Fraser Fyvie scored twice for Cove Rangers

A late Airdrieonians goal means Cove Rangers will have to wait to secure the Scottish League 1 title, on a day when East Fife were demoted and Dumbarton condemned to a relegation play-off.

Cove beat Alloa Athletic 3-0 at home, but two minutes from time 10-man Airdrie found a winner to beat Dumbarton 3-2 and remain five points behind with two games remaining.

East Fife are down after their 3-1 home defeat by Falkirk - Stevie Crawford's side's fifth straight loss.

Elsewhere, Clyde beat Montrose 2-1, while Peterhead were 3-1 winners over Queen's Park.

East Fife's relegation was confirmed when Callumn Morrison had Falkirk in front after 34 minutes and Charlie Telfer doubled the lead early in the second half.

The Fifers gave themselves a life line when Jamie Semple scored a late penalty, but Morrison ended any hope when he scored a third for Falkirk in stoppage time.

Leaders Cove moved a step closer to the title as Fraser Fyvie's double helped secure a 3-0 win over Alloa at Balmoral Stadium.

Fyvie broke the deadlock just before the hour and wrapped things up when he slotted in a second with seven minutes left. Harry Milne headed in a third with a minute left to leave Rangers five points clear with just two matches left to play.

Airdrie delayed Cove's championship celebrations after substitute Jordan Allan's late goal against Dumbarton, having played the second half with 10 men.

Dylan Easton put the hosts ahead in the 24th minute, with Calum Gallagher adding a second just a couple of minutes later.

Dumbarton pulled a goal back through George Stanger's header from a free-kick six minutes before the half-time.

Airdrie were then reduced to 10 men just ahead of the interval when midfielder Adam Frizzell was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Stuart Carswell.

An own goal from Airdrie midfielder Rhys McCabe levelled things up on 70 minutes, but Allan slotted in a winner with just a couple of minutes to go.

Third-placed Montrose lost 2-1 at Clyde. Michael Gardyne's header had given the visitors an early lead, but Lewis Jamieson equalised in the 15th minute.

Clyde went in front just before half-time when Nicholas McAllister nodded in following a corner.

Queen's Park, though, failed to make up any ground after they were beaten 2-1 at Peterhead.

Ryan Duncan put the home side in front after only four minutes, with Grant Savoury adding another early in the second half.

Simon Murray pulled a goal back in the 64th minute and Peterhead finished the game with 10 men after Jason Brown was dismissed for a second caution with 12 minutes left.