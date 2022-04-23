Close menu
National League
GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00TorquayTorquay United
Venue: Blundell Park

Grimsby Town v Torquay United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • WokingWoking17:20WrexhamWrexham
  • AltrinchamAltrincham15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00BromleyBromley
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00BarnetBarnet
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00WeymouthWeymouth
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • SouthendSouthend United15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00StockportStockport County

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport38274781315085
2Wrexham38239679394078
3Halifax39238858302877
4Solihull Moors392012768412772
5Chesterfield391913764422270
6Grimsby392161258362269
7Notts County381910969482167
8Dag & Red392051473482565
9Torquay381791261491260
10Boreham Wood3716111042311159
11Bromley371610114940958
12Yeovil391312143842-451
13Southend39148174158-1750
14Woking40154215655149
15Altrincham38138175561-647
16Wealdstone391210174357-1446
17Maidenhead United401210184262-2046
18Barnet39119194979-3042
19Eastleigh39118204061-2141
20Aldershot38107213763-2637
21King's Lynn4078253973-3429
22Weymouth3859243271-3924
23Dover3826303289-570
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC