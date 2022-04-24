Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Ward-Prowse is enjoying his most productive season for Southampton having now scored 10 goals in all competitions for the first time

James Ward-Prowse scored two stunning goals as Southampton came from behind to rescue a point at the Amex.

Brighton were cruising thanks to a second-minute strike from Danny Welbeck and Mohammed Salisu's own goal late in the first half, with Saints full-back Tino Livramento also carried off with a serious-looking leg injury.

However, Ward-Prowse's trademark free-kick on the cusp of half-time sparked the Southampton fightback, his 14th directly from a free-kick, second only to David Beckham (18) in the Premier League era.

After the break, he demonstrated his skills from open play with a fierce low drive that fizzed past Robert Sanchez bring his side level and take him to 10 goals for the season.

Southampton pushed for a winner against their shell-shocked hosts but lacked creativity and were relieved that Pascal Gross's late strike was ruled out for offside.

The point does mean Brighton match their record Premier League points tally of 41 and breaks their run of five home games without a goal.

South-coast sides struggle for consistency

The past eight days have typified Southampton's season, an impressive win over Arsenal followed by a dismal defeat at Burnley and then finding themselves two goals down to Brighton.

But, in Ward-Prowse, they have a player who is impressively reliable and continues to catch the eye for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

The 27-year-old signed a long-term contract last summer but his outstanding long-distance shooting is sure to have some of the Premier League elite looking in his direction.

Losing to Brighton might have killed off Saints' hopes of a top-half finish but the momentum given them by this comeback might just be what they need to leapfrog the likes of Newcastle and Leicester in their remaining four games.

Danny Welbeck has scored five goals against Southampton, the joint-most with West Ham

As for Brighton, a season of great promise on the road has not been replicated at the Amex, with only Norwich and Watford having a poorer home record.

Wins at Arsenal and Spurs had put them within touching distance of the 41 points they have achieved in the last two campaigns.

They seemed to be on course for only their fourth home win of the season after an enterprising first half but lost their way in the face of Southampton's revival.

Gross thought he had won it for Seagulls with 12 minutes to go, lashing home from outside the box but home celebrations proved premature.

Still, Potter will be pleased with the threat his side posed and confident that their record points tally, and highest Premier League finish, will be secured over the final stretch of the season.

Southampton Southampton Southampton Brighton & Hove Albion Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 5.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 5.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 5.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 6.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Cucurella Average rating 6.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Mwepu Average rating 6.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 6.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 6.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 6.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Maupay Average rating 5.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 6.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 4.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name March Average rating 5.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 60 Player name Sarmiento Average rating 5.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Southampton Starting XI Avg Squad number 44 Player name Forster Average rating 6.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Livramento Average rating 6.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 5.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Salisu Average rating 5.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 6.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Redmond Average rating 5.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 8.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Tella Average rating 5.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Adams Average rating 6.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Long Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 6.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name S Armstrong Average rating 7.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 7.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-3-1-2 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 4 Webster 5 Dunk 3 Cucurella 12 Mwepu 10 Mac Allister 25 Caicedo 11 Trossard 9 Maupay 18 Welbeck 1 Sánchez

34 Veltman

4 Webster Substituted for Groß at 62' minutes

5 Dunk

3 Cucurella Booked at 45mins

12 Mwepu Substituted for March at 61' minutes

10 Mac Allister

25 Caicedo

11 Trossard

9 Maupay Substituted for Sarmiento at 85' minutes

18 Welbeck Substitutes 13 Groß

14 Lallana

17 Alzate

20 March

23 Steele

24 Duffy

57 Offiah

58 Ferguson

60 Sarmiento Southampton Formation 4-4-2 44 Forster 21 Livramento 35 Bednarek 22 Salisu 2 Walker-Peters 11 Redmond 8 Ward-Prowse 6 Romeu 23 Tella 10 Adams 7 Long 44 Forster

21 Livramento Substituted for Perraud at 37' minutes

35 Bednarek

22 Salisu

2 Walker-Peters

11 Redmond

8 Ward-Prowse

6 Romeu

23 Tella Substituted for S Armstrong at 66' minutes

10 Adams

7 Long Substituted for Broja at 79' minutes Substitutes 4 Lyanco

9 A Armstrong

13 Caballero

15 Perraud

17 S Armstrong

18 Broja

24 Elyounoussi

27 Diallo

43 Valery Referee: Robert Jones Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Southampton 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Southampton 2. Post update Offside, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse tries a through ball, but Armando Broja is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross. Post update Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton). Post update Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Post update Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Neal Maupay. Post update Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Post update Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jan Bednarek. Post update Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton). Post update Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Armando Broja replaces Shane Long. Post update VAR Decision: No Goal Brighton and Hove Albion 2-2 Southampton. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward