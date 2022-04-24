Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea had a one-point lead over Arsenal going into the match at Tottenham

Chelsea came from behind with 10 players to beat Tottenham and stay top of the Women's Super League table.

Emma Hayes' side trailed when Molly Bartrip's corner bounced off the post and went in off Chelsea's Sophie Ingle.

They responded when Guro Reiten's cross looped into the far corner before goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was sent off for a challenge on Rachel Williams.

Sam Kerr's header made it 2-1 before Jessie Fleming confirmed a victory that put Chelsea four points above Arsenal.

Second-placed Arsenal travel to Everton in Sunday's late kick-off (18:45 BST).

Chelsea had to work hard for their win as Spurs threatened throughout and started on the front foot at the Hive.

Ingle was helpless when the ball bounced off her shin from Bartrip's dangerous delivery and Chelsea were knocked out of their rhythm slightly.

It did not take long for Reiten to draw level - her sliced cross fortunately flying over goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela's head and nestling into the far corner.

Tottenham continued to threaten though and a long ball found Williams, who was one-on-one with Berger, forcing the Chelsea keeper to rush out and take out the Spurs forward, who was deemed to have had a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Williams came close when she struck wide of the post for Spurs, while Kyah Simon and Jess Naz asked questions of Chelsea's defence with runs in behind.

Tottenham were without regular midfielder Ria Percival after she picked up a serious knee injury on international duty for New Zealand but Cho So-hyun shone in her absence.

Chelsea grew into the game in the second half as Millie Bright sent a fizzing strike over the bar before Kerr was denied from close range by Korpela.

Kerys Harrop's cross was clawed off the line by Chelsea substitute goalkeeper Zecira Musovic too but after Naz sent a curling effort over the crossbar, the Blues showed their clinical side when Kerr headed in Jonna Andersson's cross moments later.

Substitute Fleming sealed the deal with a stunning long-range strike deep in stoppage time.

It means Chelsea will finish the weekend top of the table again, although Arsenal can keep pace with victory over Everton in the late kick-off.