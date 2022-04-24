Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lauren Hemp chipped Leicester goalkeeper Demi Lambourne for the pick of Manchester City's four goals

Manchester City cruised past Leicester City to climb above rivals Manchester United on goal difference and into the Champions League qualification places.

Third-place City lead United by a single goal in the Women's Super League table after claiming a 10th consecutive win in all competitions.

Caroline Weir opened the scoring before Lauren Hemp doubled the advantage.

Julie Blakstad added a third before the interval and Alex Greenwood scored a fourth from the penalty spot.

United will have the chance to respond when they face Aston Villa later on Sunday, although they will have played one game more.

Leicester have lost their last six games, conceding 32 goals and scoring just two.

More to follow.