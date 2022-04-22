Manchester City v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his side must win every game to retain the Premier League title

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City will assess the fitness of Nathan Ake and John Stones, who were forced off in the win over Brighton.

Kyle Walker is still sidelined by the ankle injury sustained against Atletico Madrid.

Watford could welcome back defender William Troost-Ekong, who has not featured since the Africa Cup of Nations because of a hamstring injury.

Samuel Kalu and Francisco Sierralta are yet to resume full training, while Cucho Hernandez remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is not really a question of whether Manchester City will win this one, more a case of how many will they score?

City put eight past the Hornets the last time they came to Etihad Stadium in 2019 and, while I don't think the damage will be as bad this time, they should win comfortably again.

Watford boss Roy Hodgson's strength is his defensive organisation and he will set his side up to try to keep City out and make things difficult for them.

The problem there is that City are just too good. Once they get one goal, the floodgates could open.

Prediction: 4-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City could become the first English Football League side in history to win 15 consecutive games in all competitions against the same opponent.

Their current 14-game winning streak in this fixture has come by an aggregate score of 53-7.

Watford have lost 11 of their last 12 away games at Man City in all competitions. The exception was a goalless draw in their first Premier League encounter in December 2006.

The Hornets' 2-1 top-flight triumph at Maine Road in 1987 is their most recent away victory in this fixture.

Manchester City

Manchester City have dropped points in four of their last 10 league matches (D3, L1) following a 12-match winning streak in the Premier League.

They have won their last nine matches against teams in the relegation zone by an aggregate score of 31-0.

Pep Guardiola has won all 10 meetings with Watford in all competitions, recording a combined score of 42-4. It is his best 100% win rate against any opponent.

Riyad Mahrez has scored his 23 goals in all competitions this season. Only Mohamed Salah, with 30, has more scored more among Premier League players.

Mahrez has scored seven goals in his last seven Premier League home appearances, including netting in each of his last five league starts at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin de Bruyne has recorded nine goals and four assists in his last 15 Premier League appearances.

Watford

Watford have lost a league-high 22 league games this season. It is their highest number of defeats in any top-flight campaign other than 1999-00, when they lost 26 matches.

Their last nine Premier League points (including all eight under Roy Hodgson) were won in away games.

They have taken just one point from the last 39 available in league games at the reigning top-flight champions, with that coming in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in December 2015.

The Hornets have conceded 45 goals in those 13 games, including an 8-0 defeat in their most recent fixture at Manchester City.

Watford are the only side yet to score a Premier League goal from outside the box this season.

All three of Roy Hodgson's Premier League wins over Manchester City have come away from home: two with Fulham and one with Crystal Palace. He has only defeated Newcastle United (four wins) more often on the road.

Hodgson can become the first visiting manager to win a Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium in charge of as many as three different clubs.

