Ham United 0. Post update Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United). Post update Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku. goal Goal! Goal! Chelsea 1, West Ham United 0. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Pulisic. Post update Penalty saved! Jorginho (Chelsea) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner. Dismissal Craig Dawson (West Ham United) is shown the red card. Post update VAR Decision: Card upgraded Craig Dawson (West Ham United). Post update Penalty Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku draws a foul in the penalty area. Post update Penalty conceded by Craig Dawson (West Ham United) after a foul in the penalty area. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Craig Dawson. Post update Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta with a cross. Post update Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Craig Dawson (West Ham United). Booking Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea). Post update Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini replaces Saïd Benrahma. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward