Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea had a one-point lead over Arsenal going into the match at Tottenham

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said her team's 3-1 comeback victory over Spurs "ranks right up there" with one of their best performances because they had to do it with 10 players for 70 minutes.

Goals from Guro Reiten, Sam Kerr and Jessie Fleming guided them to victory after Sophie Ingle's own goal had given Tottenham an early lead.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was sent off for a challenge on Rachel Williams.

"To score two goals in the second half with one player down..." said Hayes.

"There has been a lot of great performances by my team but this ranks right up there because [it was with] 10 players for that length of time.

"We did it once against Atletico Madrid and I thought this was even better. The whole spirit, the effort, the determination - the whole thing from everyone involved showed the adaptability of the group."

Chelsea's victory means they stay top of the Women's Super League table, while second-placed Arsenal travel to Everton in Sunday's late kick-off (18:45 BST) looking to narrow the four-point gap.

Hayes' side were made to work for the win as Molly Bartrip's corner bounced off the post and went in off Chelsea midfielder Ingle to give Tottenham an early lead.

They responded when Reiten's cross looped into the far corner to make it 1-1, before Berger's sending-off threatened to change the game in Spurs' favour.

But Sam Kerr put Chelsea in front with a header in the second half before substitute Jessie Fleming confirmed victory at the Hive.

"I don't think I've quite had a game like that," Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert said.

"It was 70 minutes with 10 players. It's a London derby as well so we knew it would be difficult, even with 11 players. But when we went down to 10, we were reasonably calm. We know what we need to do at this point in the season."

Tottenham were without regular midfielder Ria Percival after she picked up a serious knee injury on international duty for New Zealand but Cho So-hyun shone in her absence.

It was a good performance from the hosts, who threatened throughout - Jess Naz firing over the bar after Kerys Harrop had a cross clawed off the goalline in the second half.

Chelsea grew into the game in the second half as Millie Bright sent a fizzing strike over before Kerr was denied from close range.

And the league leaders showed their clinical edge when Kerr headed in Jonna Andersson's cross and Fleming thumped in a stunning third to complete the comeback.

"I don't think I've been in a position where there is as much pressure as there currently is," Cuthbert added.

"It's the most exciting year it's ever been since I've been at Chelsea. Teams are pushing us all the way. Arsenal have done a great job this season but we've really fought back. Whenever we get kicked down we just get back up and that's what I love about this team.

"The team wants it. That game was what you see in training every day - it's so competitive because everyone is fighting for a shirt. Everyone in the whole dressing room is pushing each other and I think that's resulted in the dogged performance."

Tottenham, who take on Chelsea again in the WSL on Thursday, remain in fifth but manager Rehanne Skinner was pleased by their performance against a side they are yet to beat.

"The biggest thing for us is how much progress we've made in such a short space of time. I couldn't be prouder of the players and the efforts they have put in," Skinner told BBC Sport.

"It's a learning curve and we have to take advantage of playing 10. We've got a lot of confidence and belief."