Birmingham City boosted their survival hopes with a hard-fought victory at Brighton in the Women's Super League.
A double from Louise Quinn, following Veatriki Sarri's opener, earned Darren Carter's side only their second win of the campaign.
Julia Zigiotti responded for Brighton in the closing stages before Quinn's second settled Birmingham's nerves.
The victory moves Birmingham to within four points of relegation rivals Leicester City, with three games left.
Birmingham earned a point against Everton last time out, avoiding defeat for just the third time this season.
They had to sustain long periods of Brighton pressure in the first half but after Sarri broke clear for the opener, a series of superb saves from Emily Ramsey preserved the lead.
Brighton had several chances to respond but Kayleigh Green's header struck the crossbar in first half added time, while in the second half Ramsey denied Danielle Carter and Inessa Kaagman.
Quinn headed in a Sarri cross to put Birmingham in control, and Brighton's hopes of a late fightback after Zigiotti's 84th-minute finish lasted just three minutes as Quinn poked in her second.
Brighton, who have lost nine of their last 13 league matches, now face a fight to match last season's sixth-place finish.
Birmingham's battle to stay up continues against WSL leaders Chelsea on Sunday, 1 May.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Walsh
- 6Le TissierBooked at 74mins
- 5KerkdijkBooked at 22minsSubstituted forKoivistoat 69'minutes
- 20Williams
- 17Kullberg
- 8Connolly
- 10Kaagman
- 7WhelanSubstituted forCarterat 45'minutes
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 15Green
- 9LeeSubstituted forSymondsat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Koivisto
- 4Bowman
- 12Bance
- 18Carter
- 19Simpkins
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
B'ham City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ramsey
- 3Scott
- 4Quinn
- 30Lawley
- 32Cowie
- 17QuinnSubstituted forWhelanat 90'minutes
- 10Murray
- 8Robertson
- 14Finn
- 11PennockSubstituted forSmithat 63'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 7Sarri
Substitutes
- 1Hourihan
- 9Ewens
- 12Smith
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 27Jenner
- 36Worsey
- 38Wildgoose
- 40Cole
- Referee:
- Elizabeth Simms
- Attendance:
- 1,206
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Birmingham City Women 3.
Post update
Attempt saved. Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Emily Whelan replaces Lucy Quinn.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Birmingham City Women 3. Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.
Booking
Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Birmingham City Women. Abbie Cowie tries a through ball, but Libby Smith is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Birmingham City Women 2. Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maisie Symonds following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Veatriki Sarri.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julia Zigiotti Olme.
Post update
Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julia Zigiotti Olme.
Post update
Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Birmingham City Women 2. Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri with a cross following a set piece situation.