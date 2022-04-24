Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women1West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women2

Women's Super League: West Ham bounce back from FA Cup defeat with Reading win

Emma Snerle
West Ham midfielder Emma Snerle opened her Hammers account in the win over Reading

West Ham bounced back from their FA Women's Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City with victory over Reading in the Women's Super League.

Emma Snerle opened the scoring with her first goal since joining the club from Fortuna Hjorring in January, before Yui Hasegawa made sure of victory late on.

Reading did salvage a consolation through Faye Bryson in stoppage time but it ultimately came too late.

Sixth-place West Ham move three points above the Royals, who are eighth.

Looking to recover from their 4-1 defeat against City, the Hammers started brightly in Berkshire and could have taken the lead even earlier but Snerle's effort was well blocked.

The opener eventually came a minute after the break as the Danish international evaded a couple of Reading defenders before firing past Grace Moloney.

Hasegawa showed great composure to round the Royals' defence for the second, which put the game out of reach for the hosts.

Bryson's powerful effort reduced the deficit late on but West Ham were worthy winners as they moved above Brighton in the WSL table.

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 14CooperSubstituted forPrimmerat 82'minutes
  • 11HardingBooked at 12mins
  • 5Evans
  • 2BrysonBooked at 41mins
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 9Eikeland
  • 28Woodham
  • 51TroelsgaardSubstituted forDowieat 63'minutes
  • 23Rowe
  • 6Rose

Substitutes

  • 10Dowie
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 37Primmer
  • 41Poulter

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 22Fisk
  • 23Cissoko
  • 12Longhurst
  • 2WyneSubstituted forJoelat 88'minutes
  • 14HasegawaSubstituted forStringerat 88'minutes
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 8SnerleSubstituted forWalkerat 79'minutes
  • 10Svitková
  • 7EvansSubstituted forFilisat 88'minutes
  • 19LeonSubstituted forYallopat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 9Walker
  • 13Yallop
  • 17Filis
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns
  • 25Garrard
  • 26Moore
  • 33Houssein
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home12
Away21
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading Women 1, West Ham United Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading Women 1, West Ham United Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deanne Rose.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women).

  5. Post update

    Deanne Rose (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 1, West Ham United Women 2. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a cross.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Abbey-Leigh Stringer replaces Yui Hasegawa.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Lisa Evans.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lois Kathleen Joel replaces Zaneta Wyne.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 0, West Ham United Women 2. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lisa Evans.

  12. Post update

    Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.

  15. Post update

    Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Gemma Evans (Reading Women).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Tia Primmer replaces Deanna Cooper because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deanna Cooper.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1915225584747
2Arsenal Women18134150104043
3Man City Women19122543202338
4Man Utd Women19115340182238
5Tottenham Women188462016428
6West Ham Women207672328-527
7Brighton Women2081112130-925
8Reading Women2073102136-1524
9Aston Villa Women1962111332-1920
10Everton Women1953111535-2018
11Leicester City Women2040161452-3812
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

