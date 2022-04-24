Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3

Everton 0-3 Arsenal: Gunners one point behind Women's Super League leaders Chelsea

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Caitlin Foord
Arsenal still have to play Aston Villa and Tottenham at home as well as West Ham away

Arsenal maintained the pressure on Women's Super League leaders Chelsea with a routine victory at Everton.

Caitlin Foord put the Gunners ahead when she collected a long pass from England captain Leah Williamson, took a touch and fired across Sandy MacIver.

Beth Mead converted Vivianne Miedema's pass for Arsenal's second goal before substitute Jordan Nobbs linked up with Mead and curled in a third.

Arsenal are a point behind Chelsea with three league games left for both sides.

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1MacIver
  • 21Maier
  • 5Björn
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6George
  • 30Pattinson
  • 17GrahamSubstituted forDaliat 79'minutes
  • 22Galli
  • 8Christiansen
  • 28Bennison
  • 9DugganSubstituted forMagillat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Turner
  • 7Dali
  • 10Magill
  • 18Brosnan
  • 26Clinton
  • 31Weir

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 9Mead
  • 10LittleSubstituted forIwabuchiat 79'minutes
  • 13WältiSubstituted forMaanumat 88'minutes
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forMcCabeat 65'minutes
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forParrisat 79'minutes
  • 19FoordSubstituted forNobbsat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 12Maanum
  • 14Parris
  • 15McCabe
  • 18Williams
  • 20Boye
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 26Wienroither
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home1
Away25
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Poppy Pattinson (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leonie Maier with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Everton Women. Simone Magill tries a through ball, but Kenza Dali is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nikita Parris with a cross following a corner.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum replaces Lia Wälti.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Williamson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women).

  12. Post update

    Poppy Pattinson (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Mana Iwabuchi replaces Kim Little.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Nikita Parris replaces Vivianne Miedema.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Kenza Dali replaces Lucy Graham.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Leah Williamson.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  19. Post update

    Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Hanna Bennison (Everton Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1915225584747
2Arsenal Women19144153104346
3Man Utd Women20116340182239
4Man City Women19122543202338
5Tottenham Women188462016428
6West Ham Women207672328-527
7Brighton Women2081112130-925
8Reading Women2073102136-1524
9Aston Villa Women2063111332-1921
10Everton Women2053121538-2318
11Leicester City Women2040161452-3812
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

