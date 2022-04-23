Close menu
Scottish League Two
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Venue: New Central Park

Kelty Hearts v Forfar Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts34238365263977
2Annan Athletic351851263491459
3Forfar341610856352158
4Edinburgh City351410114344-152
5Stenhousemuir34139124643348
6Stranraer34118154553-841
7Stirling34108163545-1038
8Elgin34910153245-1337
9Albion3498173557-2235
10Cowdenbeath3468202447-2326
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories