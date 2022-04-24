Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool2EvertonEverton0

Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Reds win derby to leave Toffees in bottom three

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments1024

Liverpool and Everton players clash at Anfield
The high-stakes game at Anfield occasionally threatened to boil over

Liverpool moved back to within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City and left neighbours Everton languishing in the bottom three after victory in the Merseyside derby.

Struggling Everton made Liverpool fight for their win with a well-organised and disciplined performance that will give them hope they can still avoid the drop but was not enough to deny Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing side.

Liverpool can find different ways to get the job done and after blowing Manchester United aside on Tuesday they demonstrated patience to finally break down Everton's stubborn resistance in what could prove to be a priceless win.

The deadlock was broken after 62 minutes when Andy Robertson arrived at the far post in front of the Kop to head home Mo Salah's cross.

Everton could not respond, although the outstanding Anthony Gordon shot across goal, and Liverpool wrapped up the win when substitute Divock Origi tormented the neighbours once again when he headed in Luis Diaz's bicycle kick with six minutes left.

The loss means the Toffees end the day in the top-flight's bottom three for the first time since 6 December 2019. They were last in the relegation zone this far into the season in 1998-99.

Liverpool get the job done

This was not the flowing, blistering Liverpool that effectively won the FA Cup semi-final in the first 45 minutes against Manchester City at Wembley and who dismantled a hapless Manchester United at Anfield.

Everton's rearguard action and determination to disrupt Liverpool infuriated and frustrated Anfield in the first 45 minutes but eventually the dam broke and for all the visitors' courage they were not able to hold out.

Manager Klopp may well take as much pleasure from how Liverpool were forced to dig deep and overcome Everton's determined challenge as he would from the way they have swept so many teams aside this season.

Liverpool had to fight for control and, in truth, they were never in their normal level of command and still had to survive one or two anxious moments before the final whistle.

It puts the Reds right back in City's rearview mirror after Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Watford 5-1, and still on course for their ambition of adding the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to the EFL Cup.

Liverpool now face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield on Wednesday as firm favourites and their challenge continues to gather huge momentum.

More to follow.

Player of the match

RobertsonAndrew Robertson

with an average of 8.45

Liverpool

  1. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    8.45

  2. Squad number27Player nameOrigi
    Average rating

    8.29

  3. Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    8.11

  4. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.56

  5. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.48

  6. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.47

  7. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    7.40

  8. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    7.31

  9. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.17

  10. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.17

  11. Squad number10Player nameMané
    Average rating

    7.10

  12. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    7.06

  13. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    6.92

  14. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    6.62

Everton

  1. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.64

  2. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    4.03

  3. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    3.75

  4. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    3.74

  5. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    3.69

  6. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    3.65

  7. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    3.63

  8. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    3.62

  9. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    3.58

  10. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    3.49

  11. Squad number36Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    3.38

  12. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    3.33

  13. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    2.83

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 58mins
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 8KeïtaSubstituted forOrigiat 60'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 11Salah
  • 10ManéBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDíazat 60'minutes
  • 20JotaSubstituted forHendersonat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 7Milner
  • 12Gomez
  • 14Henderson
  • 17Jones
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 23Díaz
  • 27Origi
  • 62Kelleher

Everton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 16DoucouréBooked at 45mins
  • 6AllanBooked at 66minsSubstituted forAlliat 73'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 17Iwobi
  • 11GraySubstituted forRondónat 77'minutes
  • 7RicharlisonBooked at 90mins
  • 24GordonBooked at 25mins

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 8Delph
  • 15Begovic
  • 31Lonergan
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 33Rondón
  • 34El Ghazi
  • 36Alli
  • 60Price
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 2, Everton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Everton 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Booking

    Richarlison (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

  6. Post update

    Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Dele Alli (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dele Alli (Everton).

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Divock Origi (Liverpool).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Salomón Rondón (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 2, Everton 0. Divock Origi (Liverpool) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Luis Díaz following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thiago (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson replaces Diogo Jota.

  17. Post update

    Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

1049 comments

  • Comment posted by Blueboyo, today at 18:25

    I'm a blue and in my honest opinion Richarlison and Gordon are a disgrace to the "sport" amongst the many that are; blatant cheats in every game i have seen.. As a genuine fan of football they disgust me; and those that say "Oh well; that’s football" are as bad.
    Is this what a once great sport has become?
    Each team has their own. And the fans that accept and support this behaviour are as bad!

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 18:29

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Spot on. Every time I've watched Gordon he's diving. He's becoming the biggest diver in the league. Shame cause he's a decent player

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 18:25

    I won't shed a year for Everton if they are relegated after all their negative antics today. In particular Pickford with all his time wasting. Love Alisson's mocking of Pickford at the end.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 18:24

    Football just won. Even if you hate Liverpool you'd be happy Everton lost. Disgusting tactics.

    Pickford spent 30 mins time wasting

    Richarlison went down quicker than Whyte last night all game

    Booked for diving

    Lampard has spent too much time watching Atletico Madrid. Embarrassing.

    The whole UK hoping Neverton go down now 🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by yay, today at 18:28

      yay replied:
      What about Henderson going down like he'd been shot twice with minimal to no contact. Don't want to talk about the Liverpool players doing exactly the same all game though do you?

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 18:25

    Will someone please tell the Everton players, Richarlison in particular, that falling to the ground every other minute is not part of playing football.

    • Reply posted by super star, today at 18:30

      super star replied:
      Cheats the lot of them disgraceful

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:25

    How do you solve a problem like 10-men-behind-the ball Everton?
    Bring on a super-sub name Origi

    Well played Liverpool!

    • Reply posted by Brizey , today at 18:29

      Brizey replied:
      How good was Diaz aswell

  • Comment posted by RedAlert, today at 18:25

    Everton deserve to be relegated, spend so much effort wasting time rather than playing.
    Goodbye Pickford spend time on the floor in a lower league.
    Dias heir apparent
    Robertson excellent
    Class mocking by Alison holding on to the ball
    YNWA

    • Reply posted by parp, today at 18:28

      parp replied:
      Allison was hilarious

  • Comment posted by Dan Dan Dan Dan, today at 18:27

    Alison dropping to his knees was hilarious 😂

    #carmaovertrexarms

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 18:30

      Julio Laker replied:
      Can't help but think he could have saved that Origi goal if his arms went above his head🤭

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 18:26

    crowd RIGHTLY BOOING the Brazilian cheating.
    Keep going Liverpool, from a Leeds fan.

    • Reply posted by briboy_1, today at 18:35

      briboy_1 replied:
      "I love it" from another Leeds fan. Cheats in both teams ,sorry to say.

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 18:25

    Lampard - So far out of his depth he needs the R.N.L.I. !!

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 18:37

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Well he should start with a childs inflatable life ring. He could wear it to the next game.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:24

    Everton came with anti-football gameplan: time wasting and diving. At last football prevail. There is no Merseyside derby without Original Origi's goal. The title race still on. Everton on the other hand is not too big to go down!

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 18:35

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Everton’s Gordon has a chance to be a great one, if he can get rid of his diving.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 18:27

    Everton deserved to lose with their attitude. Yes they have a much worse team, but the mentality they went in with clearly showed how negative they set up to be. Pickford's time wasting in the first half was embarrassing, as is every dive Richarlison makes - hope they go down, at least Burnley are showing some fight and passion.

    • Reply posted by U20569922, today at 18:39

      U20569922 replied:
      If pickford wastes times like that for England then you call him a hero am I right?
      Hypocrite!!!!!

  • Comment posted by leighlaz, today at 18:25

    Not a Liverpool or City fan but the football being played by these teams is exceptional.

    Having Guardiola and Klopp in the premiership is a pleasure to see.

    Really exciting end to the season and I really don't know which way it will go.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:37

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      The first positive comment here! Had to scroll past 20 other comments whining about time-wasting to actually see any kind of title-race analysis. Talk about being a sour winner.

  • Comment posted by so my granddaughter says, today at 18:25

    Job done against a replica of Atletico! richarlison is a disgrace of a footballer and belongs in the championship the way he plays! Keep going boys!

    • Reply posted by AM DB3, today at 18:34

      AM DB3 replied:
      Not good enough for the championship, maybe Atletico Madrid

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 18:27

    All we were missing was a cheeky wink from Alisson.

    YNWA

    • Reply posted by Terry , today at 18:38

      Terry replied:
      😜😜😜😜😜😜

  • Comment posted by should of would of could of, today at 18:27

    Bye bye Everton and Frankie De Tory

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 18:42

      Celts replied:
      Everton time wasted, had a man booked for diving, parked the bus, constantly faked injuries.

      Richarlison kicked out at Henderson, pretended to be injured after heading the ball.

      If this was Ateltico Madrid, the pundits would be frothing at the mouth!

      The difference in reaction between when English teams do it, and foreign teams do it. Is borderline xenophobia!

      Hope Everton get relegated!

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 18:27

    Toffee going down. Sooo funny. C'mon Burnley

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:48

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Dark days ahead for Everton. Burnley are going strong just at the right time. Everton are still being Everton.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 18:26

    Well Richarlison, made yourself look like a
    Right Charlie Son!!!!

    • Reply posted by You, today at 18:28

      You replied:
      is that supposed to be funny???

  • Comment posted by laddy55, today at 18:26

    HAHAHAHAHAH EVERTON ARE DOWN

    • Reply posted by WarwickGatesWhite, today at 18:28

      WarwickGatesWhite replied:
      I wish I was so confident. Leeds desperately need a win tomorrow night, prior to three very tough games.

  • Comment posted by WheelsOnTheBusAreFallingOff, today at 18:25

    Neutral, but Origi honestly has to be the best example of a big game player I've seen.

    • Reply posted by MidasLad, today at 18:56

      MidasLad replied:
      Ummmm.........forgott