Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has not been available since being sent off against Leeds on 18 March

TEAM NEWS

Burnley remain without the injured quartet of Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters, Ben Mee and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is back in contention after completing a two-game suspension.

Daniel Podence and and Max Kilman will miss Sunday's match through injury, head coach Bruno Lage has confirmed.

Ruben Neves remains sidelined by a knee injury, though the midfielder is making good progress in his recovery.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley got a great result against Southampton on Thursday and put in a really good performance too. They are back to within a point of fourth-bottom Everton which is huge for them.

Whatever happens next, Mike Jackson deserves a lot of credit for taking four points from his two games as Burnley's caretaker boss and keeping their hopes alive of staying up. He has made a good case for getting the job permanently, but it is unclear whether he will still be in charge by the weekend.

Whether Jackson is in the dug-out or not, the Clarets are back at Turf Moor on Sunday but I think they will find Wolves are much tougher opposition than Southampton were.

While Saints were poor and never got going, Bruno Lage's side do not give very much away. It might be the kind of game where Burnley huff and puff, but Wolves just pick them off.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Parquet Courts singer fan Austin Brown

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley lost their first three Premier League games against Wolves but are unbeaten in the subsequent six encounters (W3, D3).

Wolves are winless in five league games at Turf Moor (D2, L3) since a 2-1 win there in in March 2010.

Burnley

Burnley have won their last two home Premier League games, as many victories as they managed in their previous 24 such matches at Turf Moor (D11, L11).

They have scored a total of five goals in those two victories, matching their total from the preceding nine home league fixtures.

The Clarets have won just one of their last 15 Premier League games on a Sunday (D4, L10), though that victory came against Wolves almost exactly a year ago (a 4-0 win at Molineux on 25 April).

This will be Burnley's 150th Premier League match at Turf Moor. The Clarets have not had a single player sent off in the previous 149 games there, though 10 opposition players have been dismissed.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost three of their last four Premier League away games, which is as many defeats as they suffered in their first 12 matches on the road this season (W7, D2).

They have earned 26 points away from home this season - the only Premier League clubs with better records (prior to the latest round of fixtures) are Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Nineteen of the 28 goals Wolves have conceded in the league this season have come after half-time.

They have won 14 of 17 top-flight matches this season when they scored first, but have lost 11 of the 12 games in which their opponents netted the opening goal.

Jose Sa has given away three penalties this season - it is the first time any goalkeeper has been penalised more than twice in a single Premier League campaign.

Raul Jimenez has scored in three of his four Premier League starts against Burnley.

