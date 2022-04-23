Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa ended a four-game losing run with a draw at Leicester in which both sides struggled to provide moments of quality in a scrappy end-of-season game.

Steven Gerrard's side faced up to Leicester pressure in the opening 45 minutes before improving after the break.

The home side enjoyed 67% of the ball in the first half but rarely went close, with a well-timed clearance by Villa defender Ashley Young denying James Justin.

Villa struggled for fluency throughout - completing just 68% of their passes to Leicester's 86% - but they will look back on a Tyrone Mings header that flew over the bar on half-time and half-chances missed by Ollie Watkins as moments that could have given them three points.

For Leicester, it was a first Premier League clean sheet since 5 March but perhaps their biggest positive was a return off the bench for striker Jamie Vardy, who has featured just twice in 2022 because of injury.

Unsurprisingly they shuffled their line-up with Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma on the horizon, and the draw sees them drop to 10th in the table.

Villa stay 15th but, after a torrid run of form, this first goalless draw of the season will probably provide a little reassurance that they can make themselves harder to beat.

The visitors saw a late whipped effort by substitute Emiliano Buendia curl wide with Kasper Schmeichel concerned enough to scramble across his goal but a draw was the fair outcome.

The sides shared 31 fouls - comfortably the most of Saturday's Premier League fixtures, and a marker of the fragmented nature of the game.

In pre-match discussion, the prospect of a fifth consecutive loss for Villa had brought reminders that former manager Dean Smith was dismissed in November having endured a five-game losing run.

But Gerrard can draw comfort from how committed his side were and how their disciplined defensive approach forced Leicester into wide areas, their crosses often dealt with by the towering Mings.

Leicester saw Youri Tielemans offer glimpses of his class - completing 91% of his passes and winning all eight of his duels - but the home side generally struggled to get their attackers into the game.

There was little to thrill those at the King Power but they at least go into the next leg of their European adventure with just one loss in eight games in all competitions.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leicester Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Schmeichel 2 Justin 3 Fofana 4 Söyüncü 27 Castagne 24 Mendy 10 Maddison 8 Tielemans 22 Dewsbury-Hall 37 Lookman 29 Daka 1 Schmeichel

2 Justin

3 Fofana

4 Söyüncü

27 Castagne

24 Mendy Booked at 63mins

10 Maddison Booked at 75mins

8 Tielemans Substituted for Pérez at 86' minutes

22 Dewsbury-Hall Booked at 65mins

37 Lookman Substituted for Barnes at 80' minutes

29 Daka Substituted for Vardy at 71' minutes Substitutes 7 Barnes

9 Vardy

11 Albrighton

12 Ward

14 Iheanacho

17 Pérez

18 Amartey

20 Choudhury

21 Ricardo Pereira Aston Villa Formation 4-3-2-1 1 Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 5 Mings 18 Young 7 McGinn 6 Douglas Luiz 41 J Ramsey 31 Bailey 23 Coutinho 11 Watkins 1 Martínez

2 Cash

4 Konsa

5 Mings

18 Young

7 McGinn

6 Douglas Luiz Booked at 72mins Substituted for Iroegbunam at 76' minutes

41 J Ramsey Substituted for Nakamba at 90+4' minutes

31 Bailey Booked at 90mins

23 Coutinho Substituted for Buendía at 79' minutes

11 Watkins Substitutes 10 Buendía

16 Chambers

19 Nakamba

20 Ings

25 Olsen

33 Chukwuemeka

45 Chrisene

47 Iroegbunam

58 O'Reilly Referee: Andy Madley Attendance: 32,185 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leicester City 0, Aston Villa 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Aston Villa 0. Post update Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison. Post update Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City). Post update Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Leon Bailey (Aston Villa). Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Marvelous Nakamba replaces Jacob Ramsey. Post update Attempt saved. Ashley Young (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía. Post update Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John McGinn. Post update Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City). Post update Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez replaces Youri Tielemans. Post update Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Harvey Barnes replaces Ademola Lookman. Post update James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa). Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía replaces Philippe Coutinho. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward