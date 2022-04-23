Close menu
LeicesterLeicester City0Aston VillaAston Villa0

Leicester 0-0 Aston Villa: Scrappy draw ends losing run for Steven Gerrard's side

By Luke ReddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ollie Watkins shoots
Ollie Watkins (right) got sights of goal in a game where half-chances were as good as it got for both sides

Aston Villa ended a four-game losing run with a draw at Leicester in which both sides struggled to provide moments of quality in a scrappy end-of-season game.

Steven Gerrard's side faced up to Leicester pressure in the opening 45 minutes before improving after the break.

The home side enjoyed 67% of the ball in the first half but rarely went close, with a well-timed clearance by Villa defender Ashley Young denying James Justin.

Villa struggled for fluency throughout - completing just 68% of their passes to Leicester's 86% - but they will look back on a Tyrone Mings header that flew over the bar on half-time and half-chances missed by Ollie Watkins as moments that could have given them three points.

For Leicester, it was a first Premier League clean sheet since 5 March but perhaps their biggest positive was a return off the bench for striker Jamie Vardy, who has featured just twice in 2022 because of injury.

Unsurprisingly they shuffled their line-up with Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma on the horizon, and the draw sees them drop to 10th in the table.

Villa stay 15th but, after a torrid run of form, this first goalless draw of the season will probably provide a little reassurance that they can make themselves harder to beat.

The visitors saw a late whipped effort by substitute Emiliano Buendia curl wide with Kasper Schmeichel concerned enough to scramble across his goal but a draw was the fair outcome.

The sides shared 31 fouls - comfortably the most of Saturday's Premier League fixtures, and a marker of the fragmented nature of the game.

Stats show Leicester did much of their attacking down the flanks
Leicester attacked through wide areas as Villa's disciplined shape prevented attacks in central areas

In pre-match discussion, the prospect of a fifth consecutive loss for Villa had brought reminders that former manager Dean Smith was dismissed in November having endured a five-game losing run.

But Gerrard can draw comfort from how committed his side were and how their disciplined defensive approach forced Leicester into wide areas, their crosses often dealt with by the towering Mings.

Leicester saw Youri Tielemans offer glimpses of his class - completing 91% of his passes and winning all eight of his duels - but the home side generally struggled to get their attackers into the game.

There was little to thrill those at the King Power but they at least go into the next leg of their European adventure with just one loss in eight games in all competitions.

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2Justin
  • 3Fofana
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 27Castagne
  • 24MendyBooked at 63mins
  • 10MaddisonBooked at 75mins
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forPérezat 86'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-HallBooked at 65mins
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forBarnesat 80'minutes
  • 29DakaSubstituted forVardyat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Barnes
  • 9Vardy
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Choudhury
  • 21Ricardo Pereira

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 18Young
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas LuizBooked at 72minsSubstituted forIroegbunamat 76'minutes
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forNakambaat 90+4'minutes
  • 31BaileyBooked at 90mins
  • 23CoutinhoSubstituted forBuendíaat 79'minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 10Buendía
  • 16Chambers
  • 19Nakamba
  • 20Ings
  • 25Olsen
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 45Chrisene
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 58O'Reilly
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
32,185

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home5
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 0, Aston Villa 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Aston Villa 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

  5. Post update

    Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Leon Bailey (Aston Villa).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Marvelous Nakamba replaces Jacob Ramsey.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashley Young (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John McGinn.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City).

  13. Post update

    Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez replaces Youri Tielemans.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Harvey Barnes replaces Ademola Lookman.

  18. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía replaces Philippe Coutinho.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
  • Comment posted by torko 33, today at 17:22

    Another villa performance that stinks the place out still too many championship standard players .Watkins runs round gets nowhere .Can see villa getting 2 real stuffings before the end of the season.i.e. Man city and Liverpool Nothing changes Villa finishing position will be what i expected .😴😴😴😴😪😪

  • Comment posted by Desdemona, today at 17:21

    Coutinho- you need to get back to LFC, my son.

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 17:19

    that doesn't look good for Foxes couldn't put 2 passes together seen better pub teams

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 17:19

    i wonder if villa will roll over when they play varpool i wonder why

  • Comment posted by Crueboy, today at 17:19

    I just woke up from a nice sleep at the KP

  • Comment posted by jimmy, today at 17:17

    Glad the losing streak is over but the players don't seem interested! We've got Burnley twice, Liverpool and City to play before deano tries to get one over on us next. The manager, coaches and players need to wake up and get the season done before the flip flops and lilos are out

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 17:15

    Both teams now over taken by Newcastle a team that was in relegation battle in January..

  • Comment posted by blue boy, today at 17:14

    Game never really got going did it. Clean sheet and no 90th minute + goal conceded though. Good to see the old man back.

  • Comment posted by Lorenzo de Matteo, today at 17:14

    Arsenal v United, 1171 comments 20 minutes after the match, Leicester v Villa, er, 9 comments. Just about sums it up! Nothing to talk about. Shocking.

    • Reply posted by sanddancer, today at 17:19

      sanddancer replied:
      You must be easily shocked to take HYS that seriously!

  • Comment posted by Goodbye Football, today at 17:13

    Wouldn't be shocked if that was the last point Villa get this season. Smith will come hungry next, then there's Man C/Liverpool/Burnley x2 and Palace, easily lose that lot

  • Comment posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 17:13

    Foxes aristocrats vs Villa brutes.... shame Leicester couldn't nick a winner to put the Villa Park cloggers in their place.
    Foxes have bigger fish to fry with European semi vs Roma coming up - hopefully todays run out will get Barnes & Vardy firing on all cylinders for the Brendan Rodgers vs Jose Mourinho showdown on Thursday

    • Reply posted by Muzz2, today at 17:19

      Muzz2 replied:
      Look at the stats, muppet. Villa 16 fouls Leicester 15 fouls. Sounds pretty even in the clogging stakes.

  • Comment posted by itsallgonepetetong, today at 17:08

    How about some Carney time Mr Gerrard? UTV

  • Comment posted by paul david, today at 17:08

    When Gerrard signed as manager the BBC were talking up a late charge for Europe and it's turned into a late charge for the championship....

  • Comment posted by AVFC81, today at 17:07

    Awful game, neither team could string 3 passes together and so many needless fouls. Glad it's over

  • Comment posted by Puke-in, today at 17:06

    I feel sorry for Villa- their season has sort of petered out, but at least you're safe & middling with us! Also here's hoping the foxes can win the conference! From a bee's fan :)

  • Comment posted by xkzzmk22, today at 17:06

    Villa are a shambles.
    Gerrard out.

  • Comment posted by peflhefj, today at 17:06

    Thank god that’s finished

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:05