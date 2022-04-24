Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

West Ham midfielder Emma Snerle opened her Hammers account in the win over Reading

West Ham bounced back from their FA Women's Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City with victory over Reading in the Women's Super League.

Emma Snerle opened the scoring with her first goal since joining the club from Fortuna Hjorring in January, before Yui Hasegawa made sure of victory late on.

Reading did salvage a consolation through Faye Bryson in stoppage time but it ultimately came too late.

Sixth-place West Ham move three points above the Royals, who are eighth.

Looking to recover from their 4-1 defeat against City, the Hammers started brightly in Berkshire and could have taken the lead even earlier but Snerle's effort was well blocked.

The opener eventually came a minute after the break as the Danish international evaded a couple of Reading defenders before firing past Grace Moloney.

Hasegawa showed great composure to round the Royals' defence for the second, which put the game out of reach for the hosts.

Bryson's powerful effort reduced the deficit late on but West Ham were worthy winners as they moved above Brighton in the WSL table.