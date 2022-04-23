Match ends, Leicester City 0, Aston Villa 0.
Aston Villa ended a four-game losing run with a draw at Leicester in which both sides struggled to provide moments of quality in a scrappy end-of-season game.
Steven Gerrard's side faced up to Leicester pressure in the opening 45 minutes before improving after the break.
The home side enjoyed 67% of the ball in the first half but rarely went close, with a well-timed clearance by Villa defender Ashley Young denying James Justin.
Villa struggled for fluency throughout - completing just 68% of their passes to Leicester's 86% - but they will look back on a Tyrone Mings header that flew over the bar on half-time and half-chances missed by Ollie Watkins as moments that could have given them three points.
For Leicester, it was a first Premier League clean sheet since 5 March but perhaps their biggest positive was a return off the bench for striker Jamie Vardy, who has featured just twice in 2022 because of injury.
Unsurprisingly they shuffled their line-up with Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma on the horizon, and the draw sees them drop to 10th in the table.
Villa stay 15th but, after a torrid run of form, this first goalless draw of the season will probably provide a little reassurance that they can make themselves harder to beat.
The visitors saw a late whipped effort by substitute Emiliano Buendia curl wide with Kasper Schmeichel concerned enough to scramble across his goal but a draw was the fair outcome.
The sides shared 31 fouls - comfortably the most of Saturday's Premier League fixtures, and a marker of the fragmented nature of the game.
In pre-match discussion, the prospect of a fifth consecutive loss for Villa had brought reminders that former manager Dean Smith was dismissed in November having endured a five-game losing run.
But Gerrard can draw comfort from how committed his side were and how their disciplined defensive approach forced Leicester into wide areas, their crosses often dealt with by the towering Mings.
Leicester saw Youri Tielemans offer glimpses of his class - completing 91% of his passes and winning all eight of his duels - but the home side generally struggled to get their attackers into the game.
There was little to thrill those at the King Power but they at least go into the next leg of their European adventure with just one loss in eight games in all competitions.
Leicester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number2Player nameJustinAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number3Player nameFofanaAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number24Player nameMendyAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
6.01
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number17Player nameAyoze PérezAverage rating
5.32
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
6.39
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number19Player nameNakambaAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number47Player nameIroegbunamAverage rating
6.01
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 2Justin
- 3Fofana
- 4Söyüncü
- 27Castagne
- 24MendyBooked at 63mins
- 10MaddisonBooked at 75mins
- 8TielemansSubstituted forPérezat 86'minutes
- 22Dewsbury-HallBooked at 65mins
- 37LookmanSubstituted forBarnesat 80'minutes
- 29DakaSubstituted forVardyat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Barnes
- 9Vardy
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 18Amartey
- 20Choudhury
- 21Ricardo Pereira
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Martínez
- 2Cash
- 4Konsa
- 5Mings
- 18Young
- 7McGinn
- 6Douglas LuizBooked at 72minsSubstituted forIroegbunamat 76'minutes
- 41J RamseySubstituted forNakambaat 90+4'minutes
- 31BaileyBooked at 90mins
- 23CoutinhoSubstituted forBuendíaat 79'minutes
- 11Watkins
Substitutes
- 10Buendía
- 16Chambers
- 19Nakamba
- 20Ings
- 25Olsen
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 45Chrisene
- 47Iroegbunam
- 58O'Reilly
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 32,185
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Aston Villa 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Post update
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Leon Bailey (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Marvelous Nakamba replaces Jacob Ramsey.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ashley Young (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John McGinn.
Post update
Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City).
Post update
Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez replaces Youri Tielemans.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Harvey Barnes replaces Ademola Lookman.
Post update
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía replaces Philippe Coutinho.
