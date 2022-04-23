Match ends, Manchester City 5, Watford 1.
Gabriel Jesus scored four goals and made a fifth as Manchester City thrashed Watford to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League.
With a month of the season to go, City know they will be champions if they win all their remaining league games and they will hope for more afternoons like this one, where their victory was never in doubt.
Watford tried their best, but they were outclassed by a rampant City team and remain anchored in the bottom three, seven points adrift of safety.
The Hornets have suffered heavy defeats at Etihad Stadium before, losing 8-0 here on their last visit in 2019. They suffered more misery this time, with Jesus the man most responsible.
The Brazilian put City ahead inside four minutes when he turned in Oleksandr Zinchenko's driven cross, then doubled their lead when he headed home a precise Kevin de Bruyne delivery from close range.
Hassane Kamara pulled a goal back when his powerful angled drive eluded Ederson, but Rodri restored City's two-goal advantage before the break with a thunderous shot into the top corner after Jesus found him on the edge of the area.
Any hope of a Hornets comeback was ended right at the start of the second half, when Kamara's mistake allowed Jesus to run in at goal and he was felled by visiting keeper Ben Foster.
Referee Kevin Friend pointed at the spot and, after a lengthy VAR check not helped by a problem with Friend's microphone, the decision stood - allowing Jesus to slam home the penalty and complete his first Premier League hat-trick since arriving in Manchester in 2016.
Jesus was not done yet, rounding off a superb team move soon afterwards when he ran on to a De Bruyne pass, and although no more goals followed in the final half hour, City had long since wrapped up the points.
Every goal counts for City now
City's advantage over second-placed Liverpool is the biggest it has been since 16 March, but that might only last until Sunday's Merseyside derby, when the Reds have a chance to respond.
In a title race as tight as this one, goal difference could well play a part and the size of this win means City's is now on +59, just two behind Liverpool on +61.
While City were expected to improve those numbers against the struggling Hornets, to see Jesus lead their charge was something of a surprise.
Before Saturday, the 25-year-old Brazilian had scored only seven goals all season, with just three of those in the league, and he was being used more often as a right winger than a striker.
His future was uncertain too, with his contract up in 2023 and talk of a possible switch to Arsenal this summer emerging this week, so this was a reminder of his value of Pep Guardiola's side.
You would not quite describe Jesus as an unlikely hero - he has played a big part in too many of City's previous successes for that, but this was a timely return to scoring form, especially with Real Madrid the next visitors to the Etihad in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.
Player of the match
Gabriel JesusGabriel Jesus
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number11Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number25Player nameFernandinhoAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
5.35
Watford
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFosterAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number14Player nameKamaraAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number19Player nameSissokoAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number23Player nameSarrAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number7Player nameKingAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number8Player nameCleverleyAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number27Player nameKabaseleAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number6Player nameLouzaAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number2Player nameNgakiaAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number22Player nameSamirAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number10Player nameJoão PedroAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number15Player nameCathcartAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number39Player nameKayembeAverage rating
4.86
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Ederson
- 27CanceloBooked at 43mins
- 3Rúben Dias
- 14LaporteSubstituted forAkéat 63'minutes
- 11Zinchenko
- 25Fernandinho
- 16RodriSubstituted forMahrezat 71'minutes
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forGündoganat 57'minutes
- 7Sterling
- 10Grealish
Substitutes
- 6Aké
- 8Gündogan
- 13Steffen
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 26Mahrez
- 47Foden
- 56Egan-Riley
- 79Mbete
- 80Palmer
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Foster
- 2Ngakia
- 27Kabasele
- 22SamirSubstituted forCathcartat 68'minutes
- 14Kamara
- 19Sissoko
- 6LouzaSubstituted forKayembeat 75'minutes
- 8Cleverley
- 23SarrSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 68'minutes
- 7King
- 25Dennis
Substitutes
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 10João Pedro
- 11Masina
- 12Sema
- 13Nkoulou
- 15Cathcart
- 16Gosling
- 26Bachmann
- 39Kayembe
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 53,013
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 5, Watford 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Post update
Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City).
Post update
João Pedro (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Fernandinho.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Post update
Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moussa Sissoko (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edo Kayembe.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
Post update
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).
Post update
Tom Cleverley (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. João Pedro (Watford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City).
Post update
Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Edo Kayembe replaces Imrân Louza.
Post update
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Post update
Tom Cleverley (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
