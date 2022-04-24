Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Southampton 2.
James Ward-Prowse scored two stunning goals as Southampton came from behind to rescue a point at the Amex.
Brighton were cruising thanks to a second-minute strike from Danny Welbeck and Mohammed Salisu's own goal late in the first half, with Saints full-back Tino Livramento also carried off with a serious-looking leg injury.
However, Ward-Prowse's trademark free-kick on the cusp of half-time sparked the Southampton fightback, his 14th directly from a free-kick, second only to David Beckham (18) in the Premier League era.
After the break, he demonstrated his skills from open play with a fierce low drive that fizzed past Robert Sanchez bring his side level and take him to 10 goals for the season.
Southampton pushed for a winner against their shell-shocked hosts but lacked creativity and were relieved that Pascal Gross's late strike was ruled out for offside.
The point does mean Brighton match their record Premier League points tally of 41 and breaks their run of five home games without a goal.
South-coast sides struggle for consistency
The past eight days have typified Southampton's season, an impressive win over Arsenal followed by a dismal defeat at Burnley and then finding themselves two goals down to Brighton.
But, in Ward-Prowse, they have a player who is impressively reliable and continues to catch the eye for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.
The 27-year-old signed a long-term contract last summer but his outstanding long-distance shooting is sure to have some of the Premier League elite looking in his direction.
Losing to Brighton might have killed off Saints' hopes of a top-half finish but the momentum given them by this comeback might just be what they need to leapfrog the likes of Newcastle and Leicester in their remaining four games.
As for Brighton, a season of great promise on the road has not been replicated at the Amex, with only Norwich and Watford having a poorer home record.
Wins at Arsenal and Spurs had put them within touching distance of the 41 points they have achieved in the last two campaigns.
They seemed to be on course for only their fourth home win of the season after an enterprising first half but lost their way in the face of Southampton's revival.
Gross thought he had won it for Seagulls with 12 minutes to go, lashing home from outside the box but home celebrations proved premature.
Still, Potter will be pleased with the threat his side posed and confident that their record points tally, and highest Premier League finish, will be secured over the final stretch of the season.
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 4WebsterSubstituted forGroßat 62'minutes
- 5Dunk
- 3CucurellaBooked at 45mins
- 12MwepuSubstituted forMarchat 61'minutes
- 10Mac Allister
- 25Caicedo
- 11Trossard
- 9MaupaySubstituted forSarmientoat 85'minutes
- 18Welbeck
Substitutes
- 13Groß
- 14Lallana
- 17Alzate
- 20March
- 23Steele
- 24Duffy
- 57Offiah
- 58Ferguson
- 60Sarmiento
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 44Forster
- 21LivramentoSubstituted forPerraudat 37'minutes
- 35Bednarek
- 22Salisu
- 2Walker-Peters
- 11Redmond
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 6Romeu
- 23TellaSubstituted forS Armstrongat 66'minutes
- 10Adams
- 7LongSubstituted forBrojaat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lyanco
- 9A Armstrong
- 13Caballero
- 15Perraud
- 17S Armstrong
- 18Broja
- 24Elyounoussi
- 27Diallo
- 43Valery
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Southampton 2.
Post update
Offside, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse tries a through ball, but Armando Broja is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton).
Post update
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Neal Maupay.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).
Post update
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Armando Broja replaces Shane Long.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Brighton and Hove Albion 2-2 Southampton.
