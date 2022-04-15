Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers target Ross Stewart has put Sunderland contract talks on hold, with the 25-year-old striker in no rush to thrash out his long-term future. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou has told his Celtic players that a treble is "at their doorstep" as he urges them to grasp the opportunity to make history this season. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

And Ange Postecoglou reckons Rangers' run to the Europa League semi-finals just shows how well Celtic have done to be leading the Scottish Premiership. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes denies claims Hibs downed tools in last weekend's defeat at Tynecastle but admits the team has point to prove when the Edinburgh rivals meet again at Hampden in today's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Australia international Cammy Devlin says he's "super excited" about making his Hearts return from injury against Hibs at Hampden. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hearts captain Craig Gordon explains the origins of a popular laughing meme and reckons his side will be celebrating another Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hibs. (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists he is working tirelessly to deliver a successful summer rebuild at Pittodrie. (Press & Journal) external-link

Head coach Tam Courts is dreaming of taking Dundee United into Europe for the first time since 2012 after missing the opportunity as a player. (Daily Express) external-link

Scotland forward Ryan Christie admits derby defeat to Rangers in his final game for Celtic still bugs him. (Daily Record) external-link

Raith Rovers owner John Sim has revealed the widespread backlash to the Kirkcaldy club's controversial signing of David Goodwillie led him to considering closing the Championship club down. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Superstitious Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says he wears the same jumper for every game since his wife wasn't around to advise him when he first arrived in Glasgow. (Daily Mail) external-link

"As long as I am on the pitch then I don't really care," says Harry Clarke, who is happy to play anywhere as Hibs take on Hearts at Hampden. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former Hearts player Ryan McGowan reckons his old club should have won the 2012 Scottish Cup final against Hibs by "eight or nine" rather than 5-1. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link