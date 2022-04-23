Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Birmingham City hadn't led for a single minute in their last five WSL matches

Birmingham City boosted their survival hopes with a hard-fought victory at Brighton in the Women's Super League.

A double from Louise Quinn, following Veatriki Sarri's opener, earned Darren Carter's side only their second win of the campaign.

Julia Zigiotti responded for Brighton in the closing stages before Quinn's second settled Birmingham's nerves.

The victory moves Birmingham to within four points of relegation rivals Leicester City, with three games left.

Birmingham earned a point against Everton last time out, avoiding defeat for just the third time this season.

They had to sustain long periods of Brighton pressure in the first half but after Sarri broke clear for the opener, a series of superb saves from Emily Ramsey preserved the lead.

Brighton had several chances to respond but Kayleigh Green's header struck the crossbar in first half added time, while in the second half Ramsey denied Danielle Carter and Inessa Kaagman.

Quinn headed in a Sarri cross to put Birmingham in control, and Brighton's hopes of a late fightback after Zigiotti's 84th-minute finish lasted just three minutes as Quinn poked in her second.

Brighton, who have lost nine of their last 13 league matches, now face a fight to match last season's sixth-place finish.

Birmingham's battle to stay up continues against WSL leaders Chelsea on Sunday, 1 May.