Close menu
Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee1St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1

Dundee 1-1 St Johnstone: Hosts slip closer to relegation

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Johnstone celebrate Shaun Rooney's (bottom left) equaliser
St Johnstone celebrate Shaun Rooney's (bottom left) equaliser

Dundee slipped closer to Scottish Premiership relegation after failing to hold on to a precious lead against nearest rivals St Johnstone.

Shaun Rooney's second-half header earned the Perth side a draw to leave Dundee five points adrift at the bottom with four games remaining.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee had vowed to go naked for a week if his side earned a first win in 10 matches, and they led through Jordan Marshall's strike. But they wilted under heavy St Johnstone pressure and time now is running out.

St Johnstone also moved to within five points of Aberdeen and St Mirren in their bid to avoid the relegation play-off.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Dundee

Starting XI

  1. Squad number21Player nameLawlor
    Average rating

    5.49

  2. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    5.95

  3. Squad number6Player nameMcGhee
    Average rating

    5.83

  4. Squad number5Player nameSweeney
    Average rating

    5.58

  5. Squad number3Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    5.90

  6. Squad number18Player nameMcMullan
    Average rating

    5.50

  7. Squad number24Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.12

  8. Squad number8Player nameByrne
    Average rating

    5.60

  9. Squad number26Player nameAdam
    Average rating

    5.34

  10. Squad number10Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    5.88

  11. Squad number9Player nameMullen
    Average rating

    5.38

Substitutes

  1. Squad number15Player nameMulligan
    Average rating

    4.10

  2. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    3.64

  3. Squad number20Player nameRudden
    Average rating

    3.36

  4. Squad number77Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    3.22

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.40

  2. Squad number5Player nameCleary
    Average rating

    6.86

  3. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.24

  4. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    6.94

  5. Squad number19Player nameRooney
    Average rating

    7.40

  6. Squad number29Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    7.21

  7. Squad number8Player nameDavidson
    Average rating

    7.58

  8. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    7.17

  9. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    6.88

  10. Squad number22Player nameHendry
    Average rating

    7.22

  11. Squad number23Player nameÇiftçi
    Average rating

    6.95

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    5.50

  3. Squad number27Player nameSang
    Average rating

    7.38

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-5-1

  • 21Lawlor
  • 2Kerr
  • 6McGhee
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3Marshall
  • 18McMullanSubstituted forMcCowanat 52'minutes
  • 24AndersonSubstituted forMulliganat 81'minutes
  • 8ByrneSubstituted forRuddenat 74'minutes
  • 26AdamBooked at 54mins
  • 10McGowanSubstituted forMcGinnat 75'minutes
  • 9Mullen

Substitutes

  • 4Fontaine
  • 11McDaid
  • 15Mulligan
  • 16Elliott
  • 17McCowan
  • 20Rudden
  • 30Sharp
  • 35Rossi
  • 77McGinn

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Clark
  • 5ClearySubstituted forSangat 45'minutes
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCartBooked at 90mins
  • 19Rooney
  • 29Hallberg
  • 8Davidson
  • 24Booth
  • 21CrawfordSubstituted forMacPhersonat 65'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 22Hendry
  • 23ÇiftçiSubstituted forMayat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 7May
  • 12Parish
  • 14Middleton
  • 16Mahon
  • 17Bair
  • 18MacPherson
  • 27Sang
  • 34Butterfield
Referee:
Bobby Madden
Attendance:
7,937

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home9
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee 1, St. Johnstone 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee 1, St. Johnstone 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Adam (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Booking

    Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone).

  6. Post update

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Mulligan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Niall McGinn.

  8. Post update

    Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Zak Rudden (Dundee).

  10. Post update

    Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Luke McCowan (Dundee).

  12. Post update

    Callum Booth (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zak Rudden (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Niall McGinn with a cross.

  15. Booking

    Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone).

  17. Post update

    Josh Mulligan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33264378195982
2Rangers34247370284279
3Hearts33169848331557
4Dundee Utd331011123137-641
5Ross County331010134552-740
6Motherwell341010143953-1440
7Hibernian341011133237-541
8Livingston34118153744-741
9Aberdeen3499163944-536
10St Mirren34812143051-2136
11St Johnstone34710172245-2331
12Dundee34511183058-2826
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport