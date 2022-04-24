Match ends, Reading Women 1, West Ham United Women 2.
West Ham bounced back from their FA Women's Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City with victory over Reading in the Women's Super League.
Emma Snerle opened the scoring with her first goal since joining the club from Fortuna Hjorring in January, before Yui Hasegawa made sure of victory late on.
Reading did salvage a consolation through Faye Bryson in stoppage time but it ultimately came too late.
Sixth-place West Ham move three points above the Royals, who are eighth.
Looking to recover from their 4-1 defeat against City, the Hammers started brightly in Berkshire and could have taken the lead even earlier but Snerle's effort was well blocked.
The opener eventually came a minute after the break as the Danish international evaded a couple of Reading defenders before firing past Grace Moloney.
Hasegawa showed great composure to round the Royals' defence for the second, which put the game out of reach for the hosts.
Bryson's powerful effort reduced the deficit late on but West Ham were worthy winners as they moved above Brighton in the WSL table.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Moloney
- 14CooperSubstituted forPrimmerat 82'minutes
- 11HardingBooked at 12mins
- 5Evans
- 2BrysonBooked at 41mins
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 9Eikeland
- 28Woodham
- 51TroelsgaardSubstituted forDowieat 63'minutes
- 23Rowe
- 6Rose
Substitutes
- 10Dowie
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 37Primmer
- 41Poulter
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arnold
- 22Fisk
- 23Cissoko
- 12Longhurst
- 2WyneSubstituted forJoelat 88'minutes
- 14HasegawaSubstituted forStringerat 88'minutes
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 8SnerleSubstituted forWalkerat 79'minutes
- 10Svitková
- 7EvansSubstituted forFilisat 88'minutes
- 19LeonSubstituted forYallopat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 9Walker
- 13Yallop
- 17Filis
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
- 25Garrard
- 26Moore
- 33Houssein
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading Women 1, West Ham United Women 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deanne Rose.
Post update
Foul by Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Deanne Rose (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 1, West Ham United Women 2. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.
Post update
Attempt saved. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Abbey-Leigh Stringer replaces Yui Hasegawa.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Lisa Evans.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lois Kathleen Joel replaces Zaneta Wyne.
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 0, West Ham United Women 2. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lisa Evans.
Post update
Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.
Post update
Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gemma Evans (Reading Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Tia Primmer replaces Deanna Cooper because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deanna Cooper.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.