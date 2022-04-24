Match ends, Manchester City Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.
Manchester City cruised past Leicester City to climb above rivals Manchester United on goal difference and into the Champions League qualification places.
Third-place City lead United by a single goal in the Women's Super League table after claiming a 10th consecutive win in all competitions.
Caroline Weir opened the scoring before Lauren Hemp doubled the advantage.
Julie Blakstad added a third before the interval and Alex Greenwood scored a fourth from the penalty spot.
United will have the chance to respond when they face Aston Villa later on Sunday, although they will have played one game more.
Leicester have lost their last six games, conceding 32 goals and scoring just two.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 33Kennedy
- 5GreenwoodSubstituted forMaceat 76'minutes
- 41BlakstadSubstituted forStokesat 64'minutes
- 19Weir
- 18WhiteSubstituted forShawat 64'minutes
- 24WalshSubstituted forAngeldahlat 76'minutes
- 7CoombsSubstituted forStanwayat 64'minutes
- 9Kelly
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 10Stanway
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 21Shaw
- 30Mace
- 34Benameur
- 35Keating
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lambourne
- 14de Graaf
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 23Purfield
- 12Goodwin
- 5McManusSubstituted forBarkerat 65'minutes
- 8Pike
- 16Gregory
- 27O'BrienSubstituted forScofieldat 65'minutes
- 7FlintSubstituted forBailey-Gayleat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Brougham
- 10Devlin
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 18Barker
- 24Boddy
- 44Scofield
- 48Harris
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home80%
- Away20%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Plumptre.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Demi Lambourne.
Post update
Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir.
Post update
Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Weir.
Post update
Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.
Post update
Attempt missed. Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ruby Mace replaces Alex Greenwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl replaces Keira Walsh.
Post update
Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Paige Bailey-Gayle replaces Natasha Flint.
Post update
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sophie Barker (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sophie Barker (Leicester City Women).