Aston Villa Women v Manchester United Women

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Hayley Ladd.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Rogers
- 2Mayling
- 42Corsie
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 19Blindkilde
- 31Littlejohn
- 4Allen
- 7Lehmann
- 9Gielnik
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 3Sargeant
- 8Arthur
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 13Draper
- 16McLoughlin
- 22Hayles
- 24Rabjohn
- 28Rabjohn
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 12Ladd
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 6Blundell
- 14Groenen
- 10Zelem
- 9Thomas
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 4Moore
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 15Caldwell
- 18Hanson
- 20Smith
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Maria Thorisdóttir tries a through ball, but Jackie Groenen is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Ella Toone.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessia Russo.
Post update
Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Sarah Mayling tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.
Post update
Attempt missed. Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessia Russo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martha Thomas.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.