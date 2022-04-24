Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Chelsea WomenChelsea Women3

Tottenham 1-3 Chelsea: Emma Hayes says Spurs win 'ranks right up there'

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sam Kerr header
Chelsea had a one-point lead over Arsenal going into the match at Tottenham

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said her team's 3-1 comeback victory over Spurs "ranks right up there" with one of their best performances because they had to do it with 10 players for 70 minutes.

Goals from Guro Reiten, Sam Kerr and Jessie Fleming guided them to victory after Sophie Ingle's own goal had given Tottenham an early lead.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was sent off for a challenge on Rachel Williams.

"To score two goals in the second half with one player down..." said Hayes.

"There has been a lot of great performances by my team but this ranks right up there because [it was with] 10 players for that length of time.

"We did it once against Atletico Madrid and I thought this was even better. The whole spirit, the effort, the determination - the whole thing from everyone involved showed the adaptability of the group."

Chelsea's victory means they stay top of the Women's Super League table, while second-placed Arsenal travel to Everton in Sunday's late kick-off (18:45 BST) looking to narrow the four-point gap.

Hayes' side were made to work for the win as Molly Bartrip's corner bounced off the post and went in off Chelsea midfielder Ingle to give Tottenham an early lead.

They responded when Reiten's cross looped into the far corner to make it 1-1, before Berger's sending-off threatened to change the game in Spurs' favour.

But Sam Kerr put Chelsea in front with a header in the second half before substitute Jessie Fleming confirmed victory at the Hive.

"I don't think I've quite had a game like that," Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert said.

"It was 70 minutes with 10 players. It's a London derby as well so we knew it would be difficult, even with 11 players. But when we went down to 10, we were reasonably calm. We know what we need to do at this point in the season."

Tottenham were without regular midfielder Ria Percival after she picked up a serious knee injury on international duty for New Zealand but Cho So-hyun shone in her absence.

It was a good performance from the hosts, who threatened throughout - Jess Naz firing over the bar after Kerys Harrop had a cross clawed off the goalline in the second half.

Chelsea grew into the game in the second half as Millie Bright sent a fizzing strike over before Kerr was denied from close range.

And the league leaders showed their clinical edge when Kerr headed in Jonna Andersson's cross and Fleming thumped in a stunning third to complete the comeback.

"I don't think I've been in a position where there is as much pressure as there currently is," Cuthbert added.

"It's the most exciting year it's ever been since I've been at Chelsea. Teams are pushing us all the way. Arsenal have done a great job this season but we've really fought back. Whenever we get kicked down we just get back up and that's what I love about this team.

"The team wants it. That game was what you see in training every day - it's so competitive because everyone is fighting for a shirt. Everyone in the whole dressing room is pushing each other and I think that's resulted in the dogged performance."

Tottenham, who take on Chelsea again in the WSL on Thursday, remain in fifth but manager Rehanne Skinner was pleased by their performance against a side they are yet to beat.

"The biggest thing for us is how much progress we've made in such a short space of time. I couldn't be prouder of the players and the efforts they have put in," Skinner told BBC Sport.

"It's a learning curve and we have to take advantage of playing 10. We've got a lot of confidence and belief."

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Korpela
  • 5Bartrip
  • 11Schnaderbeck
  • 3ZadorskyBooked at 73mins
  • 29Neville
  • 8Cho
  • 24Summanen
  • 6Harrop
  • 17SimonSubstituted forTangat 68'minutes
  • 10WilliamsBooked at 75mins
  • 7NazSubstituted forAddisonat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Green
  • 9Tang
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30BergerBooked at 33mins
  • 4BrightBooked at 45mins
  • 3NouwenSubstituted forErikssonat 45'minutes
  • 7CarterBooked at 90mins
  • 21CharlesSubstituted forAnderssonat 70'minutes
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 5Ingle
  • 10JiSubstituted forHarderat 45'minutes
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forFlemingat 82'minutes
  • 20Kerr
  • 9EnglandSubstituted forMusovicat 37'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 16Eriksson
  • 17Fleming
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19James
  • 23Harder
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 27Abdullina
Referee:
Lisa Benn

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Chelsea Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Chelsea Women 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Chelsea Women 3. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

  4. Booking

    Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viktoria Schnaderbeck (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Molly Bartrip with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angela Addison replaces Jessica Naz.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  11. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson with a headed pass.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming replaces Guro Reiten because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  15. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Pernille Harder.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Booking

    Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1915225584747
2Arsenal Women18134150104043
3Man Utd Women20116340182239
4Man City Women19122543202338
5Tottenham Women188462016428
6West Ham Women207672328-527
7Brighton Women2081112130-925
8Reading Women2073102136-1524
9Aston Villa Women2063111332-1921
10Everton Women1953111535-2018
11Leicester City Women2040161452-3812
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

