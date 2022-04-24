Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0

Aston Villa Women v Manchester United Women

2022-04-24

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Rogers
  • 2Mayling
  • 42Corsie
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 4Allen
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Gielnik
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 3Sargeant
  • 8Arthur
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Draper
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 22Hayles
  • 24Rabjohn
  • 28Rabjohn

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 12Ladd
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 6Blundell
  • 14Groenen
  • 10Zelem
  • 9Thomas
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 4Moore
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 15Caldwell
  • 18Hanson
  • 20Smith
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Hayley Ladd.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Maria Thorisdóttir tries a through ball, but Jackie Groenen is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Ella Toone.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessia Russo.

  5. Post update

    Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Sarah Mayling tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessia Russo.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martha Thomas.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1915225584747
2Arsenal Women18134150104043
3Man Utd Women20116340182239
4Man City Women19122543202338
5Tottenham Women188462016428
6West Ham Women207672328-527
7Brighton Women2081112130-925
8Reading Women2073102136-1524
9Aston Villa Women2063111332-1921
10Everton Women1953111535-2018
11Leicester City Women2040161452-3812
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

