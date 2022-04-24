Match ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester United Women 0.
Sian Rogers impressed on her first league start for 596 days as Aston Villa dented Manchester United's bid for Champions League qualification.
Rogers made some important saves in place of the injured Hannah Hampton as Villa earned their first point against United in the Women's Super League.
Martha Thomas had the visitors' best chance but she was denied by Rogers.
Third-place United lead rivals Manchester City by a point, although they have played one game more.
United lose ground as Villa dig in
Having seen neighbours City beat Leicester to go third on goal difference earlier in the day, United knew they had to respond in the west Midlands to wrestle back the advantage.
The visitors had won four of their previous five games, while Villa were chasing a second consecutive WSL victory for the first time in their history after narrowly beating Tottenham last time out.
United started brightly and Thomas forced Rogers, who deputised in place of the unavailable England international Hampton, into an acrobatic save low to her right.
Marc Skinner's side continued to push for the opener but when Alessia Russo gathered the loose ball in the penalty area, she was twice denied in quick succession by defenders throwing themselves in the way of the ball.
Villa, led by influential centre-back pairing Anita Asante and Rachel Corsie, were resolute and difficult to break down, and when United managed to penetrate, they found an inspired Rogers standing in their way.
They also had themselves to blame for failing to break the deadlock.
Deciding to go aerially, goalkeeper Mary Earps pumped the ball long to set free Leah Galton, who picked out Thomas in the middle, but the out-of-sorts forward could only guide the ball past the post.
Villa managed six shots, compared to United's 18, and this result will hurt the visitors far more. A stalemate means they go back above City in the table, although they have now played a game more and the two sides have the same goal difference.
The hosts, meanwhile, remain ninth.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Rogers
- 2Mayling
- 42Corsie
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 19Blindkilde
- 31Littlejohn
- 4AllenSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 84'minutes
- 7LehmannSubstituted forBoye-Hlorkahat 67'minutes
- 9GielnikSubstituted forHaylesat 67'minutes
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 3Sargeant
- 8Arthur
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 13Draper
- 16McLoughlin
- 22Hayles
- 24Rabjohn
- 28Rabjohn
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 12Ladd
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 6Blundell
- 14GroenenSubstituted forRisaat 70'minutes
- 10Zelem
- 9Thomas
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23RussoSubstituted forStaniforthat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 4Moore
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 15Caldwell
- 18Hanson
- 20Smith
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
- Attendance:
- 941
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester United Women 0.
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women).
Attempt saved. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women).
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Anita Asante.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).
Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Manchester United Women. Hayley Ladd tries a through ball, but Lucy Staniforth is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.
Attempt blocked. Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Thomas.
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Olivia McLoughlin replaces Remi Allen because of an injury.
Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Anita Asante tries a through ball, but Mayumi Pacheco is caught offside.
Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).
Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.