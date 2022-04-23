Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1RangersRangers3

Motherwell 1-3 Rangers: Ten-man visitors narrow gap on Celtic to three points with rallying win

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Leon Balogun shown red card
Leon Balogun's red card looked to have turned the game at Fir Park but Rangers rallied to earn a vital win

Ten-man Rangers narrowed the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to three points after rallying to earn a vital victory at Motherwell.

The much-changed visitors took the lead at Fir Park when Liam Kelly palmed into his own net, before Leon Balogun's red card for a lunge on Dean Cornelius turned the game in the hosts' favour.

Ross Tierney nodded in a leveller seven minutes later but Rangers responded after the break as Scott Wright drilled in a second, with James Tavernier sealing the win from the penalty spot.

Celtic will have the chance to extend their advantage back to six points when they travel to Ross County on Sunday, but the reigning champions' hard-fought victory will ratchet up the pressure with next weekend's Old Firm derby looming.

Motherwell - who remain sixth with just one league win in 2022 - will be disappointed they failed to make the most of having an extra man, especially after drawing level before the interval.

It is now 52 games - dating back to 2002 - since the Fir Park side managed to claim a three points against the Ibrox club.

With Alfredo Morelos out of the season and Kemar Roofe missing through injury, Rangers' lack of firepower would have provided encouragement for a Motherwell team looking to end a 20-year wait for a league win over the Govan side.

But the Fir Park club were also missing their own talismanic front man in Kevin van Veen, who was suspended.

It was down to Connor Shields to provide Motherwell's central attacking threat and the former Queen of the South striker started well, leading the press with his pace as the home side snapped into challenges.

For all the hosts' early promise, they lacked cutting edge and it was Rangers who threatened with their first meaningful attack when Fashion Sakala's driving run resulted in Amad Diallo's goalbound effort being cleared by Jake Carroll.

But the visitors managed to get the ball bundled over the line minutes later when Tavernier's cross to the back post was headed back across goal by Connor Goldson.

Kelly tried to cut the effort out at the near post but diverted the ball behind himself and saw it bounce over the line through a ruck of bodies.

Callum Slattery engineered a long-distanced shot for himself that had to be tipped round a post by Allan McGregor as Motherwell looked for a way back into the game, while Tavernier whistled a half volley past up the other end.

Then the game flipped in a moment of recklessness from Balogun. The Rangers defender lunged over the ball, catching Dean Cornelius above the ankle, leaving referee Nick Walsh with no option but to dismiss the centre-back.

The away side felt the game should have been evened up just moments later when Juhani Ojala flew into a challenge on Wright, but Walsh felt a booking sufficed.

Just seven minutes after Balogun's dismissal, Motherwell were level when Carroll's clipped cross from the left was nodded in by Tierney at close range.

Rangers were in need of half-time to arrive, and so it proved as they came out a more organised unit and regained the lead when another positive run from Sakala teed up Wright to drill an effort low into the far corner.

Sakala, who was full of positive running, then won a penalty when a penetrating run resulted in him being clipped slightly by Bevis Mugabi. Tavernier stepped up to send Kelly the wrong way for his 15th goal of the season.

Sakala, a standout performer, plucked a Goldson ball out the air perfectly and should have rounded off a fine display when one-on-one with Kelly.

However, the former Rangers keeper did well to thwart the Zambian forward, who will have done his chances of starting Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against RB Leipzig no harm at all.

Man of the match - Fashion Sakala

Fashion Sakala fouled by Bevis Mugabi
The 25-year-old's penetrating runs were vital to both Rangers' second-half goals

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Motherwell

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.60

  2. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    4.75

  3. Squad number14Player nameOjala
    Average rating

    4.36

  4. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    4.58

  5. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    Average rating

    4.55

  6. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    4.59

  7. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    4.39

  8. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    4.85

  9. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    4.83

  10. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    4.34

  11. Squad number20Player nameEfford
    Average rating

    4.13

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    4.17

  2. Squad number8Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    4.27

  3. Squad number17Player nameAmaluzor
    Average rating

    3.84

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.70

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    7.36

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    6.94

  4. Squad number26Player nameBalogun
    Average rating

    5.79

  5. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    6.69

  6. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    7.23

  7. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    6.30

  8. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.87

  9. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    6.87

  10. Squad number9Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    6.29

  11. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    7.13

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    6.32

  2. Squad number11Player nameItten
    Average rating

    5.81

  3. Squad number17Player nameAyodele-Aribo
    Average rating

    6.15

  4. Squad number19Player nameSands
    Average rating

    6.05

  5. Squad number43Player nameKing
    Average rating

    6.11

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 5MugabiBooked at 61minsSubstituted forO'Haraat 68'minutes
  • 14OjalaBooked at 31mins
  • 4Lamie
  • 3Carroll
  • 18Cornelius
  • 16SlatteryBooked at 60mins
  • 27GossSubstituted forWooleryat 68'minutes
  • 26Tierney
  • 29Shields
  • 20EffordSubstituted forAmaluzorat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Woolery
  • 8O'Hara
  • 11Shaw
  • 12Fox
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 22Donnelly
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 32Nirennold
  • 41Connolly

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26BalogunBooked at 28mins
  • 31Barisic
  • 10DavisSubstituted forKingat 86'minutes
  • 18KamaraSubstituted forAyodele-Ariboat 68'minutes
  • 23WrightSubstituted forIttenat 86'minutes
  • 37ArfieldBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSandsat 68'minutes
  • 9DialloSubstituted forBasseyat 31'minutes
  • 30Sakala

Substitutes

  • 3Bassey
  • 4Lundstram
  • 8Jack
  • 11Itten
  • 14Kent
  • 17Ayodele-Aribo
  • 19Sands
  • 25McLaughlin
  • 43King
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
8,036

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 1, Rangers 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Rangers 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark O'Hara (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dean Cornelius with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cedric Itten (Rangers).

  5. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Cedric Itten (Rangers).

  7. Post update

    Justin Amaluzor (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Justin Amaluzor (Motherwell).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juhani Ojala (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Slattery with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by James Sands.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Borna Barisic.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Cedric Itten replaces Scott Wright.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Leon Thomson King replaces Steven Davis.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Ricki Lamie tries a through ball, but Connor Shields is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Goldson.

  16. Post update

    Foul by James Sands (Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

  19. Post update

    Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Rangers).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33264378195982
2Rangers34247370284279
3Hearts33169848331557
4Dundee Utd331011123137-641
5Ross County331010134552-740
6Motherwell341010143953-1440
7Hibernian33911133137-638
8Livingston33108153543-838
9Aberdeen3399153842-436
10St Mirren33812133050-2036
11St Johnstone3379172144-2330
12Dundee33510182957-2825
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport