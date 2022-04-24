Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion2SouthamptonSouthampton2

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Southampton: Ward-Prowse hits two in entertaining draw

By Joe BradshawBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments34

James Ward-Prowse scores
James Ward-Prowse is enjoying his most productive season for Southampton having now scored 10 goals in all competitions for the first time

James Ward-Prowse scored two stunning goals as Southampton came from behind to rescue a point at the Amex.

Brighton were cruising thanks to a second-minute strike from Danny Welbeck and Mohammed Salisu's own goal late in the first half, with Saints full-back Tino Livramento also carried off with a serious-looking leg injury.

However, Ward-Prowse's trademark free-kick on the cusp of half-time sparked the Southampton fightback, his 14th directly from a free-kick, second only to David Beckham (18) in the Premier League era.

After the break, he demonstrated his skills from open play with a fierce low drive that fizzed past Robert Sanchez bring his side level and take him to 10 goals for the season.

Southampton pushed for a winner against their shell-shocked hosts but lacked creativity and were relieved that Pascal Gross's late strike was ruled out for offside.

The point does mean Brighton match their record Premier League points tally of 41 and breaks their run of five home games without a goal.

South-coast sides struggle for consistency

The past eight days have typified Southampton's season, an impressive win over Arsenal followed by a dismal defeat at Burnley and then finding themselves two goals down to Brighton.

But, in Ward-Prowse, they have a player who is impressively reliable and continues to catch the eye for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

The 27-year-old signed a long-term contract last summer but his outstanding long-distance shooting is sure to have some of the Premier League elite looking in his direction.

Losing to Brighton might have killed off Saints' hopes of a top-half finish but the momentum given them by this comeback might just be what they need to leapfrog the likes of Newcastle and Leicester in their remaining four games.

Danny Welbeck celebrates
Danny Welbeck has scored five goals against Southampton, the joint-most with West Ham

As for Brighton, a season of great promise on the road has not been replicated at the Amex, with only Norwich and Watford having a poorer home record.

Wins at Arsenal and Spurs had put them within touching distance of the 41 points they have achieved in the last two campaigns.

They seemed to be on course for only their fourth home win of the season after an enterprising first half but lost their way in the face of Southampton's revival.

Gross thought he had won it for Seagulls with 12 minutes to go, lashing home from outside the box but home celebrations proved premature.

Still, Potter will be pleased with the threat his side posed and confident that their record points tally, and highest Premier League finish, will be secured over the final stretch of the season.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    5.86

  2. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    5.96

  3. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    5.80

  4. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    6.03

  5. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    6.19

  6. Squad number12Player nameMwepu
    Average rating

    6.20

  7. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.01

  8. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    6.04

  9. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.17

  10. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    5.33

  11. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.74

Substitutes

  1. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    4.98

  2. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    5.06

  3. Squad number60Player nameSarmiento
    Average rating

    5.62

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    6.63

  2. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    6.33

  3. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    5.96

  4. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    5.28

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.51

  6. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    5.89

  7. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    8.38

  8. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    6.34

  9. Squad number23Player nameTella
    Average rating

    5.97

  10. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    6.56

  11. Squad number7Player nameLong
    Average rating

    6.34

Substitutes

  1. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    6.39

  2. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    7.64

  3. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    7.05

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 4WebsterSubstituted forGroßat 62'minutes
  • 5Dunk
  • 3CucurellaBooked at 45mins
  • 12MwepuSubstituted forMarchat 61'minutes
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 25Caicedo
  • 11Trossard
  • 9MaupaySubstituted forSarmientoat 85'minutes
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 13Groß
  • 14Lallana
  • 17Alzate
  • 20March
  • 23Steele
  • 24Duffy
  • 57Offiah
  • 58Ferguson
  • 60Sarmiento

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 21LivramentoSubstituted forPerraudat 37'minutes
  • 35Bednarek
  • 22Salisu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 11Redmond
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6Romeu
  • 23TellaSubstituted forS Armstrongat 66'minutes
  • 10Adams
  • 7LongSubstituted forBrojaat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lyanco
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 13Caballero
  • 15Perraud
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 18Broja
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 27Diallo
  • 43Valery
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Southampton 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Southampton 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse tries a through ball, but Armando Broja is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton).

  6. Post update

    Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong with a cross.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Neal Maupay.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  13. Post update

    Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).

  18. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Armando Broja replaces Shane Long.

  20. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Brighton and Hove Albion 2-2 Southampton.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by hightower, today at 16:19

    UTA

  • Comment posted by Roy Simmons, today at 16:17

    Southgate s biggest mistake in Euros shoot out was in not having JWP on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by DanboyTheBest3000, today at 16:16

    i'd take ward prowse at arsenal in a heartbeat, class player.

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 16:14

    Outstanding football player, would love to see him at a top 6 club but he's so good at Southampton

    • Reply posted by Roy Simmons, today at 16:18

      Roy Simmons replied:
      Top six. At least three ain't top. Sitting on the bench at 27 ain't a career move.

  • Comment posted by GreatCharacter, today at 16:12

    JWP is my lad's favourite footballer, now... Eating up grass, excellent service for his teammates, deadball expert. Reminds me of Becks.

    Even though the guy steals the show with his free kicks, I always remind my son that he's an excellent teammate, doesn't give up, and has a great attitude.

    Penandes, take note.

  • Comment posted by EPSeagull, today at 16:08

    Should’ve won today by the sounds of it but to be sat mid table in the top division with other mid table top division specialists like Southampton I’ll take thank you very much.

  • Comment posted by Biley, today at 16:07

    2 trophy dodging clubs, just making up the numbers.

    • Reply posted by 7th Junction, today at 16:10

      7th Junction replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SherbertDipper, today at 16:04

    Steady result, need some investment for next season! COYS!

  • Comment posted by MoyeT, today at 16:04

    JWP is just inevitable

  • Comment posted by dlions, today at 16:03

    Can we all agree that Ward-Prowse needs to be at the World Cup this year....

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 16:03

    End of season fare. Back to the beach

  • Comment posted by seagull72, today at 16:02

    Draw specialists do it again. C’mon, Albion, for crying out loud.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 16:01

    Can’t see Saints holding on to Ward-Prowse, what a talent!!!!

    • Reply posted by Wild Pig, today at 16:03

      Wild Pig replied:
      I smell fish

  • Comment posted by Bear s paw a bow n arrow, today at 16:01

    Well ..