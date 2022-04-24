Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0

Women's Super League: Sian Rogers stars as Aston Villa hold Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sian Rogers
Sian Rogers made her first Women's Super League start in 596 days against Manchester United

Sian Rogers impressed on her first league start for 596 days as Aston Villa dented Manchester United's bid for Champions League qualification.

Rogers made some important saves in place of the injured Hannah Hampton as Villa earned their first point against United in the Women's Super League.

Martha Thomas had the visitors' best chance but she was denied by Rogers.

Third-place United lead rivals Manchester City by a point, although they have played one game more.

United lose ground as Villa dig in

Having seen neighbours City beat Leicester to go third on goal difference earlier in the day, United knew they had to respond in the west Midlands to wrestle back the advantage.

The visitors had won four of their previous five games, while Villa were chasing a second consecutive WSL victory for the first time in their history after narrowly beating Tottenham last time out.

United started brightly and Thomas forced Rogers, who deputised in place of the unavailable England international Hampton, into an acrobatic save low to her right.

Marc Skinner's side continued to push for the opener but when Alessia Russo gathered the loose ball in the penalty area, she was twice denied in quick succession by defenders throwing themselves in the way of the ball.

Villa, led by influential centre-back pairing Anita Asante and Rachel Corsie, were resolute and difficult to break down, and when United managed to penetrate, they found an inspired Rogers standing in their way.

They also had themselves to blame for failing to break the deadlock.

Deciding to go aerially, goalkeeper Mary Earps pumped the ball long to set free Leah Galton, who picked out Thomas in the middle, but the out-of-sorts forward could only guide the ball past the post.

Villa managed six shots, compared to United's 18, and this result will hurt the visitors far more. A stalemate means they go back above City in the table, although they have now played a game more and the two sides have the same goal difference.

The hosts, meanwhile, remain ninth.

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Rogers
  • 2Mayling
  • 42Corsie
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 4AllenSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 84'minutes
  • 7LehmannSubstituted forBoye-Hlorkahat 67'minutes
  • 9GielnikSubstituted forHaylesat 67'minutes
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 3Sargeant
  • 8Arthur
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Draper
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 22Hayles
  • 24Rabjohn
  • 28Rabjohn

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 12Ladd
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 6Blundell
  • 14GroenenSubstituted forRisaat 70'minutes
  • 10Zelem
  • 9Thomas
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23RussoSubstituted forStaniforthat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 4Moore
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 15Caldwell
  • 18Hanson
  • 20Smith
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth
Referee:
Emily Heaslip
Attendance:
941

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home6
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester United Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester United Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Anita Asante.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).

  10. Post update

    Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Hayley Ladd tries a through ball, but Lucy Staniforth is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Thomas.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Olivia McLoughlin replaces Remi Allen because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Anita Asante tries a through ball, but Mayumi Pacheco is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).

  20. Post update

    Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1915225584747
2Arsenal Women19144153104346
3Man Utd Women20116340182239
4Man City Women19122543202338
5Tottenham Women188462016428
6West Ham Women207672328-527
7Brighton Women2081112130-925
8Reading Women2073102136-1524
9Aston Villa Women2063111332-1921
10Everton Women2053121538-2318
11Leicester City Women2040161452-3812
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

