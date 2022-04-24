Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The high-stakes game at Anfield occasionally threatened to boil over

Liverpool moved back to within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City and left neighbours Everton languishing in the bottom three after victory in the Merseyside derby.

Struggling Everton made Liverpool fight for their win with a well-organised and disciplined performance that will give them hope they can still avoid the drop but was not enough to deny Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing side.

Liverpool can find different ways to get the job done and after blowing Manchester United aside on Tuesday they demonstrated patience to finally break down Everton's stubborn resistance in what could prove to be a priceless win.

The deadlock was broken after 62 minutes when Andy Robertson arrived at the far post in front of the Kop to head home Mo Salah's cross.

Everton could not respond, although the outstanding Anthony Gordon shot across goal, and Liverpool wrapped up the win when substitute Divock Origi tormented the neighbours once again when he headed in Luis Diaz's bicycle kick with six minutes left.

The loss means the Toffees end the day in the top-flight's bottom three for the first time since 6 December 2019. They were last in the relegation zone this far into the season in 1998-99.

Liverpool get the job done

This was not the flowing, blistering Liverpool that effectively won the FA Cup semi-final in the first 45 minutes against Manchester City at Wembley and who dismantled a hapless Manchester United at Anfield.

Everton's rearguard action and determination to disrupt Liverpool infuriated and frustrated Anfield in the first 45 minutes but eventually the dam broke and for all the visitors' courage they were not able to hold out.

Manager Klopp may well take as much pleasure from how Liverpool were forced to dig deep and overcome Everton's determined challenge as he would from the way they have swept so many teams aside this season.

Liverpool had to fight for control and, in truth, they were never in their normal level of command and still had to survive one or two anxious moments before the final whistle.

It puts the Reds right back in City's rearview mirror after Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Watford 5-1, and still on course for their ambition of adding the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to the EFL Cup.

Liverpool now face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield on Wednesday as firm favourites and their challenge continues to gather huge momentum.

More to follow.

Player of the match Robertson Andrew Robertson with an average of 8.45 Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

Everton Everton Everton Liverpool Avg Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 8.45 Squad number 27 Player name Origi Average rating 8.29 Squad number 23 Player name Díaz Average rating 8.11 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.56 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 7.48 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 7.47 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 7.40 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 7.31 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 7.17 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 7.17 Squad number 10 Player name Mané Average rating 7.10 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 7.06 Squad number 8 Player name Keïta Average rating 6.92 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 6.62 Everton Avg Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 4.64 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 4.03 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 3.75 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 3.74 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 3.69 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 3.65 Squad number 4 Player name Holgate Average rating 3.63 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 3.62 Squad number 6 Player name Allan Average rating 3.58 Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 3.49 Squad number 36 Player name Alli Average rating 3.38 Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 3.33 Squad number 7 Player name Richarlison Average rating 2.83

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 32 Matip 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 8 Keïta 3 Fabinho 6 Thiago Alcántara 11 Salah 10 Mané 20 Jota 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold Booked at 58mins

32 Matip

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

8 Keïta Substituted for Origi at 60' minutes

3 Fabinho

6 Thiago Alcántara

11 Salah

10 Mané Booked at 45mins Substituted for Díaz at 60' minutes

20 Jota Substituted for Henderson at 82' minutes Substitutes 5 Konaté

7 Milner

12 Gomez

14 Henderson

17 Jones

21 Tsimikas

23 Díaz

27 Origi

62 Kelleher Everton Formation 4-3-3 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 4 Holgate 5 Keane 19 Mykolenko 16 Doucouré 6 Allan 17 Iwobi 11 Gray 7 Richarlison 24 Gordon 1 Pickford

23 Coleman

4 Holgate

5 Keane

19 Mykolenko

16 Doucouré Booked at 45mins

6 Allan Booked at 66mins Substituted for Alli at 73' minutes Booked at 89mins

17 Iwobi

11 Gray Substituted for Rondón at 77' minutes

7 Richarlison Booked at 90mins

24 Gordon Booked at 25mins Substitutes 2 Kenny

8 Delph

15 Begovic

31 Lonergan

32 Branthwaite

33 Rondón

34 El Ghazi

36 Alli

60 Price Referee: Stuart Attwell Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 2, Everton 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Everton 0. Post update Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Booking Richarlison (Everton) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool). Post update Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Dele Alli (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Dele Alli (Everton). Post update Hand ball by Divock Origi (Liverpool). Post update Attempt blocked. Salomón Rondón (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. goal Goal! Goal! Liverpool 2, Everton 0. Divock Origi (Liverpool) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Luis Díaz following a corner. Post update Attempt missed. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jordan Pickford. Post update Attempt saved. Thiago (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson replaces Diogo Jota. Post update Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton). Post update Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Post update Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward