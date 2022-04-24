Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Matej Vydra netted Burnley's winner with only his second Premier League goal of the season

Burnley's recent renaissance continued as Matej Vydra clinched a hard-fought win against Wolves at Turf Moor which piled the pressure on Everton in the fight for Premier League survival.

In a match of few chances, Vydra swept in from close range after being picked out by Wout Weghorst's low cross.

Wolves had earlier forced saves from Nick Pope either side of half-time, but mustered little in way of a response.

Burnley have now won seven points from three games since sacking Sean Dyche.

Beating Wolves moved the Clarets out of the relegation zone and above Everton, although the Toffees could leapfrog them if they beat Liverpool in the Merseyside derby later on Sunday.

Wolves remain eighth as they aim for European qualification but missed the chance to close the gap on seventh-placed West Ham.

Vydra's surprise start pays dividends for Burnley

Burnley's decision to sack the long-serving Dyche was met with scepticism and shock, both from the Clarets fans who adored him and those outside the club who admired his ability to keep the club competitive in the Premier League on a small budget.

Clarets owner Alan Pace was questioned over the benefit and timing of sacking Dyche, but it could prove to be justified after interim boss Mike Jackson has halted what seemed to be an irreversible slide towards the Championship.

Among joyous scenes after the final whistle, with the home fans chanting 'We are staying up!', Pace allowed himself a smile of satisfaction in the stands.

Jackson hugged injured Clarets skipper Ben Mee, who is part of the new-look coaching team, on the touchline before the Burnley players were roared off the pitch to a standing ovation.

Matchwinner Vydra was the focal point of the celebrations - but knew he might not have started had Maxwel Cornet not failed a late fitness test.

"I don't think I would have started but hopefully I have done everything right today," said Vydra, whose only other Premier League goal this season rescued a draw at Chelsea.

"It was an important goal and this is more important than the first one. It doesn't matter who scores - we just have to be one goal ahead of the opposite team and just get the three points."

The Clarets took four points from their first two matches under Jackson and knew another against Wolves would substantially boost their bid to stay in the Premier League for a seventh successive season.

While they were second best to Wolves in a first half lacking attacking quality, Burnley hung in, imposed themselves on the game and took their chance when it arrived in the second half.

"No question we can stay up," added Vydra. "We are fighting for that and we showed we will stick together. We only have one target and that is staying up."

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Burnley Burnley Burnley

Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pope Average rating 7.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Roberts Average rating 6.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Collins Average rating 7.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 7.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 6.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name McNeil Average rating 6.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Cork Average rating 6.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Brownhill Average rating 6.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Rodriguez Average rating 6.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Weghorst Average rating 7.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Vydra Average rating 7.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Barnes Average rating 7.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Lennon Average rating 7.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Long Average rating 7.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 5.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Boly Average rating 5.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 5.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Saïss Average rating 5.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 5.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 5.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 5.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Jonny Average rating 5.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 5.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 5.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Fábio Silva Average rating 5.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Pedro Neto Average rating 4.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Trincão Average rating 4.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Burnley Formation 4-4-2 1 Pope 14 Roberts 22 Collins 5 Tarkowski 3 Taylor 11 McNeil 4 Cork 8 Brownhill 19 Rodriguez 9 Weghorst 27 Vydra 1 Pope

14 Roberts

22 Collins

5 Tarkowski

3 Taylor Booked at 77mins

11 McNeil Substituted for Long at 85' minutes

4 Cork

8 Brownhill

19 Rodriguez Substituted for Barnes at 64' minutes Booked at 90mins

9 Weghorst

27 Vydra Booked at 33mins Substituted for Lennon at 71' minutes Substitutes 2 Lowton

10 Barnes

13 Hennessey

16 Stephens

17 Lennon

26 Bardsley

28 Long

37 Thomas

44 Costelloe Wolves Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Malheiro de Sá 15 Boly 16 Coady 27 Saïss 22 Nélson Semedo 32 Dendoncker 28 João Moutinho 19 Castro Otto 9 Jiménez 26 Hwang Hee-Chan 17 Fábio Silva 1 Malheiro de Sá

15 Boly

16 Coady

27 Saïss Substituted for Machado Trincão at 79' minutes

22 Nélson Semedo

32 Dendoncker

28 João Moutinho

19 Castro Otto

9 Jiménez

26 Hwang Hee-Chan

17 Fábio Silva Substituted for Neto at 67' minutes Booked at 90mins Substitutes 2 Hoever

3 Aït-Nouri

5 Marçal

7 Neto

11 Machado Trincão

20 Tomás Oliveira

21 Ruddy

24 Gomes

39 Cundle Referee: Anthony Taylor Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Burnley 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Booking Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card. Booking Ashley Barnes (Burnley) is shown the yellow card. Post update Attempt saved. James Tarkowski (Burnley) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Post update Attempt saved. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez with a headed pass. Post update Attempt blocked. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nélson Semedo. Post update José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley). Post update Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (Burnley) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Lennon. Post update Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross. Post update Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Nélson Semedo. Post update Attempt blocked. Aaron Lennon (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wout Weghorst. Post update Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo tries a through ball, but Willy Boly is caught offside. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Connor Roberts. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Kevin Long replaces Dwight McNeil. Post update Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update VAR Decision: No card change James Tarkowski (Burnley). Post update Offside, Burnley. Wout Weghorst tries a through ball, but Ashley Barnes is caught offside. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward