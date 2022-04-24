Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United15:00HeartsHeart of Midlothian
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee Utd v Hearts - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage from 15:00 BST

Dundee United midfielder Kevin McDonald, who is nursing a muscular problem, will be assessed ahead of Hearts 'visit. Forward Max Biamou, who has yet to start for United since signing in October, has had a recurrence of a thigh injury, while midfielders Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett remain out for the rest of the season.

Hearts will assess several players with knocks, including defender Stephen Kingsley, while midfielder Andy Halliday is likely to miss out with an Achilles knock. Craig Halkett, along with midfielder Beni Baningime, remains sidelined, while fellow centre-half John Souttar is set to return to the training pitch next week after ankle surgery and right-back Michael Smith is nearing a return.

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts: "We have five huge games coming up, really exciting games. Hopefully, we can get back to some of the fast free-flowing football that we played at the start of the season and we can really enjoy the race for the top-four position."

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson: "[Andy Halliday] has been carrying a knock for a few weeks. We will assess him before this game but I think it will be a couple of weeks before he is ready, to make sure he is 100%. [Stephen Kingsley] will be assessed on Saturday. Again, he has been carrying that for three or four weeks."

Did you know? Hearts scored nine goals in their three previous league games against United this season - three more than they netted versus any other side.

Pick your Dundee United XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Ross CountyRoss County14:30CelticCeltic
  • Dundee UtdDundee United15:00HeartsHeart of Midlothian

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33264378195982
2Rangers34247370284279
3Hearts33169848331557
4Dundee Utd331011123137-641
5Ross County331010134552-740
6Motherwell341010143953-1440
7Hibernian341011133237-541
8Livingston34118153744-741
9Aberdeen3499163944-536
10St Mirren34812143051-2136
11St Johnstone34710172245-2331
12Dundee34511183058-2826
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport