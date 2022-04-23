Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women1B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women3

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Birmingham City: Visitors boost survival hopes with huge win

Louise Quinn
Birmingham City hadn't led for a single minute in their last five WSL matches

Birmingham City boosted their survival hopes with a hard-fought victory at Brighton in the Women's Super League.

A double from Louise Quinn, following Veatriki Sarri's opener, earned Darren Carter's side only their second win of the campaign.

Julia Zigiotti responded for Brighton in the closing stages before Quinn's second settled Birmingham's nerves.

The victory moves Birmingham to within four points of relegation rivals Leicester City, with three games left.

Birmingham earned a point against Everton last time out, avoiding defeat for just the third time this season.

They had to sustain long periods of Brighton pressure in the first half but after Sarri broke clear for the opener, a series of superb saves from Emily Ramsey preserved the lead.

Brighton had several chances to respond but Kayleigh Green's header struck the crossbar in first half added time, while in the second half Ramsey denied Danielle Carter and Inessa Kaagman.

Quinn headed in a Sarri cross to put Birmingham in control, and Brighton's hopes of a late fightback after Zigiotti's 84th-minute finish lasted just three minutes as Quinn poked in her second.

Brighton, who have lost nine of their last 13 league matches, now face a fight to match last season's sixth-place finish.

Birmingham's battle to stay up continues against WSL leaders Chelsea on Sunday, 1 May.

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le TissierBooked at 74mins
  • 5KerkdijkBooked at 22minsSubstituted forKoivistoat 69'minutes
  • 20Williams
  • 17Kullberg
  • 8Connolly
  • 10Kaagman
  • 7WhelanSubstituted forCarterat 45'minutes
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 15Green
  • 9LeeSubstituted forSymondsat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Koivisto
  • 4Bowman
  • 12Bance
  • 18Carter
  • 19Simpkins
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 3Scott
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 32Cowie
  • 17QuinnSubstituted forWhelanat 90'minutes
  • 10Murray
  • 8Robertson
  • 14Finn
  • 11PennockSubstituted forSmithat 63'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 7Sarri

Substitutes

  • 1Hourihan
  • 9Ewens
  • 12Smith
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 27Jenner
  • 36Worsey
  • 38Wildgoose
  • 40Cole
Referee:
Elizabeth Simms
Attendance:
1,206

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Birmingham City Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Birmingham City Women 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Emily Whelan replaces Lucy Quinn.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Birmingham City Women 3. Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.

  10. Booking

    Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Birmingham City Women. Abbie Cowie tries a through ball, but Libby Smith is caught offside.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Birmingham City Women 2. Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maisie Symonds following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Veatriki Sarri.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julia Zigiotti Olme.

  16. Post update

    Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julia Zigiotti Olme.

  18. Post update

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Birmingham City Women 2. Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri with a cross following a set piece situation.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1814225274544
2Arsenal Women18134150104043
3Man Utd Women19115340182238
4Man City Women18112539201935
5Tottenham Women178451913628
6Brighton Women2081112130-925
7West Ham Women196672127-624
8Reading Women197392034-1424
9Aston Villa Women1962111332-1920
10Everton Women1953111535-2018
11Leicester City Women1940151448-3412
12B'ham City Women1922151444-308
View full The FA Women's Super League table

