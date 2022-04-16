Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Mike Jackson is Burnley's Under-23s coach but will manage in the Premier League for the first time on Sunday

Burnley players were in "shock" after Sean Dyche's sacking but do not have time to dwell on the situation, says interim boss Mike Jackson.

Dyche was dismissed on Friday after nearly 10 years in charge at Turf Moor, with the Clarets 18th in the Premier League and four points from safety.

Jackson, Burnley's Under-23s coach, has taken over for Sunday's match at West Ham (14:15 BST).

"I think it has come as a shock to the players," he said.

"That is human nature, but they are an experienced group.

"For us it's about the whole club coming together - everyone here, the fans and everybody bunkering in to take away all the noise and concentrate on what we need to do."

Burnley have lost five of their last six top-flight games and just eight matches remain of the season.

Until his sacking, 50-year-old Dyche was the Premier League's longest-serving manager but his last game in charge of Burnley saw them lose 2-0 to Norwich City, who are bottom of the table.

However, former Tranmere and Shrewsbury boss Jackson said he would not be making big changes to the team before the trip to London.

"There is a lot of good here, a lot of brilliant work has been done already and it is about reminding the group of being better at what we do," he said.

"That is the biggest thing for us now; be better at what the identity of Burnley is.

"I don't think we are going to change the style and how we play in one day. The strength of this group is the group, they will pull together.

"We might tinker with a few bits of detail but there will be no change of style. The confidence will only come from the games."

Dyche can be 'unbelievably proud'

Dyche took over at Turf Moor in October 2012 and had signed a new four-year contract until 2025 in September last year.

During his spell at the club, he guided them to two promotions from the Championship and two top-half Premier League finishes.

He also helped Burnley achieve their first European qualification in 51 years, leading them to a commendable seventh place in the Premier League in 2017-18.

"He can be unbelievably proud of what he has achieved here - two promotions, a European qualification," said Jackson.

"But I think more than anything else he has built not only a club, but a culture and identity. That is really difficult to do in football sometimes.

"It takes time and takes someone who knows what they are doing and what they want."

He added: "I briefly spoke to him. It's not easy, what do you say to someone who has lost his job, who has done so much for the club?

"I don't know what you say to him, being deadly honest. It is sad but we have to find a way to move on from that. What he has done for this club has been terrific."