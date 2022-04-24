Match ends, Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 3.
Arsenal maintained the pressure on Women's Super League leaders Chelsea with a routine victory at Everton.
Caitlin Foord put the Gunners ahead when she collected a long pass from England captain Leah Williamson, took a touch and fired across Sandy MacIver.
Beth Mead converted Vivianne Miedema's pass for Arsenal's second goal before substitute Jordan Nobbs linked up with Mead and curled in a third.
Arsenal are a point behind Chelsea with three league games left for both sides.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1MacIver
- 21Maier
- 5Björn
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 30Pattinson
- 17GrahamSubstituted forDaliat 79'minutes
- 22Galli
- 8Christiansen
- 28Bennison
- 9DugganSubstituted forMagillat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Turner
- 7Dali
- 10Magill
- 18Brosnan
- 26Clinton
- 31Weir
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 6Williamson
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 9Mead
- 10LittleSubstituted forIwabuchiat 79'minutes
- 13WältiSubstituted forMaanumat 88'minutes
- 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forMcCabeat 65'minutes
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forParrisat 79'minutes
- 19FoordSubstituted forNobbsat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 12Maanum
- 14Parris
- 15McCabe
- 18Williams
- 20Boye
- 23Iwabuchi
- 26Wienroither
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 3.
Post update
Attempt saved. Poppy Pattinson (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leonie Maier with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Everton Women. Simone Magill tries a through ball, but Kenza Dali is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nikita Parris with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum replaces Lia Wälti.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Williamson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Post update
Foul by Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Poppy Pattinson (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Mana Iwabuchi replaces Kim Little.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Nikita Parris replaces Vivianne Miedema.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Kenza Dali replaces Lucy Graham.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Leah Williamson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Post update
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Hanna Bennison (Everton Women).
- Who are the best African footballers? Gary Lineker is joined by Micah Richards and Alan Shearer to rank the top 10
- Is buying electric cars worth the extra cost? Look behind the claims and promises of changing to an electric vehicle