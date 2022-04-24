Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women4Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Women's Super League: Manchester City cruise past Leicester City

Man City players
Lauren Hemp chipped Leicester goalkeeper Demi Lambourne for the pick of Manchester City's four goals

Manchester City cruised past Leicester City to climb above rivals Manchester United on goal difference and into the Champions League qualification places.

Third-place City lead United by a single goal in the Women's Super League table after claiming a 10th consecutive win in all competitions.

Caroline Weir opened the scoring before Lauren Hemp doubled the advantage.

Julie Blakstad added a third before the interval and Alex Greenwood scored a fourth from the penalty spot.

United will have the chance to respond when they face Aston Villa later on Sunday, although they will have played one game more.

Leicester have lost their last six games, conceding 32 goals and scoring just two.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5GreenwoodSubstituted forMaceat 76'minutes
  • 41BlakstadSubstituted forStokesat 64'minutes
  • 19Weir
  • 18WhiteSubstituted forShawat 64'minutes
  • 24WalshSubstituted forAngeldahlat 76'minutes
  • 7CoombsSubstituted forStanwayat 64'minutes
  • 9Kelly
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 10Stanway
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 21Shaw
  • 30Mace
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Keating

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lambourne
  • 14de Graaf
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 12Goodwin
  • 5McManusSubstituted forBarkerat 65'minutes
  • 8Pike
  • 16Gregory
  • 27O'BrienSubstituted forScofieldat 65'minutes
  • 7FlintSubstituted forBailey-Gayleat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Brougham
  • 10Devlin
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 18Barker
  • 24Boddy
  • 44Scofield
  • 48Harris
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home22
Away3
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Plumptre.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Demi Lambourne.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Weir.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ruby Mace replaces Alex Greenwood.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl replaces Keira Walsh.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Paige Bailey-Gayle replaces Natasha Flint.

  16. Post update

    Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Barker (Leicester City Women).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  19. Post update

    Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Barker (Leicester City Women).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1915225484647
2Arsenal Women18134150104043
3Man City Women19122543202338
4Man Utd Women19115340182238
5Tottenham Women188462015528
6West Ham Women207672328-527
7Brighton Women2081112130-925
8Reading Women2073102136-1524
9Aston Villa Women1962111332-1920
10Everton Women1953111535-2018
11Leicester City Women2040161452-3812
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

