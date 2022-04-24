Match ends, Liverpool 2, Everton 0.
Liverpool moved back to within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City and left neighbours Everton languishing in the bottom three after victory in the Merseyside derby.
Struggling Everton made Liverpool fight for their win with a well-organised and disciplined performance that will give them hope they can still avoid the drop but was not enough to deny Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing side.
Liverpool can find different ways to get the job done and after blowing Manchester United aside on Tuesday they demonstrated patience to finally break down Everton's stubborn resistance in what could prove to be a priceless win.
The deadlock was broken after 62 minutes when Andy Robertson arrived at the far post in front of the Kop to head home Mo Salah's cross.
Everton could not respond, although the outstanding Anthony Gordon shot across goal, and Liverpool wrapped up the win when substitute Divock Origi tormented the neighbours once again when he headed in Luis Diaz's bicycle kick with six minutes left.
The loss means the Toffees end the day in the top-flight's bottom three for the first time since 6 December 2019. They were last in the relegation zone this far into the season in 1998-99.
Liverpool get the job done
This was not the flowing, blistering Liverpool that effectively won the FA Cup semi-final in the first 45 minutes against Manchester City at Wembley and who dismantled a hapless Manchester United at Anfield.
Everton's rearguard action and determination to disrupt Liverpool infuriated and frustrated Anfield in the first 45 minutes but eventually the dam broke and for all the visitors' courage they were not able to hold out.
Manager Klopp may well take as much pleasure from how Liverpool were forced to dig deep and overcome Everton's determined challenge as he would from the way they have swept so many teams aside this season.
Liverpool had to fight for control and, in truth, they were never in their normal level of command and still had to survive one or two anxious moments before the final whistle.
It puts the Reds right back in City's rearview mirror after Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Watford 5-1, and still on course for their ambition of adding the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to the EFL Cup.
Liverpool now face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield on Wednesday as firm favourites and their challenge continues to gather huge momentum.
More to follow.
Player of the match
RobertsonAndrew Robertson
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
8.45
- Squad number27Player nameOrigiAverage rating
8.29
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
6.62
Everton
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
3.69
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
3.65
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
3.63
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
3.62
- Squad number6Player nameAllanAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number36Player nameAlliAverage rating
3.38
- Squad number33Player nameRondónAverage rating
3.33
- Squad number7Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
2.83
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 58mins
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 8KeïtaSubstituted forOrigiat 60'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 11Salah
- 10ManéBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDíazat 60'minutes
- 20JotaSubstituted forHendersonat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 7Milner
- 12Gomez
- 14Henderson
- 17Jones
- 21Tsimikas
- 23Díaz
- 27Origi
- 62Kelleher
Everton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 4Holgate
- 5Keane
- 19Mykolenko
- 16DoucouréBooked at 45mins
- 6AllanBooked at 66minsSubstituted forAlliat 73'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 17Iwobi
- 11GraySubstituted forRondónat 77'minutes
- 7RicharlisonBooked at 90mins
- 24GordonBooked at 25mins
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 8Delph
- 15Begovic
- 31Lonergan
- 32Branthwaite
- 33Rondón
- 34El Ghazi
- 36Alli
- 60Price
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home83%
- Away17%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Everton 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Richarlison (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
Post update
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Dele Alli (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dele Alli (Everton).
Post update
Hand ball by Divock Origi (Liverpool).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Salomón Rondón (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 2, Everton 0. Divock Origi (Liverpool) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Luis Díaz following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thiago (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson replaces Diogo Jota.
Post update
Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Is this what a once great sport has become?
Each team has their own. And the fans that accept and support this behaviour are as bad!
Pickford spent 30 mins time wasting
Richarlison went down quicker than Whyte last night all game
Booked for diving
Lampard has spent too much time watching Atletico Madrid. Embarrassing.
The whole UK hoping Neverton go down now 🤣🤣
Bring on a super-sub name Origi
Well played Liverpool!
Goodbye Pickford spend time on the floor in a lower league.
Dias heir apparent
Robertson excellent
Class mocking by Alison holding on to the ball
YNWA
#carmaovertrexarms
Keep going Liverpool, from a Leeds fan.
Having Guardiola and Klopp in the premiership is a pleasure to see.
Really exciting end to the season and I really don't know which way it will go.
YNWA
Right Charlie Son!!!!