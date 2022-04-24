Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County14:30CelticCeltic
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v Celtic - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage from 13:30 BST

Ross County have defender Kayne Ramsay back from suspension but goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (broken nose) remains out while Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.

Celtic are missing right-back Josip Juranovic but have an otherwise full squad with striker Giorgos Giakoumakis available again following a hamstring strain.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It's terrific we have one defeat in 10 or 11 at home and the fact that there's a lot of confidence taken from how we are playing here."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Ross County have been fantastic, especially in the second half of the year. Malky's done a marvellous job with them to get them into the top six. It's going to be a tough opponent, but we've been pretty consistent with our performances."

Did you know? Since failing to win any of their opening 10 league matches this season, County have picked up more points (37) than any other side bar leaders Celtic (63) and second-top Rangers (53).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33264378195982
2Rangers34247370284279
3Hearts33169848331557
4Dundee Utd331011123137-641
5Ross County331010134552-740
6Motherwell341010143953-1440
7Hibernian341011133237-541
8Livingston34118153744-741
9Aberdeen3499163944-536
10St Mirren34812143051-2136
11St Johnstone34710172245-2331
12Dundee34511183058-2826
View full Scottish Premiership table

