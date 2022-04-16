Close menu
Italian Serie A
Juventus 0-1 Bologna: Visitors hold on despite late drama

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Dusan Vlahovic
Dusdan Vlahovic's 50th Serie A goal couldn't get victory for Juve

Juventus' Champions League hopes suffered a blow as they were held by nine-man Bologna at Allianz Stadium.

Marko Arnautovic's 11th Serie A goal of the season gave Bologna the lead seven minutes after half-time.

Juve's hopes were boosted when Bologna's Adama Soumaoro and Gary Medel were sent off late in the second half.

Dusan Vlahovic eventually rescued a point for the Bianconeri deep in stoppage time but they could not find a winner during the eight extra minutes.

The visitors struck the first blow shortly into the second half when former West Ham forward Arnautovic rounded Wojciech Szczesny and finished from close range.

With victory in sight, Bologna suffered a huge setback with the incident that would ultimately see them reduced to nine.

Soumaoro challenged Alvaro Morata on the edge of the area and, having checked the pitchside monitor, the referee awarded Juve a free kick, while Soumaoro was sent off. Medel was then shown red for his protests.

Vlahovic could not convert that free-kick, but he atoned to restore parity during eight minutes of stoppage time.

The point leaves Juve in fourth, six points clear of Roma whose game in hand comes at Napoli on Monday. Bologna remain 13th.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De SciglioSubstituted forKeanat 86'minutes
  • 4de LigtSubstituted forBonucciat 59'minutes
  • 3ChielliniSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 75'minutes
  • 17PellegriniSubstituted forZakariaat 60'minutes
  • 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 31mins
  • 6Danilo
  • 25Rabiot
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 59'minutes
  • 7Vlahovic
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 28Zakaria
  • 36Perin
  • 47Miretti

Bologna

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Skorupski
  • 5SoumaoroBooked at 84mins
  • 17MedelBooked at 84mins
  • 6TheateBooked at 13mins
  • 3Hickey
  • 21SorianoSubstituted forKasiusat 74'minutesSubstituted forDomínguezat 87'minutes
  • 30Schouten
  • 32SvanbergBooked at 19minsSubstituted forAebischerat 74'minutes
  • 35Dijks
  • 7OrsoliniSubstituted forBonifaziat 87'minutes
  • 9ArnautovicBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBarrowat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Binks
  • 4Bonifazi
  • 8Domínguez
  • 12Molla
  • 14Viola
  • 15Mbaye
  • 20Aebischer
  • 22Bardi
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 55Vignato
  • 71Kasius
  • 99Barrow
Referee:
Juan Luca Sacchi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home23
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 1, Bologna 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Bologna 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi tries a through ball, but Dusan Vlahovic is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Danilo (Juventus).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).

  7. Post update

    Musa Barrow (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 1, Bologna 1. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Kevin Bonifazi.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Kevin Bonifazi.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Denis Zakaria (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Aaron Hickey (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Kevin Bonifazi replaces Riccardo Orsolini.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Nicolás Domínguez replaces Denso Kasius.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Mattia De Sciglio.

  20. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Gary Medel (Bologna).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th April 2022

  • JuventusJuventus1BolognaBologna1
  • CagliariCagliari1SassuoloSassuolo0
  • SampdoriaSampdoria1SalernitanaSalernitana2
  • UdineseUdinese4EmpoliEmpoli1
  • FiorentinaFiorentina1VeneziaVenezia0
  • LazioLazio0TorinoTorino0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan33218458292971
2Inter Milan32209368254369
3Napoli32206658263266
4Juventus33189650292163
5Roma32176953361757
6Fiorentina321751053401356
7Lazio33168964471756
8Atalanta31149853361751
9Sassuolo331210115853546
10Hellas Verona32129115649745
11Torino321010123530540
12Udinese31912104749-239
13Bologna32108143545-1038
14Empoli33810154260-1834
15Spezia3396183357-2433
16Sampdoria3385204056-1629
17Cagliari33610173161-3028
18Venezia3257202658-3222
19Genoa33216152454-3022
20Salernitana3147202569-4419
View full Italian Serie A table

