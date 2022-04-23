Stenhousemuir v Stranraer

StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00StranraerStranraer
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|34
|23
|8
|3
|65
|26
|39
|77
|2
|Annan Athletic
|35
|18
|5
|12
|63
|49
|14
|59
|3
|Forfar
|34
|16
|10
|8
|56
|35
|21
|58
|4
|Edinburgh City
|35
|14
|10
|11
|43
|44
|-1
|52
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|34
|13
|9
|12
|46
|43
|3
|48
|6
|Stranraer
|34
|11
|8
|15
|45
|53
|-8
|41
|7
|Stirling
|34
|10
|8
|16
|35
|45
|-10
|38
|8
|Elgin
|34
|9
|10
|15
|32
|45
|-13
|37
|9
|Albion
|34
|9
|8
|17
|35
|57
|-22
|35
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|34
|6
|8
|20
|24
|47
|-23
|26