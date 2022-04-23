Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jesus has now scored 11 goals in all competitions for City this season. His best tally since joining in 2016 is 23, in 2019-20

Gabriel Jesus scored four goals and made a fifth as Manchester City thrashed Watford to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

With a month of the season to go, City know they will be champions if they win all their remaining league games and they will hope for more afternoons like this one, where their victory was never in doubt.

Watford tried their best, but they were outclassed by a rampant City team and remain anchored in the bottom three, seven points adrift of safety.

The Hornets have suffered heavy defeats at Etihad Stadium before, losing 8-0 here on their last visit in 2019. They suffered more misery this time, with Jesus the man most responsible.

The Brazilian put City ahead inside four minutes when he turned in Oleksandr Zinchenko's driven cross, then doubled their lead when he headed home a precise Kevin de Bruyne delivery from close range.

Hassane Kamara pulled a goal back when his powerful angled drive eluded Ederson, but Rodri restored City's two-goal advantage before the break with a thunderous shot into the top corner after Jesus found him on the edge of the area.

Any hope of a Hornets comeback was ended right at the start of the second half, when Kamara's mistake allowed Jesus to run in at goal and he was felled by visiting keeper Ben Foster.

Referee Kevin Friend pointed at the spot and, after a lengthy VAR check not helped by a problem with Friend's microphone, the decision stood - allowing Jesus to slam home the penalty and complete his first Premier League hat-trick since arriving in Manchester in 2016.

Jesus was not done yet, rounding off a superb team move soon afterwards when he ran on to a De Bruyne pass, and although no more goals followed in the final half hour, City had long since wrapped up the points.

Every goal counts for City now

City's advantage over second-placed Liverpool is the biggest it has been since 16 March, but that might only last until Sunday's Merseyside derby, when the Reds have a chance to respond.

In a title race as tight as this one, goal difference could well play a part and the size of this win means City's is now on +59, just two behind Liverpool on +61.

While City were expected to improve those numbers against the struggling Hornets, to see Jesus lead their charge was something of a surprise.

Before Saturday, the 25-year-old Brazilian had scored only seven goals all season, with just three of those in the league, and he was being used more often as a right winger than a striker.

His future was uncertain too, with his contract up in 2023 and talk of a possible switch to Arsenal this summer emerging this week, so this was a reminder of his value of Pep Guardiola's side.

You would not quite describe Jesus as an unlikely hero - he has played a big part in too many of City's previous successes for that, but this was a timely return to scoring form, especially with Real Madrid the next visitors to the Etihad in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.

More to follow.

Player of the match Gabriel Jesus Gabriel Jesus with an average of 8.36 Man City Manchester City Manchester City

Watford Watford Watford Manchester City Avg Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 8.36 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 7.59 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 7.51 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 7.14 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 6.86 Squad number 11 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 6.79 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.78 Squad number 27 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 6.57 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 6.52 Squad number 25 Player name Fernandinho Average rating 6.42 Squad number 7 Player name Sterling Average rating 6.38 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 6.37 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 6.34 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 5.35 Watford Avg Squad number 1 Player name Foster Average rating 6.61 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 6.06 Squad number 14 Player name Kamara Average rating 5.91 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 5.69 Squad number 23 Player name Sarr Average rating 5.67 Squad number 7 Player name King Average rating 5.64 Squad number 8 Player name Cleverley Average rating 5.56 Squad number 27 Player name Kabasele Average rating 5.53 Squad number 6 Player name Louza Average rating 5.51 Squad number 2 Player name Ngakia Average rating 5.45 Squad number 22 Player name Samir Average rating 5.43 Squad number 10 Player name João Pedro Average rating 5.11 Squad number 15 Player name Cathcart Average rating 4.96 Squad number 39 Player name Kayembe Average rating 4.86

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man City Formation 4-2-3-1 31 Ederson 27 Cancelo 3 Rúben Dias 14 Laporte 11 Zinchenko 25 Fernandinho 16 Rodri 9 Gabriel Jesus 17 De Bruyne 7 Sterling 10 Grealish 31 Ederson

27 Cancelo Booked at 43mins

3 Rúben Dias

14 Laporte Substituted for Aké at 63' minutes

11 Zinchenko

25 Fernandinho

16 Rodri Substituted for Mahrez at 71' minutes

9 Gabriel Jesus

17 De Bruyne Substituted for Gündogan at 57' minutes

7 Sterling

10 Grealish Substitutes 6 Aké

8 Gündogan

13 Steffen

20 Bernardo Silva

26 Mahrez

47 Foden

56 Egan-Riley

79 Mbete

80 Palmer Watford Formation 4-3-3 1 Foster 2 Ngakia 27 Kabasele 22 Samir 14 Kamara 19 Sissoko 6 Louza 8 Cleverley 23 Sarr 7 King 25 Dennis 1 Foster

2 Ngakia

27 Kabasele

22 Samir Substituted for Cathcart at 68' minutes

14 Kamara

19 Sissoko

6 Louza Substituted for Kayembe at 75' minutes

8 Cleverley

23 Sarr Substituted for João Pedro at 68' minutes

7 King

25 Dennis Substitutes 5 Troost-Ekong

10 João Pedro

11 Masina

12 Sema

13 Nkoulou

15 Cathcart

16 Gosling

26 Bachmann

39 Kayembe Referee: Kevin Friend Attendance: 53,013 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester City 5, Watford 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester City 5, Watford 1. Post update Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan. Post update Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City). Post update João Pedro (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Fernandinho. Post update Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez. Post update Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan. Post update Attempt blocked. Moussa Sissoko (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edo Kayembe. Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Nathan Aké. Post update Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City). Post update Tom Cleverley (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. João Pedro (Watford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis with a cross following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City). Post update Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford). Substitution Substitution, Watford. Edo Kayembe replaces Imrân Louza. Post update Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City). Post update Tom Cleverley (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward