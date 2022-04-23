Match ends, Dundee 1, St. Johnstone 1.
Dundee slipped closer to Scottish Premiership relegation after failing to hold on to a precious lead against nearest rivals St Johnstone.
Shaun Rooney's second-half header earned the Perth side a draw to leave Dundee five points adrift at the bottom with four games remaining.
Dundee manager Mark McGhee had vowed to go naked for a week if his side earned a first win in 10 matches, and they led through Jordan Marshall's strike. But they wilted under heavy St Johnstone pressure and time now is running out.
St Johnstone also moved to within five points of Aberdeen and St Mirren in their bid to avoid the relegation play-off.
More to follow.
Dundee
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameLawlorAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number3Player nameMarshallAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number8Player nameByrneAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number9Player nameMullenAverage rating
5.38
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameMulliganAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
3.64
- Squad number20Player nameRuddenAverage rating
3.36
- Squad number77Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
3.22
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number5Player nameClearyAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number19Player nameRooneyAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number29Player nameHallbergAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number22Player nameHendryAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number23Player nameÇiftçiAverage rating
6.95
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number27Player nameSangAverage rating
7.38
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-5-1
- 21Lawlor
- 2Kerr
- 6McGhee
- 5Sweeney
- 3Marshall
- 18McMullanSubstituted forMcCowanat 52'minutes
- 24AndersonSubstituted forMulliganat 81'minutes
- 8ByrneSubstituted forRuddenat 74'minutes
- 26AdamBooked at 54mins
- 10McGowanSubstituted forMcGinnat 75'minutes
- 9Mullen
Substitutes
- 4Fontaine
- 11McDaid
- 15Mulligan
- 16Elliott
- 17McCowan
- 20Rudden
- 30Sharp
- 35Rossi
- 77McGinn
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Clark
- 5ClearySubstituted forSangat 45'minutes
- 6Gordon
- 4McCartBooked at 90mins
- 19Rooney
- 29Hallberg
- 8Davidson
- 24Booth
- 21CrawfordSubstituted forMacPhersonat 65'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 22Hendry
- 23ÇiftçiSubstituted forMayat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 7May
- 12Parish
- 14Middleton
- 16Mahon
- 17Bair
- 18MacPherson
- 27Sang
- 34Butterfield
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 7,937
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 1, St. Johnstone 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Charlie Adam (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Mulligan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Niall McGinn.
Post update
Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Zak Rudden (Dundee).
Post update
Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luke McCowan (Dundee).
Post update
Callum Booth (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).
Post update
Attempt missed. Zak Rudden (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Niall McGinn with a cross.
Booking
Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Josh Mulligan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).