Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst cited other countries that "support" teams in Europe by moving games

Scottish Cup: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 17 April Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text on BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland

Rangers are in talks with the SPFL about rearranging their league game with Motherwell prior to their Europa League semi-final with RB Leipzig.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are due to be at Fir Park on Sunday, 24 April but have asked if the game can be brought forward to the previous day.

Rangers play their first leg in Germany on 28 April, then visit Celtic on 1 May, before hosting Leipzig on 5 May.

The SPFL are discussing the matter with Motherwell, Sky Sports and the police.

"Hopefully the SPFL is helping us to perform in Europe," Van Bronckhorst said.

"You have seen in other countries where a lot of games are moved, different dates or even kick-off times were changed. I think we are having talks now.

"We just want to do the best for Scotland; we are still involved in Europe and getting a lot of [co-efficient] points.

"Of course, we can make the request and I think that's what we are doing at the moment. But the SPFL has to agree and make sure the fixtures are moved. We will do everything we can to do so but the final call is the SPFL's."