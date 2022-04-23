Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Johnstone celebrate Shaun Rooney's (bottom left) equaliser

Dundee slipped closer to Scottish Premiership relegation after failing to hold on to a precious lead against nearest rivals St Johnstone.

Shaun Rooney's second-half header earned the Perth side a draw to leave Dundee five points adrift at the bottom with four games remaining.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee had vowed to go naked for a week if his side earned a first win in 10 matches, and they led through Jordan Marshall's strike. But they wilted under heavy St Johnstone pressure and time now is running out.

St Johnstone also moved to within five points of Aberdeen and St Mirren in their bid to avoid the relegation play-off.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Dundee Dundee Dundee

St Johnstone St Johnstone St Johnstone Dundee Starting XI Avg Squad number 21 Player name Lawlor Average rating 5.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Kerr Average rating 5.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name McGhee Average rating 5.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Sweeney Average rating 5.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Marshall Average rating 5.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name McMullan Average rating 5.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Anderson Average rating 6.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Byrne Average rating 5.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Adam Average rating 5.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name McGowan Average rating 5.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Mullen Average rating 5.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 15 Player name Mulligan Average rating 4.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name McCowan Average rating 3.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Rudden Average rating 3.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 77 Player name McGinn Average rating 3.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 St Johnstone Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Clark Average rating 6.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Cleary Average rating 6.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Gordon Average rating 7.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name McCart Average rating 6.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Rooney Average rating 7.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Hallberg Average rating 7.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Davidson Average rating 7.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Booth Average rating 7.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Crawford Average rating 6.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Hendry Average rating 7.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Çiftçi Average rating 6.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name May Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name MacPherson Average rating 5.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Sang Average rating 7.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10