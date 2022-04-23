Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Birmingham City Women

Attempt blocked. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayleigh Green.
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women1
Formation 4-1-4-1
Formation 3-5-2
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Birmingham City Women 1. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|18
|14
|2
|2
|52
|7
|45
|44
|2
|Arsenal Women
|18
|13
|4
|1
|50
|10
|40
|43
|3
|Man Utd Women
|19
|11
|5
|3
|40
|18
|22
|38
|4
|Man City Women
|18
|11
|2
|5
|39
|20
|19
|35
|5
|Tottenham Women
|17
|8
|4
|5
|19
|13
|6
|28
|6
|Brighton Women
|20
|8
|1
|11
|20
|28
|-8
|25
|7
|West Ham Women
|19
|6
|6
|7
|21
|27
|-6
|24
|8
|Reading Women
|19
|7
|3
|9
|20
|34
|-14
|24
|9
|Aston Villa Women
|19
|6
|2
|11
|13
|32
|-19
|20
|10
|Everton Women
|19
|5
|3
|11
|15
|35
|-20
|18
|11
|Leicester City Women
|19
|4
|0
|15
|14
|48
|-34
|12
|12
|B'ham City Women
|19
|2
|2
|15
|12
|43
|-31
|8