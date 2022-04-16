Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 6, VfL Wolfsburg 1.
Borussia Dortmund scored five first-half goals as they thrashed Wolfsburg 6-1 in the Bundesliga.
Tom Rothe, Axel Witsel, Manuel Akanji, Emre Can and Erling Braut Haaland were all on target for the hosts in a blistering first 45 minutes.
Haaland then netted his second and Dortmund's sixth shortly after the break, with Ridle Baku scoring a late consolation goal for Wolfsburg.
Dortmund stay second in the table, and are six points behind Bayern Munich.
It's the second time Dortmund have scored six goals in less than two months.
The Black and Yellows thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0 in the league on 20 February.
Defeat leaves Wolfsburg 13th in the Bundesliga, having lost four of their past five games, and they have conceded 14 goals in that stretch.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Kobel
- 23Can
- 16AkanjiSubstituted forPongracicat 65'minutes
- 5Zagadou
- 39WolfSubstituted forSemicat 88'minutes
- 28WitselSubstituted forCarvalhoat 77'minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 36RotheSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 88'minutes
- 19BrandtSubstituted forMoukokoat 65'minutes
- 11Reus
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- 37Semic
- 43Bynoe-Gittens
- 47Papadopoulos
Wolfsburg
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Casteels
- 4LacroixSubstituted forMbabuat 45'minutes
- 3Bornauw
- 25Brooks
- 20BakuBooked at 33mins
- 27Arnold
- 24SchlagerSubstituted forVranckxat 62'minutes
- 31GerhardtBooked at 41mins
- 23WindSubstituted forBialekat 82'minutes
- 9KruseSubstituted forRoussillonat 45'minutes
- 10NmechaSubstituted forNmechaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Vranckx
- 11Steffen
- 12Pervan
- 15Roussillon
- 17Philipp
- 19Mbabu
- 21Bialek
- 22Nmecha
- 28Lukebakio
- Referee:
- Robert Schröder
- Attendance:
- 79,200
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 6, VfL Wolfsburg 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Lion Semic replaces Marius Wolf.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens replaces Tom Rothe.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Post update
Foul by Tom Rothe (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Aster Vranckx (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bartosz Bialek (VfL Wolfsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Bartosz Bialek replaces Jonas Wind.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 6, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Axel Witsel.
Post update
Foul by Marin Pongracic (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marin Pongracic (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Aster Vranckx (VfL Wolfsburg) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.