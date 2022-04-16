Match ends, Juventus 1, Bologna 1.
Juventus' Champions League hopes suffered a blow as they were held by nine-man Bologna at Allianz Stadium.
Marko Arnautovic's 11th Serie A goal of the season gave Bologna the lead seven minutes after half-time.
Juve's hopes were boosted when Bologna's Adama Soumaoro and Gary Medel were sent off late in the second half.
Dusan Vlahovic eventually rescued a point for the Bianconeri deep in stoppage time but they could not find a winner during the eight extra minutes.
The visitors struck the first blow shortly into the second half when former West Ham forward Arnautovic rounded Wojciech Szczesny and finished from close range.
With victory in sight, Bologna suffered a huge setback with the incident that would ultimately see them reduced to nine.
Soumaoro challenged Alvaro Morata on the edge of the area and, having checked the pitchside monitor, the referee awarded Juve a free kick, while Soumaoro was sent off. Medel was then shown red for his protests.
Vlahovic could not convert that free-kick, but he atoned to restore parity during eight minutes of stoppage time.
The point leaves Juve in fourth, six points clear of Roma whose game in hand comes at Napoli on Monday. Bologna remain 13th.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Szczesny
- 2De SciglioSubstituted forKeanat 86'minutes
- 4de LigtSubstituted forBonucciat 59'minutes
- 3ChielliniSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 75'minutes
- 17PellegriniSubstituted forZakariaat 60'minutes
- 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 31mins
- 6Danilo
- 25Rabiot
- 10DybalaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 59'minutes
- 7Vlahovic
- 9Morata
Substitutes
- 12Lobo Silva
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 20Bernardeschi
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 28Zakaria
- 36Perin
- 47Miretti
Bologna
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Skorupski
- 5SoumaoroBooked at 84mins
- 17MedelBooked at 84mins
- 6TheateBooked at 13mins
- 3Hickey
- 21SorianoSubstituted forKasiusat 74'minutesSubstituted forDomínguezat 87'minutes
- 30Schouten
- 32SvanbergBooked at 19minsSubstituted forAebischerat 74'minutes
- 35Dijks
- 7OrsoliniSubstituted forBonifaziat 87'minutes
- 9ArnautovicBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBarrowat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Binks
- 4Bonifazi
- 8Domínguez
- 12Molla
- 14Viola
- 15Mbaye
- 20Aebischer
- 22Bardi
- 29De Silvestri
- 55Vignato
- 71Kasius
- 99Barrow
- Referee:
- Juan Luca Sacchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Bologna 1.
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi tries a through ball, but Dusan Vlahovic is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Danilo (Juventus).
Post update
Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Post update
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).
Post update
Musa Barrow (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Bologna 1. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Kevin Bonifazi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Kevin Bonifazi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Denis Zakaria (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Aaron Hickey (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus).
Post update
Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Kevin Bonifazi replaces Riccardo Orsolini.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Nicolás Domínguez replaces Denso Kasius.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Mattia De Sciglio.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Gary Medel (Bologna).