ChelseaChelsea1West HamWest Ham United0

Chelsea 1-0 West Ham United: Christian Pulisic scores late winner for hosts

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jorginho missed a penalty in the 87th minute
Christian Pulisic's 90th-minute winner helped save team-mate Jorginho's blushes as Chelsea boosted their top-four hopes with a late win over an understrength West Ham.

David Moyes rested six players before their Europa League semi-final on Thursday and it looked like they might hold for a precious point when Jorginho's woeful effort from the spot was saved by Lukasz Fabianski after 87 minutes.

But after Craig Dawson was sent off after a video assistant review for fouling Romelu Lukaku in the build-up to the penalty, Pulisic turned the saviour as he tucked in Marcos Alonso's low cross.

It sent Stamford Bridge into raptures after a frustrating afternoon that looked set to continue manager Thomas Tuchel's poor form at home, with his side having lost their last three games.

But the victory sparked relief for him and his players as they recovered from their midweek defeat by Arsenal to move five points clear of the fourth-placed Gunners.

West Ham will be distraught they did not get anything from the game after a sterling display, with Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio all starting on the bench.

Dawson, who was otherwise excellent, will also feel aggrieved as West Ham remain seventh, eight points behind Arsenal.

More to follow.

Chelsea

Starting XI

West Ham United

Starting XI

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Mendy
  • 14Chalobah
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forZiyechat 76'minutes
  • 7Kanté
  • 5Jorginho
  • 3AlonsoBooked at 82mins
  • 19Mount
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forLukakuat 76'minutes
  • 11WernerSubstituted forPulisicat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Pulisic
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Kenedy
  • 31Sarr

West Ham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 31Johnson
  • 15DawsonBooked at 86mins
  • 3Cresswell
  • 5Coufal
  • 28Soucek
  • 16NobleSubstituted forRiceat 62'minutes
  • 26Masuaku
  • 7YarmolenkoSubstituted forBowenat 73'minutes
  • 8Fornals
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Antonio
  • 10Lanzini
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 20Bowen
  • 24Fredericks
  • 33Král
  • 41Rice
  • 42Alese
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
32,231

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home26
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 1, West Ham United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, West Ham United 0.

  3. Post update

    Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 1, West Ham United 0. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

  8. Post update

    Penalty saved! Jorginho (Chelsea) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Dismissal

    Craig Dawson (West Ham United) is shown the red card.

  10. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Craig Dawson (West Ham United).

  11. Post update

    Penalty Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku draws a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Craig Dawson (West Ham United) after a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Craig Dawson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Craig Dawson (West Ham United).

  17. Booking

    Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).

  19. Post update

    Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini replaces Saïd Benrahma.

Comments

Join the conversation

79 comments

  • Comment posted by ref, today at 16:19

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Shemmie, today at 16:18

    It's good to be the most hated club again. The rest of you, commentators, rival fans, the government - you can go whistle. We're all off on the road to Wembley.

  • Comment posted by Gollom, today at 16:17

    COYI nuff said

  • Comment posted by tuchelsea and beyond, today at 16:17

    Never let Jorge take a pen again and what's the point of rlc?
    Both need to leave in summer

  • Comment posted by qwerty123, today at 16:16

    Nice day out for the tax payer stadium followers, they had a nice little sing song in the sunshine, lovely day out

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 16:16

    Good thing Wolves lost as it means West Ham are still 3 points clear at the top

  • Comment posted by Simon , today at 16:15

    Three games for a Champions League spot. All to play for. Would have liked a point but hey ho. No issue with Chelsea, hope we both have a great end to our seasons. COYI ⚒

  • Comment posted by bovrilgate, today at 16:15

    Got away with it today especially as West Ham rested players.
    Good luck to Hammers on Thursday and the rest of the season

  • Comment posted by ChelPau, today at 16:15

    Just walked home from a 1-0 win should have been 3 or 4 nil in front by the time of the goal - why do we insist on trying to give Luklaku a chance: sell him to an Italian Club and lets thank him for his efforts for us and move on...?

    • Reply posted by bovrilgate, today at 16:18

      bovrilgate replied:
      You live right next to Stamford Bridge ? Yeah right

  • Comment posted by Ron Manager, today at 16:15

    Only world class players should be known by one name e.g. Pele, Eusebio. Therefore, Jorginho should be known as "Inutili Jorginho" which translates as "Useless Jorginho"........

  • Comment posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 16:15

    Jorginho third best player on the planet, what planet is that......PLUTO.

  • Comment posted by karlthec, today at 16:15

    those little irons are on the slide, not a big enough squad, that's the trouble with small clubs, they actually worse than Spurs, 41 years since the Irons won a trophy compared to Spurs 14 years, favcts hurt don't they better a spud than a dud

    • Reply posted by Sir Pip, today at 16:19

      Sir Pip replied:
      Karl the c. Pretty sure I know what the c stands for.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:14

    Come on West Ham, Man Utd need to drop down one more place in the league before the season ends and you are the team best placed to ensure that happens. Please pick up a few more points.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:14

    West Ham got what they deserved for being so negative.

  • Comment posted by Blusea, today at 16:14

    It’s fine to build slowly but when in the final third the decision making needs to be quicker. Too many touches in the box where just kicking the ball immediately could have led to a goal. Anyway, 3 points is all that matters.
    Since Rudiger and Christensen as well as probably Azpilcueta are leaving and Silva is almost 40, other defenders, new or old have to step up. We should be ready by 2023/24.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:14

    Mass exodus in the summer. Chelsea are finished

    • Reply posted by Bear s paw a bow n arrow, today at 16:17

      Bear s paw a bow n arrow replied:
      Time for a new squad.