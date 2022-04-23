Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions

Arsenal stepped up their claims for a place in the Premier League's top four at the expense of Manchester United's ambitions in a thriller at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners came into the game on an upswing after ending a run of three successive defeats with victory at Chelsea, while United were attempting to bounce back from a humiliating 4-0 loss at Liverpool.

And Arsenal took three crucial points as the visitors paid the price for shambolic defending and a missed penalty by Bruno Fernandes that undermined an enterprising attacking display.

Nuno Tavares put Arsenal in front after only three minutes following errors from Raphael Varane and Alex Telles, the defender turning in a simple finish after David de Gea saved Bukayo Saka's shot.

Eddie Nketiah then had an effort ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside but after being called to look at his pitchside monitor the referee awarded a penalty for a foul by Telles on Saka immediately before Nketiah's shot, and Saka converted from the spot.

United were a real danger in attack, the returning Cristiano Ronaldo deservedly pulling a goal back before the break for his 100th Premier League goal.

It set the scene for a United siege, only for Fernandes to waste their big chance by carelessly rolling a second-half spot-kick against the post after Tavares handled.

Arsenal cashed in on the reprieve when Granit Xhaka sealed the win by lashing home the Gunners' third from 25 yards with 20 minutes remaining.

Winning week for Arsenal

Arteta praises 'magnificent' Arsenal

Arsenal's win completed a superb response to three league losses that had jeopardised their top-four hopes.

Mikel Arteta's side had to fight through adversity - they were not convincing defensively and had several escapes - but they seized their chances when they came to take full advantage of United's carelessness in front of goal.

Tavares gave them the perfect start and while goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had a mixed afternoon, he also made some crucial saves, one from Telles early on and another from Diogo Dalot proving significant.

But Xhaka's thumping drive gave De Gea no chance and there was a real mood of celebration inside Emirates Stadium at the final whistle.

Arsenal have inflicted serious damage on any slim hopes United may have had of reaching the top four while maintaining the pressure on north London rivals Tottenham in the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

United misery continues

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Manchester United's defeat at Liverpool in midweek following the death of his baby boy

While Manchester United's performance bore no resemblance to the embarrassing capitulation at Liverpool, the end result was still the same and their hopes of taking a place in next season's Champions League are fading fast.

They are now six points behind Arsenal, having played a game more and with only four league matches left.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has become increasingly outspoken about their failings, likening what needs to be done at Old Trafford under new manager Erik ten Hag to "open heart surgery".

He rang the changes here, dropping Harry Maguire after a traumatic week in which the United captain not only suffered a nightmare display at Liverpool but also had to cope with police conducting a sweep of his home after a bomb threat.

It did not have the desired effect as United were let down by defensive frailty despite a performance that contained real menace going forward.

United were also left complaining bitterly when they were not awarded a first-half penalty after Cedric Soares appeared to handle. Dalot twice struck the woodwork and Ramsdale was called into action often, so the commitment could not be questioned here.

There was much that was good about United's display but the decisive moment was that second-half penalty miss by Fernandes with Arsenal hanging on desperately at 2-1.

He went through an elaborate jig before carelessly rolling his spot-kick against the post. In that moment Arsenal were reprieved and United struggling, before Xhaka finished them off.

Mistakes & unlucky decisions cost Man Utd in Arsenal defeat - Rangnick

Player of the match Saka Bukayo Saka with an average of 8.01 Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Arsenal Avg Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 8.01 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 7.90 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 7.85 Squad number 25 Player name Mohamed Elneny Average rating 7.46 Squad number 30 Player name Nketiah Average rating 7.22 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 7.05 Squad number 16 Player name Holding Average rating 7.04 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 7.04 Squad number 32 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 6.95 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 6.95 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 6.89 Squad number 35 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 6.85 Squad number 17 Player name Cédric Soares Average rating 6.45 Squad number 20 Player name Nuno Tavares Average rating 6.32 Manchester United Avg Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 6.49 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 5.33 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 4.45 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 4.22 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 3.93 Squad number 31 Player name Matic Average rating 3.84 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 3.78 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 3.75 Squad number 8 Player name Mata Average rating 3.73 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 3.67 Squad number 27 Player name Alex Telles Average rating 3.41 Squad number 14 Player name Lingard Average rating 3.26 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 2.82 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 2.78

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Arsenal Formation 4-2-3-1 32 Ramsdale 17 Cédric Soares 4 White 6 Gabriel 20 Tavares 25 Elneny 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 8 Ødegaard 10 Smith Rowe 30 Nketiah 32 Ramsdale

17 Cédric Soares Substituted for Tomiyasu at 90+1' minutes

4 White

6 Gabriel

20 Tavares Booked at 68mins

25 Elneny Booked at 80mins

34 Xhaka Booked at 67mins

7 Saka Substituted for Holding at 74' minutes

8 Ødegaard

10 Smith Rowe Substituted for Martinelli at 64' minutes

30 Nketiah Substitutes 1 Leno

9 Lacazette

16 Holding

18 Tomiyasu

19 Pépé

23 Sambi Lokonga

35 Martinelli

38 Azeez

69 Swanson Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 2 Lindelöf 19 Varane 27 Telles 39 McTominay 31 Matic 36 Elanga 18 Bruno Fernandes 25 Sancho 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 de Gea

20 Dalot

2 Lindelöf Booked at 82mins

19 Varane

27 Telles Booked at 31mins

39 McTominay

31 Matic Substituted for Rashford at 77' minutes

36 Elanga Substituted for Lingard at 77' minutes

18 Bruno Fernandes Booked at 76mins Substituted for Mata at 84' minutes

25 Sancho

7 Cristiano Ronaldo Booked at 90mins Substitutes 3 Bailly

4 Jones

5 Maguire

8 Mata

10 Rashford

14 Lingard

26 Henderson

29 Wan-Bissaka

75 Garnacho Ferreyra Referee: Craig Pawson Attendance: 60,223 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Arsenal 3, Manchester United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Manchester United 1. Booking Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United). Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Cédric Soares. Post update Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jadon Sancho (Manchester United). Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Juan Mata replaces Bruno Fernandes. Booking Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United). Booking Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal). Post update Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Anthony Elanga. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford replaces Nemanja Matic. Booking Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward