Burnley's recent renaissance continued as Matej Vydra clinched a hard-fought win against Wolves at Turf Moor which piled the pressure on Everton in the fight for Premier League survival.
In a match of few chances, Vydra swept in from close range after being picked out by Wout Weghorst's low cross.
Wolves had earlier forced saves from Nick Pope either side of half-time, but mustered little in way of a response.
Burnley have now won seven points from three games since sacking Sean Dyche.
Beating Wolves moved the Clarets out of the relegation zone and above Everton, although the Toffees could leapfrog them if they beat Liverpool in the Merseyside derby later on Sunday.
Wolves remain eighth as they aim for European qualification but missed the chance to close the gap on seventh-placed West Ham.
Vydra's surprise start pays dividends for Burnley
Burnley's decision to sack the long-serving Dyche was met with scepticism and shock, both from the Clarets fans who adored him and those outside the club who admired his ability to keep the club competitive in the Premier League on a small budget.
Clarets owner Alan Pace was questioned over the benefit and timing of sacking Dyche, but it could prove to be justified after interim boss Mike Jackson has halted what seemed to be an irreversible slide towards the Championship.
Among joyous scenes after the final whistle, with the home fans chanting 'We are staying up!', Pace allowed himself a smile of satisfaction in the stands.
Jackson hugged injured Clarets skipper Ben Mee, who is part of the new-look coaching team, on the touchline before the Burnley players were roared off the pitch to a standing ovation.
Matchwinner Vydra was the focal point of the celebrations - but knew he might not have started had Maxwel Cornet not failed a late fitness test.
"I don't think I would have started but hopefully I have done everything right today," said Vydra, whose only other Premier League goal this season rescued a draw at Chelsea.
"It was an important goal and this is more important than the first one. It doesn't matter who scores - we just have to be one goal ahead of the opposite team and just get the three points."
The Clarets took four points from their first two matches under Jackson and knew another against Wolves would substantially boost their bid to stay in the Premier League for a seventh successive season.
While they were second best to Wolves in a first half lacking attacking quality, Burnley hung in, imposed themselves on the game and took their chance when it arrived in the second half.
"No question we can stay up," added Vydra. "We are fighting for that and we showed we will stick together. We only have one target and that is staying up."
Burnley
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number14Player nameRobertsAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number22Player nameCollinsAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number5Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number4Player nameCorkAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number19Player nameRodriguezAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number9Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number27Player nameVydraAverage rating
7.32
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameBarnesAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number17Player nameLennonAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number28Player nameLongAverage rating
7.24
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number15Player nameBolyAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number19Player nameJonnyAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number17Player nameFábio SilvaAverage rating
5.51
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player namePedro NetoAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number11Player nameTrincãoAverage rating
4.04
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 14Roberts
- 22Collins
- 5Tarkowski
- 3TaylorBooked at 77mins
- 11McNeilSubstituted forLongat 85'minutes
- 4Cork
- 8Brownhill
- 19RodriguezSubstituted forBarnesat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Weghorst
- 27VydraBooked at 33minsSubstituted forLennonat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 10Barnes
- 13Hennessey
- 16Stephens
- 17Lennon
- 26Bardsley
- 28Long
- 37Thomas
- 44Costelloe
Wolves
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 15Boly
- 16Coady
- 27SaïssSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 79'minutes
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 32Dendoncker
- 28João Moutinho
- 19Castro Otto
- 9Jiménez
- 26Hwang Hee-Chan
- 17Fábio SilvaSubstituted forNetoat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Hoever
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 5Marçal
- 7Neto
- 11Machado Trincão
- 20Tomás Oliveira
- 21Ruddy
- 24Gomes
- 39Cundle
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Booking
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Tarkowski (Burnley) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Trincão (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
Post update
José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Post update
Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (Burnley) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Lennon.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aaron Lennon (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
Post update
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo tries a through ball, but Willy Boly is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Connor Roberts.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Kevin Long replaces Dwight McNeil.
Post update
Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
VAR Decision: No card change James Tarkowski (Burnley).
Post update
Offside, Burnley. Wout Weghorst tries a through ball, but Ashley Barnes is caught offside.
