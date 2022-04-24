Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal still have to play Aston Villa and Tottenham at home as well as West Ham away

Arsenal maintained the pressure on Women's Super League leaders Chelsea with a routine victory at Everton.

Caitlin Foord put the Gunners ahead when she collected a long pass from England captain Leah Williamson, took a touch and fired across Sandy MacIver.

Beth Mead converted Vivianne Miedema's pass for Arsenal's second goal before substitute Jordan Nobbs linked up with Mead and curled in a third.

Arsenal are a point behind Chelsea with three league games left for both sides.

