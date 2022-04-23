Close menu
Premier League
ArsenalArsenal3Man UtdManchester United1

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: Granit Xhaka seals win as Gunners stay fourth in Champions League race

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring a penalty against Manchester United
Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions

Arsenal stepped up their claims for a place in the Premier League's top four at the expense of Manchester United's ambitions in a thriller at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners came into the game on an upswing after ending a run of three successive defeats with victory at Chelsea, while United were attempting to bounce back from a humiliating 4-0 loss at Liverpool.

And Arsenal took three crucial points as the visitors paid the price for shambolic defending and a missed penalty by Bruno Fernandes that undermined an enterprising attacking display.

Nuno Tavares put Arsenal in front after only three minutes following errors from Raphael Varane and Alex Telles, the defender turning in a simple finish after David de Gea saved Bukayo Saka's shot.

Eddie Nketiah then had an effort ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside but after being called to look at his pitchside monitor the referee awarded a penalty for a foul by Telles on Saka immediately before Nketiah's shot, and Saka converted from the spot.

United were a real danger in attack, the returning Cristiano Ronaldo deservedly pulling a goal back before the break for his 100th Premier League goal.

It set the scene for a United siege, only for Fernandes to waste their big chance by carelessly rolling a second-half spot-kick against the post after Tavares handled.

Arsenal cashed in on the reprieve when Granit Xhaka sealed the win by lashing home the Gunners' third from 25 yards with 20 minutes remaining.

Winning week for Arsenal

Arteta praises 'magnificent' Arsenal

Arsenal's win completed a superb response to three league losses that had jeopardised their top-four hopes.

Mikel Arteta's side had to fight through adversity - they were not convincing defensively and had several escapes - but they seized their chances when they came to take full advantage of United's carelessness in front of goal.

Tavares gave them the perfect start and while goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had a mixed afternoon, he also made some crucial saves, one from Telles early on and another from Diogo Dalot proving significant.

But Xhaka's thumping drive gave De Gea no chance and there was a real mood of celebration inside Emirates Stadium at the final whistle.

Arsenal have inflicted serious damage on any slim hopes United may have had of reaching the top four while maintaining the pressure on north London rivals Tottenham in the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

United misery continues

Cristiano Ronaldo points to the sky after scoring against Arsenal
Cristiano Ronaldo missed Manchester United's defeat at Liverpool in midweek following the death of his baby boy

While Manchester United's performance bore no resemblance to the embarrassing capitulation at Liverpool, the end result was still the same and their hopes of taking a place in next season's Champions League are fading fast.

They are now six points behind Arsenal, having played a game more and with only four league matches left.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has become increasingly outspoken about their failings, likening what needs to be done at Old Trafford under new manager Erik ten Hag to "open heart surgery".

He rang the changes here, dropping Harry Maguire after a traumatic week in which the United captain not only suffered a nightmare display at Liverpool but also had to cope with police conducting a sweep of his home after a bomb threat.

It did not have the desired effect as United were let down by defensive frailty despite a performance that contained real menace going forward.

United were also left complaining bitterly when they were not awarded a first-half penalty after Cedric Soares appeared to handle. Dalot twice struck the woodwork and Ramsdale was called into action often, so the commitment could not be questioned here.

There was much that was good about United's display but the decisive moment was that second-half penalty miss by Fernandes with Arsenal hanging on desperately at 2-1.

He went through an elaborate jig before carelessly rolling his spot-kick against the post. In that moment Arsenal were reprieved and United struggling, before Xhaka finished them off.

Mistakes & unlucky decisions cost Man Utd in Arsenal defeat - Rangnick

Player of the match

SakaBukayo Saka

with an average of 8.01

Arsenal

  1. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    8.01

  2. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    7.90

  3. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.85

  4. Squad number25Player nameMohamed Elneny
    Average rating

    7.46

  5. Squad number30Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    7.22

  6. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    7.05

  7. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    7.04

  8. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    7.04

  9. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    6.95

  10. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    6.95

  11. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.89

  12. Squad number35Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    6.85

  13. Squad number17Player nameCédric Soares
    Average rating

    6.45

  14. Squad number20Player nameNuno Tavares
    Average rating

    6.32

Manchester United

  1. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    6.49

  2. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    5.33

  3. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    4.45

  4. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    4.22

  5. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    3.93

  6. Squad number31Player nameMatic
    Average rating

    3.84

  7. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    3.78

  8. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    3.75

  9. Squad number8Player nameMata
    Average rating

    3.73

  10. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    3.67

  11. Squad number27Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    3.41

  12. Squad number14Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    3.26

  13. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    2.82

  14. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    2.78

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 17Cédric SoaresSubstituted forTomiyasuat 90+1'minutes
  • 4White
  • 6Gabriel
  • 20TavaresBooked at 68mins
  • 25ElnenyBooked at 80mins
  • 34XhakaBooked at 67mins
  • 7SakaSubstituted forHoldingat 74'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 10Smith RoweSubstituted forMartinelliat 64'minutes
  • 30Nketiah

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 9Lacazette
  • 16Holding
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 19Pépé
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 35Martinelli
  • 38Azeez
  • 69Swanson

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 2LindelöfBooked at 82mins
  • 19Varane
  • 27TellesBooked at 31mins
  • 39McTominay
  • 31MaticSubstituted forRashfordat 77'minutes
  • 36ElangaSubstituted forLingardat 77'minutes
  • 18Bruno FernandesBooked at 76minsSubstituted forMataat 84'minutes
  • 25Sancho
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Bailly
  • 4Jones
  • 5Maguire
  • 8Mata
  • 10Rashford
  • 14Lingard
  • 26Henderson
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 75Garnacho Ferreyra
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
60,223

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 3, Manchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Manchester United 1.

  3. Booking

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Cédric Soares.

  7. Post update

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jadon Sancho (Manchester United).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Juan Mata replaces Bruno Fernandes.

  10. Booking

    Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).

  13. Booking

    Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Anthony Elanga.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford replaces Nemanja Matic.

  18. Booking

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).

Comments

Join the conversation

750 comments

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:29

    Summary of Fernandez’s Contribution:

    Screamed at his team mates
    Whinged to the Ref
    Missed a penalty
    Had a quiet cry
    Whinged to the Ref
    X-rated tackle on opponent
    Screamed at his team mates
    Whinged to the Ref

    Dude, time to take a look at yourself in the mirror!!

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 14:34

      Arch Stanton replied:
      He'd have to stand infront of Ronaldo to do that.

  • Comment posted by Ertugrul Bey, today at 14:30

    65th min:
    BBC: "There only one side that looks like scoring here, and it isn't Arsenal"
    67th min:
    BBC: GOAL: Arsenal 3 - 1.....

    • Reply posted by AdeMac, today at 14:33

      AdeMac replied:
      It calls for laughter.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 14:29

    Fernandes spending the entire time whining and throwing his toys out of the pram, booked for a dirty foul and should've been sent off but somehow lucky to stay on the pitch, not even the slightest hint of sportsmanship.

    Pretty standard performance from him, to sum up.

    • Reply posted by ohound52, today at 14:33

      ohound52 replied:
      Absolute disgrace

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 14:28

    You've got to admire Utds consistency. Consistently giving us all a great laugh 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by International Search Engine, today at 14:32

      International Search Engine replied:
      Feels like arsenal have done us another favour there as Man u more likely to catch us for 3rd /4th spot

  • Comment posted by Patto45, today at 14:30

    The Fernandes tackle was a red all day long. The VAR assessor is either totally incompetent or corrupt.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:35

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Brown envelopes mate, brown envelopes

  • Comment posted by des, today at 14:30

    Never seen anything as funny on a football pitch as that Fernandez penalty attempt😂

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:35

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Hey they don't get as many these days so they have forgotten how to take them.

  • Comment posted by ChuckNorris, today at 14:29

    What is it with these prima donna ballet dancers (Penandes, Pogba, Jorginho…) and their arrogant stuttered skipping antics on the run up to taking a Pen? Just run at the ball and put your foot through it!
    #Karma

    • Reply posted by BBC admin, today at 14:43

      BBC admin replied:
      Their arrogance leaves them red faced when they miss 😂

  • Comment posted by Percy, today at 14:29

    Can’t blame Harry Maguire for this one

    • Reply posted by Andyt1992, today at 14:35

      Andyt1992 replied:
      The way United’s disgusting fans abuse Maguire and scapegoate him for their entire terrible team, it was a joy seeing Varane at fault in the first goal and getting nutmegged by Odegaard. Not to mention the arrogant fans making memes about how Ben White cost more even though they pay Varane about a billion a week in wages. Anyway I hope Maguire leaves and starts winning trophies somewhere else

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 14:31

    Wasn’t Ronaldo the saviour? Wasn’t Rangnick the saviour? They’re worse now than under Solskjaer. Miles worse as well.

    • Reply posted by shaneomacf, today at 14:34

      shaneomacf replied:
      Cant blame Ronaldo for the lack of effort from the rest of the team. Ronaldo still scoring goals at the highest level and to do so only a few days after losing a child, he is the ultimate professional. Too many of his teammates just not good enough.

  • Comment posted by Guy Smiley, today at 14:31

    United still turning that corner…

    ↗️➡️↘️
    ⬆️🤡⬇️
    ↖️⬅️↙️

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 14:44

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Ten Hag has a mighty task ahead of him just to get Utd up amongst the front runners, let alone start winning anything major.

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 14:29

    Hahaha..... that was just great seeing the incessant whinger miss that penalty 🙌.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He should have let Ronaldo take the penalty. It shows that Ralf has no power over the team

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 14:29

    What a difference a year makes. This time last year Liverpool were struggling to finish in top 4 & the United fans were on here giving it the biggun. LFC won their remaining 9 games I believe & went from 7th to 3rd despite loads of injuries while man u bottled the Europa final...

    Fast forward a year the Manchester minnows have had no injuries yet will be lucky to finish 7th

    The irony 🤣

  • Comment posted by The Shelf Preservation Society, today at 14:31

    It says a lot when your best player by a country mile is 37 years old.

    • Reply posted by TheBronx, today at 14:46

      TheBronx replied:
      As a neutral, both of those teams would get schooled in the Champions League. Better play the Europa League.

  • Comment posted by Jake2703, today at 14:29

    Erik Ten Hag on the phone to his lawyer: “What does it say in my contract regards “cooling off period” & “right to cancel”?”

    • Reply posted by Mr Matthew Leonard, today at 14:44

      Mr Matthew Leonard replied:
      Normally it's fourteen days

  • Comment posted by Mr singh, today at 14:32

    Arsenal fan. Tough game. Yes Man Utd lost again but they showed more fight and grit than against Liverpool. Well done Arsenal. Great gesture bh Arsenal on the 7th min. Ronaldo is a legend.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 14:42

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Well the Liverpool game as a very low point, they really could not go any lower.

  • Comment posted by vdp, today at 14:29

    Another car crash for Fernandez

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:38

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      This one not even insurance can cover.

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 14:31

    BBC trying to recover the situation by putting out an article on Ronaldo getting to 100 Premier league goals before the match has even finished. Talk about clutching at straws.

    • Reply posted by paspuggie48, today at 14:36

      paspuggie48 replied:
      I doubt they'll be able to top the 9 articles they printed on the front page the day it was announced of Ten Hag's appointment

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 14:29

    Harry Maguire had a good game.

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 14:39

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      As an Arsenal fan I was gutted that he didn't play, but Varane did a decent slabhead impression.

      Remember the United fans boasting when they got him cheaper than White, ignoring the huge salary they were paying him.