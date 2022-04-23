Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women1

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Birmingham City Women

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 17Kullberg
  • 8Connolly
  • 10Kaagman
  • 7Whelan
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 15Green
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 2Koivisto
  • 4Bowman
  • 12Bance
  • 18Carter
  • 19Simpkins
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 3Scott
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 32Cowie
  • 17Quinn
  • 10Murray
  • 8Robertson
  • 14Finn
  • 11Pennock
  • 7Sarri

Substitutes

  • 1Hourihan
  • 9Ewens
  • 12Smith
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 27Jenner
  • 36Worsey
  • 38Wildgoose
  • 40Cole
Referee:
Elizabeth Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayleigh Green.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Birmingham City Women 1. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1814225274544
2Arsenal Women18134150104043
3Man Utd Women19115340182238
4Man City Women18112539201935
5Tottenham Women178451913628
6Brighton Women2081112028-825
7West Ham Women196672127-624
8Reading Women197392034-1424
9Aston Villa Women1962111332-1920
10Everton Women1953111535-2018
11Leicester City Women1940151448-3412
12B'ham City Women1922151243-318
View full The FA Women's Super League table

