Chances were scarce in a hard-fought game in Paisley

Stephen Robinson insists St Mirren are in "total control" of their destiny after defeat by Hibernian left them five points away from the Scottish Premiership relegation play-off place.

Ewan Henderson's goal was enough to earn Hibs victory in their first game since Shaun Maloney's sacking, with Robinson's record now eight defeats from nine matches in charge.

"There's no blame game here because the boys are giving absolutely everything," said Robinson, who travel to face 11th-placed St Johnstone next Saturday.

"We need to put points on the board sooner rather than later and I haven't done that since I came in. I take full responsibility for that. That's my fault, I'll take the blame. We're in total control of our destiny. I'm confident we'll get over the line."

The game also saw David Gray head to Paisley as interim Hibs boss for the second time this season, following Maloney's departure from the Easter Road club earlier in the week.

It looked like the game was heading to a stalemate, with only two shots on target before Henderson's winner in the 74th minute.

Scott Tanser rattled the crossbar just moments later as the Paisley side searched for an equaliser, but instead they are left looking nervously over their shoulders.

Both sides stay where they were at the start of the day, with Hibs seventh and St Mirren 10th, but there is now a five-point gap between the sides.

Neither went into this one with confidence, as both had recorded just one win each in their last eight games. And by the time the half-time whistle blew, only St Mirren had registered an effort on target - a tame Eamonn Brophy header.

Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey fielded that one but he almost gifted the hosts a much better chance when he palmed a cross into his own six-yard box, but Paul McGinn was on hand to thump over his own crossbar to clear.

The second half continued in much the same vein, until Hibs opened the scoring late on.

Typical of this game, it was a scrappy goal with the ball pinging around the St Mirren area before falling to Henderson. Credit must go to the young midfielder though, who showed good composure to fire beyond Jak Alnwick.

St Mirren almost hit straight back. Jay Henderson fired a cross over from the right and after an aerial collision the ball dropped to Tanser. The returning left-back fired a volley goalwards but it could only crash off the bar.

Alex Greive and Curtis Main had half-chances to find an equaliser but it was not forthcoming and really, Hibs should have killed the game when Josh Campbell was sent clear through on goal. However, the youngster could only curl his shot wide when it looked easier to score.

Man of the Match - Ewan Henderson

The Hibs midfielder showed the only moment of quality all game - firing in the winner

What did we learn?

These were two sides completely devoid of confidence or creative spark. Had a lucky bobble not taken the ball to Henderson, this game would have absolutely no clear cut chances.

Elias Melkersen's return provides some small boost to Hibs' morale but he had next to no service. Their injury list grew, too, with Chris Cadden limping off in the first half.

St Mirren have conceded 14 goals in their last five games and they need to learn how to shut up shop very quickly if they are to avoid sliding towards St Johnstone in the relegation play-off place.

The fact they travel to Perth next Saturday - when defeat would cut the gap to two points - means they need to find form, and find it quickly.

What they said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "It's a tough one to take. I thought we were the better team in the second half. It's one long ball over the top that does us.

"There's only 14 fit and available players here. They're playing through injuries, they're digging in and I'm confident we will get through it. We have to dig in, be brave and I'll take the criticism."

Hibernian interim head coach David Gray: "I'm delighted with the result and delighted for the boys.

"You're just asking them to give you 100% and every single player did that. The reaction in training has been really good, it has been for the last couple of weeks.

"There's been a real intensity and desire and that's something we need to keep up until the end of the season."

What's next?

St Mirren face a trip to St Johnstone next Saturday, while Hibs travel to Livingston (both 15:00 BST).

