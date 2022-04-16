Close menu
German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund6WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1

Borussia Dortmund 6-1 VfL Wolfsburg: Erling Braut Haaland scores in emphatic win

Erling Braut Haaland has scored 33 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this year
Borussia Dortmund scored five first-half goals as they thrashed Wolfsburg 6-1 in the Bundesliga.

Tom Rothe, Axel Witsel, Manuel Akanji, Emre Can and Erling Braut Haaland were all on target for the hosts in a blistering first 45 minutes.

Haaland then netted his second and Dortmund's sixth shortly after the break, with Ridle Baku scoring a late consolation goal for Wolfsburg.

Dortmund stay second in the table, and are six points behind Bayern Munich.

It's the second time Dortmund have scored six goals in less than two months.

The Black and Yellows thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0 in the league on 20 February.

Defeat leaves Wolfsburg 13th in the Bundesliga, having lost four of their past five games, and they have conceded 14 goals in that stretch.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 23Can
  • 16AkanjiSubstituted forPongracicat 65'minutes
  • 5Zagadou
  • 39WolfSubstituted forSemicat 88'minutes
  • 28WitselSubstituted forCarvalhoat 77'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 36RotheSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 88'minutes
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forMoukokoat 65'minutes
  • 11Reus
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
  • 37Semic
  • 43Bynoe-Gittens
  • 47Papadopoulos

Wolfsburg

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Casteels
  • 4LacroixSubstituted forMbabuat 45'minutes
  • 3Bornauw
  • 25Brooks
  • 20BakuBooked at 33mins
  • 27Arnold
  • 24SchlagerSubstituted forVranckxat 62'minutes
  • 31GerhardtBooked at 41mins
  • 23WindSubstituted forBialekat 82'minutes
  • 9KruseSubstituted forRoussillonat 45'minutes
  • 10NmechaSubstituted forNmechaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Vranckx
  • 11Steffen
  • 12Pervan
  • 15Roussillon
  • 17Philipp
  • 19Mbabu
  • 21Bialek
  • 22Nmecha
  • 28Lukebakio
Referee:
Robert Schröder
Attendance:
79,200

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 6, VfL Wolfsburg 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 6, VfL Wolfsburg 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Lion Semic replaces Marius Wolf.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens replaces Tom Rothe.

  5. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tom Rothe (Borussia Dortmund).

  7. Post update

    Aster Vranckx (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Bartosz Bialek (VfL Wolfsburg).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Bartosz Bialek replaces Jonas Wind.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 6, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Axel Witsel.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marin Pongracic (Borussia Dortmund).

  17. Post update

    Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marin Pongracic (Borussia Dortmund).

  19. Post update

    Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Aster Vranckx (VfL Wolfsburg) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich29223486295769
2B Dortmund30203776433363
3B Leverkusen29157768422652
4RB Leipzig29156864313351
5Freiburg30149749341551
6Köln30121084444046
7Hoffenheim29135115045544
8Union Berlin2912893839-144
9Mainz30116134336739
10Frankfurt29109104040039
11B Mgladbach30107134255-1337
12VfL Bochum30106143043-1336
13Wolfsburg30104163451-1734
14Augsburg3088143447-1332
15Hertha Berlin3085173266-3429
16Stuttgart30610143653-1728
17Arminia Bielefeld29511132343-2026
18Fürth2937192472-4816
View full German Bundesliga table

